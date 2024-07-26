T+: 11 Amazing Wines From CHEERS On Sale Now!

We are thrilled to announce the sale of eleven delicious wines from CHEERS now available through T+!

CHEERS is part of a new wine generation making wine drinking both fun and affordable. Their main objective is to make their customers smile.

They sell quality imported wines at the best possible prices in their CHEERS Stores throughout Beijing, as well as at franchise partner stores across China – and now on T+!

The eleven wines available through T+ include:

Premiere Gold Dry Sparkling: RMB77





Peter & Peter Pinot Noir Rosé Feinherb: RMB169



Tussock Jumper Tempranillo: RMB139



Aventure Tempranillo: RMB69



Chateau Manavi Pirosmani Semi Dry: RMB110



Vina Santiago Tempranillo: RMB69

Gen 5 Ancestral Red: RMB269

Charles Frey Pinot Blanc Rayon de Lune: RMB299

Jaques Rivolier - Blanc des Blancs: RMB99

Vina Santiago Airen: RMB69

Fabulous Ant Pink Chardonnay: RMB89

These exquisite wines are now available at T+ at great prices.

Scan the QR code below for more information on each wine and to purchase yours now!

[Images are courtesy of CHEERS]

