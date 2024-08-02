RichKat: Craft Beer Excellence at Every Sip

As a beer enthusiast in the Greater Bay Area, RichKat is a name that resonates deeply. Recently, RichKat achieved remarkable success at the Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA), winning two silver and three bronze medals. This triumph not only highlights the quality of RichKat's brews but also fills its loyal fans with immense pride.

One of the most striking aspects of RichKat is its ubiquitous presence. Especially in the bustling cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, where finding a RichKat taproom on a scorching summer day is as easy as stepping around the corner.

With 98 locations in Shenzhen and 17 in Guangzhou, and additional spots in Huizhou, Foshan, Zhongshan, Shanwei, Zhuhai, Dongguan, and Puning, RichKat ensures that a refreshing pint is never far away.

RichKat's very first Hong Kong store in Sheung Wan. Image courtesy of RichKat



The excitement doesn't stop there as RichKat recently opened its first Hong Kong store with a brand-new design language in Sheung Wan, and a new location on Pottinger Street in Central is set to welcome patrons in early August.

RichKat's master brewer, Gavin, at RichKat's brewery in Sanshui, Foshan. Image courtesy of RichKat

RichKat's success is built on offering a wide variety of high-quality beers at competitive prices. This is possible because RichKat owns its brewery, which allows for the use of fresh ingredients and maintains high production capacity.



Supported by a dedicated team of professional brewers, RichKat lives by the motto of its master brewer, Gavin:

"Democratizing the Craft Beer Experience!"

This philosophy has made "good taste at a great price" the most straightforward impression for beer lovers.

The Brewery

RichKat's master brewer, Gavin, at RichKat's brewery in Sanshui, Foshan. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Imagine standing in the heart of RichKat's bustling brewery in Sanshui, Foshan, a central area of the Greater Bay Area. The air is thick with the intoxicating aroma of malt and yeast, and the journey of each beer begins in the brewmaster's lab. Here, flavors are meticulously studied, and recipes are crafted with precision.



RichKat's brewery in Sanshui, Foshan. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Pristine water meets barley malt in a warm mash tun, releasing a sweet, fermentable wort. This wort is transferred to the lauter tun, where the grains are separated, allowing the liquid gold to flow freely. As the mixture simmers in the brew kettle, bold hops are added, infusing a bittersweet complexity. The wort is then cooled in the heat exchanger and introduced to yeast in towering fermentation tanks. In these silent caverns, yeast works its magic, transforming sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide.



RichKat's master brewer, Gavin, at RichKat's brewery in Sanshui, Foshan. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Days pass, and the simple blend matures into a symphony of flavors. The beer is conditioned in bright tanks, achieving its final brilliance. From the lab's vision to the harmonious marriage of hop and water, RichKat beer emerges as a magical elixir, ready to bring joy to those who partake in its golden splendor.



So, what makes RichKat's canned beers so special?

RichKat reveals the secret behind why their canned beers often outshine those from the draft. In their brewery's sterile workshop, they use professional machines to can the beer. These cans are sealed, light-proof, and oxygen-free, preserving the beer's freshness. The result is craft beer that is unfiltered, unpasteurized, and teeming with active yeast, just like the fresh draft from the tap.

The Taproom

RichKat Taproom in Tianhe, Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

RichKat taprooms are a true reflection of their community spirit and modern design. Nestled in the busy streets and alleys, each taproom blends traditional quality with a contemporary vibe. This fusion creates a vibrant environment that appeals to the young and young-at-heart.



RichKat Taproom in Tianhe, Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The taprooms feature a unique song request system, allowing every customer to participate and enjoy an immersive musical experience. Paired with snacks and craft beer, it makes for an ideal social spot.



A standout feature in RichKat taprooms is the professional can-sealing machine. This allows customers to have fresh draft beer canned and packed on the spot. Even without stepping out, you can enjoy a slightly tipsy evening at home.

The taprooms are designed to be a community hub, a place where locals and visitors alike can gather, relax, and enjoy the finest craft beers.

The Beer

RichKat's most popular craft beer flavors and the latest products. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

RichKat infuses a variety of flavors into their beers, each with its unique name and label, adding a touch of fun.



Star Boy TDH Hazy IPA, made with triple dry-hopped techniques, bursts with tropical fruit flavors. Its layers of hop aroma and bitterness are distinct and satisfying.

Crushed Dreams Grape Gose uses a generous amount of fresh grape juice, giving it a deep purple hue and a full grape aroma with just the right acidity. It's perfect for big sips.

Berliner Weisse is a traditional German sour wheat beer, refreshing and easy to drink. It's perfect for enjoying in large sips, whether before or after a meal.

Osmanthus Wheat brings a unique aroma and a long-lasting aftertaste by dry-hopping with natural osmanthus during the late fermentation stage of this traditional Belgian Witbier. Enjoy the refreshing taste with a lingering sweetness and a lasting mellow finish.

Chocolate Imperial Milk Stout is rich with chocolate aroma, complemented by delightful notes of vanilla, lactose, and cocoa beans. It has a smooth mouthfeel and a higher alcohol content, making it a perfect winter beverage that provides a warming drinking experience.

RichKat's taproom in Tianhe, Guangzhou. Image courtesy of RichKat

If you prefer enjoying RichKat at home, all their products are available for takeaway. RichKat's canned craft beers are as fresh as their drafts, with long-term discounts offering 35% off on draft beers before 8pm and 15% off on snacks.

Currently, as the Paris Olympics are in full swing, RichKat's taprooms are broadcasting the Olympic events live on their big screens daily. Additionally, each month RichKat brings a different seasonal brew, crafted with the freshest and most current flavors to delight your taste buds.

Cheers to a great time with RichKat craft beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Stepping into a RichKat taproom feels like entering a friend's home, where the warmth of community meets the thrill of discovering new flavors. Whether you're a seasoned beer connoisseur or a curious newcomer, RichKat invites you to raise a glass and join in the celebration of craft beer excellence.



Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest RichKat location!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

