15 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

Until Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Brooklyn Bar Crawl 6: 颐盏 Bar, Beer Lady & Synce

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Bar Crawl 6: 颐盏 Bar, Beer Lady & Synce

Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though, so get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri Aug 2, from 7pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Wednesday

Yepao Nights @ Mars Wine Station

Yepao Wild Runs are hosting an evening to talk all things trail running. There will be free snacks on offer to fuel great conversation.

Wed July 31, 7pm; Free

Mars Wine Station, 1/F, Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路

Dua Lipa & Katy Perry Live Dance Party @ The Pearl



Celebrate Saturday night with the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed July 31, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thurday

Trivia Night @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious presents a Trivia Night hosted by Helena of Crimson Pangolin! Come along and compete with your team for some amazing prizes. We're talkin' their favorite spirits and, of course, Tacolicious vouchers.

Thu Aug 1, 7pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Ella’s Thrilling Thursday: British Invasion @ The Pearl



Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays promises an unforgettable evening of singing and dancing that is larger than life with your hostess, miss Ella VaThyme!

Experience the energy and passion of live performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more.

Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this night will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Aug 1 & 8, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday

Seisiún 上海 @ Cotton's



Come join Seisiún 上海 - Shanghai’s monthly live music session!



Cotton’s on Xinhua Lu will be hosting Black Velvet Band, a two-piece featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK), and special musical talent Caitlin.

They switch between mandolin, fiddle, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Free entry, table booking advisable!

Fri Aug 2, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Fri Aug 2, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Aug 2, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Anniversary of The Devil’s Dancers @ Specters



Anniversary of The Devil’s Dancers, presenting Post-Punk Wave Battle: Wicked European Gothic Aesthetic vs Smashing Asian Emo-sweet Noise!

DJ Velvet Robot and l0stS0uls are gonna play Post-punk, Minimal Wave, Shoegaze, EBM, Indie Rock, etc.

Let’s have toxic romance with the devil and dance rebelliously in the dark night!

Fri Aug 2, 10pm; Free Entry

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Friday & Saturday



Pretty in Pink @ La Suite

Pink is the theme color for this party! On the exclusive Pretty In Pink stage at La Suite, you will feel the vibrant energy and let yourself go all night long, releasing the energy of wild celebration!

Fri & Sat Aug 2 & 3, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

For all La Suite Events this Week Click Here

Saturday

HORIZON Rooftop Party ft. SPENCER @ POP on the Bund

Get ready for an unparalleled rooftop party at POP on the Bund that filled up with music, dancing, and breathtaking scenery.

Space Panda ensures every detail is designed to elevate your party experience, as the sun sets and the city lights come to life, you'll be dancing under the stars, making long-lasting memories.



The highlight of the party is SPENCER, co-founder and director of Disco Diaries, Thailand's No.1 disco-house event.

Known for his multiple projects and electrifying sets at Asia's nightlife capital, this is your chance to experience the Bangkok based Canadian sensation in person.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Aug 3, 3pm-Midnight; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door RMb168, includes one drink

POP on the BUND, Three on the Bund, 7/F, Zhongshan Dong YiLu, by Guangdong Lu, Huangpu District 中山东一路3号, 外滩三号7楼, 近广东路

T aylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Aug 3 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

The Royal Hombres @ House of Blues & Jazz



Cotton Club legends The Royal Hombres play their cosmic American music at the House of Blues & Jazz.

Sat Aug 3, 9.30pm; RMB100



House of Blues & Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Tuesday



We Love the 2000s Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love the 2000s.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 6, 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路















