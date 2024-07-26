  1. home
T+: 11 Amazing Wines From CHEERS On Sale Now!

By T+ Tickets, July 26, 2024

0 0

We are thrilled to announce the sale of eleven delicious wines from CHEERS now available through T+

cheers.jpg

CHEERS is part of a new wine generation making wine drinking both fun and affordable. Their main objective is to make their customers smile.

They sell quality imported wines at the best possible prices in their CHEERS Stores throughout Beijing, as well as at franchise partner stores across China – and now on T+!

The eleven wines available through T+ include:

Premiere Gold Dry Sparkling: RMB77

2810-copy.png

Peter & Peter Pinot Noir Rosé Feinherb: RMB169

5066.png

Tussock Jumper Tempranillo: RMB139

7025.png

Aventure Tempranillo: RMB69

5069.png

Chateau Manavi Pirosmani Semi Dry: RMB110

Untitled.jpg

Vina Santiago Tempranillo: RMB69

7758.png

Gen 5 Ancestral Red: RMB269

Untitled2.jpg

Charles Frey Pinot Blanc Rayon de Lune: RMB299

7921.png

Jaques Rivolier - Blanc des Blancs: RMB99

5067.png

Vina Santiago Airen: RMB69

Untitled3.jpg

Fabulous Ant Pink Chardonnay: RMB89

4040.png

These exquisite wines are now available at T+ at great prices.

Scan the QR code below for more information on each wine and to purchase yours now!

Screenshot-2024-07-26-at-3.42.58-PM.png

[Images are courtesy of CHEERS]

