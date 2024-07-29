28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

July 31: Dua Lipa & Katy Perry Live Dance Party @ The Pearl



Celebrate Saturday night with the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Wed July 31, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 1 & 8: Ella’s Thrilling Thursday: British Invasion @ The Pearl



Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays promises an unforgettable evening of singing and dancing that is larger than life with your hostess, miss Ella VaThyme!

Experience the energy and passion of live performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more.

Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this night will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Thu Aug 1 & 8, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 2: Seisiún 上海 @ Cotton's



Come join Seisiún 上海 - Shanghai’s monthly live music session!



Cotton’s on Xinhua Lu will be hosting Black Velvet Band, a two-piece featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK), and special musical talent Caitlin.

They switch between mandolin, fiddle, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Free entry, table booking advisable!

Fri Aug 2, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Aug 2: Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Fri Aug 2, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Aug 2: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Fri Aug 2, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners, featuring live music in their beautiful boho garden, is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

And this year’s version is even better, with an extra hour of free flow (6pm-9pm) starting from just RMB158.

Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Aug 3: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Sat Aug 3, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 3: The Royal Hombres @ House of Blues & Jazz



Cotton Club legends The Royal Hombres play their cosmic American music at the House of Blues & Jazz.

Sat Aug 3, 9.30pm; RMB100



House of Blues & Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Aug 4, 11, 19 & 25: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Aug 7: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Wed Aug 7, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 9: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Fri Aug 9, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 10: Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Sat Aug 10, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Aug 10: Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock.

Sat Aug 10, 8.30pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 14: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Wed Aug 14, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 15: Ella’s Farewell Party @ The Pearl



Ella’s Farewell Party promises an unforgettable evening of singing and dancing that is larger than life with your departing hostess, miss Ella VaThyme!

Experience the energy and passion of live performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more.

Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this night will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Thu Aug 15, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 16 & 24: Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Coldpearl, a tribute to post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Fri Aug 16 & Sat Aug 24, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 17: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits.

There will also be a warm up show by Aussie bluesman Dave Stone from 7.30pm.

This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Sat Aug 17, 7.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 18 & 25: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Aug 18 & 25, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Aug 21: Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Wed Aug 21, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 22: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Thu Aug 22, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 23: The Spaghetti Cowboys @ Abbey Road



The Spaghetti Cowboys are a three-piece band playing music from the old cowboys’ land.

Despite their name, they don’t cook spaghetti (although they could, since most of them are Italians), but they play a selection of Western, country, and folk music where many tunes come straight from the spaghetti Western movies.

If you know Sergio Leone, Quentin Tarantino, Ennio Morricone, Johnny Cash or the Shadows (just to name a few) and you love their movies and their music, then you’ll enjoy watching and listening to The Spaghetti Cowboys recreating that very special atmosphere.

Fri Aug 23, 8pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Aug 23: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Fri Aug 23, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 25: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Sun Aug 25, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Aug 28: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Aug 28, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 29: Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Thu Aug 29, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 30: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Fri Aug 30, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 31: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle and Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Fri Aug 31, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Aug 31: Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Sat Aug 31, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

