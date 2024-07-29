12 Amazing Art Shows This August in Foshan

Away from the Sea

Contemporary artist Sean Scully's major solo exhibition, "Away from the Sea," presents 40 groups of paintings and sculptures spanning over half a century from the 1960s to the present. Although Scully's works are predominantly recognized for their geometric forms, this exhibition reveals the significant evolution from his early "super grids" to his now iconic color block pieces.



August 2 - October 27, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Lu, Shunde

Ni De Huan Xi



Explore the heartwarming world of Yuan Haotian in his latest series of artworks created over the past two years. Through charming doll-like figures, Yuan expresses warmth and emotions, each "cute figure" serving as a silhouette of his thoughts on life and society.



These pieces are more than just artistic creations; they are reflections on social and human sentiments. Yuan imbues each character with his feelings and profound understanding of society, showcasing a positive attitude towards life and a unique artistic perspective. He hopes to convey love and joy from life through his paintings, offering viewers diverse experiences and reflecting his original beautiful aspirations.

August 3 - September 2, 2024



Ying Art Museum, 4/F, Huan Yu Cheng, Yingyue Lake, Guicheng, Nanhai

New Century Encyclopedia



Dive into an exhibition that echoes the spirit of openness, inclusivity, and freedom, inspired by the artist's global travels. This showcase is a testament to a young artist's self-reinvention in the face of globalization and global issues. Step into a world of artistic expression and personal transformation. Join us for this thought-provoking experience.



August 11 - October 27, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Lu, Shunde

Ultra-Ink Li Junchao Ink Painting Exhibition



As part of the "40th Anniversary of Foshan Art Academy" series, this exhibition features the works of Li Junchao, a third-term contracted artist at the Foshan Art Creation Institute. More than twenty exquisite ink paintings of figures will be on display, offering viewers a glimpse into his humorous and whimsical ink world.



Until August 11, 2024

Four Seasons Art Collection, crossroad between Hutian Lu and Kerun Lu, Lvdao Lake, Chancheng

Contemporary Fine Brushwork Ten-Person Bay Area Exhibition



The times are bright, and life is colorful. Every painter is like a beam of colored light, and on this radiant land, we come together in beauty, clear and luminous.



Until August 11, 2024

Tx Gallery, 603-607, 6/F, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Lu, Guicheng Jiedao, Nanhai

A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World



Explore the fusion of East and West in a unique exhibition featuring British artist Billy Childish's creations alongside the landscapes of modern Chinese artists. Embark on a spiritual journey through dialogues of nature and art. Book your visit now for an enlightening encounter with cultural expressions.



Until August 13, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Lu, Shunde

Best of the Best Draw



Experience a captivating collection of artworks exploring human belief systems and artificial image generation logic. The artist delves into the realms of supernatural culture and artificial intelligence, posing thought-provoking questions to both realms of knowledge.



Until August 25, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

The Absolute Factory

In his art practice, Andrzej Wasilewski refers to the relationship of contemporary man with technology, communication, economy, archaeology, research methods and climate change, the nature of which has caused the current ethics, interdependence of genres, and finally creativity itself to become outdated.



The Absolute Factory is a site-specific audio-visual piece created especially for the show at Boxes Art Museum. The concept of the massive apocalyptic work combines a scientific approach with a sense of absurdity and black humour. The exhibition spaces of the building features a set of complementary installations, in which the artist uses the language of primitive technological forms, industrial iconography and pop culture to take up the complex topic of coal and fossil fuels in the context of climate change and new social and political utopias.

Until September 2, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Go With The Flow



Embark on an artistic odyssey with Sun Xiaofeng as he showcases 71 pieces spanning painting, mixed media, sculpture, and video, created between 2018 and 2024. Delve into the artist's contemplation of life, existence, and nature over the past decade. Witness his struggle to reconcile the limitations of the canvas with the randomness of material combinations, seeking harmony amidst contradiction.



Price: RMB20

Until September 8, 2024

Duende Art Museum, 1-105 OCT Harbour PLUS, Shunde

21g Contemporary Art Exhibition

Human exploration of the essence of the spirit and soul has never ceased. From Plato’s theory of forms to Hegel’s phenomenology of spirit, philosophers have continually sought to deconstruct the duality of spirit and matter. In 1907, Duncan MacDougall’s “21 Grams Experiment,” though not recognized by the scientific community, breathed new life into this age-old question, provoking deep reflections on the materialization of the spirit.



This exhibition, titled “21 Grams,” does not aim to verify the physical existence of the soul but uses this metaphor to explore the complex relationship between spirit and matter in a contemporary context. The participating artists employ diverse media—video, installation, performance, and photography—to offer unique interpretations of this theme, creating a dialogue space that blends philosophy, science, and art.

Until September 17, 2024

Four Seasons Art Collection, crossroad between Hutian Lu and Kerun Lu, Lvdao Lake, Chancheng

Foshan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition



Through pictures, videos, and artifacts, the exhibition vividly and comprehensively presents the history and cultural essence of Guangdong's traditional opera, sports, dance, and crafts.



Until September 20, 2024

Guangdong Polytechnic, No.20 Lanshi Er Lu, Chancheng

Ceramic Brilliance Dehua Kiln World Heritage Cultural Tour



The Dehua kiln, which flourished during the Tang and Song dynasties and peaked in the Yuan and Ming dynasties, is renowned for its white porcelain, known for its purity and translucent glaze. This porcelain, exported to Europe via the Maritime Silk Road, earned the title "Chinese White" due to its immense popularity. The exhibition celebrates this rich heritage with a touring display of Dehua ceramics.



Until September 22, 2024

Shunde Museum, No.6 Min'An Lu, Xincheng, Daliang

