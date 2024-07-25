25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Contemporary Fine Brushwork Ten-Person Bay Area Exhibition



The times are bright, and life is colorful. Every painter is like a beam of colored light, and on this radiant land, we come together in beauty, clear and luminous.



Until August 11, 2024

Tx Gallery, 603-607, 6/F, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Lu, Guicheng Jiedao, Nanhai

A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World



Explore the fusion of East and West in a unique exhibition featuring British artist Billy Childish's creations alongside the landscapes of modern Chinese artists. Embark on a spiritual journey through dialogues of nature and art. Book your visit now for an enlightening encounter with cultural expressions.



Until August 13, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Lu, Shunde

Zhuhai

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher



Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi

Hong Kong

HKD99 Meal for Two at RichKat

You might already know that RichKat has arrived in Hong Kong, but what you might not know is that RichKat's Happy Hour is not just about beer! From 3pm to 8pm every day, come to RichKat (Hollywood Road, Hong Kong) and enjoy a HKD99 meal for two by simply following us on Instagram and posting a story. The deal includes:



Freshly baked 12'' pizza of your choice

Any 2 drinks of your choice (Craft Beer/ Soft Drink/ Lavazza Americano)

3pm - 8pm, Every Day

RichKat Craft Brewing, G/F, 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

2024 – 25th Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong

ACGHK, the highlight of Hong Kong's summer pop culture event, brings together fans of Anime, Comics, Games, and more for a thrilling five-day festival. Concurrently, the Elefunpop Art & Toy Show will captivate visitors with its diverse array of artist collections and the latest in toy figures, offering a feast for the eyes and the imagination.



July 26 - 30, 2024

Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Comedy.HK 12th Anniversary All-Star Showcase Spectacular



A very special all-star showcase celebrating the silk anniversary of Comedy.HK! Featuring the best and brightest of the top comics in the city, don’t sleep on this one!



Price: from HKD150

July 26, 7pm - 9pm



The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong Island

Never End: The Art and Life of Gaylord Chan



This is the first retrospective since Gaylord Chan’s passing in 2020, the exhibition celebrates his artistic legacy with over 100 artworks including a selection of paintings, rarely exhibited digital drawings, and never-before-seen historical footage from the different stages of his life.



Until September 29, 2024

Chantal Miller Gallery, Asia Society Hong Kong Center

Life Is Architecture



This is the first major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. This retrospective features more than 300 objects, many of them exhibited for the first time. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice, but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.



Until January 5, 2025

West Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Electric Summer at Lan Kwai Fong



Lan Kwai Fong Association is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated "Electric Summer" campaign, running from July 1 to August 31. "Electric Summer promises electrifying experiences, including exclusive offers such as discounted happy hours, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and enticing culinary delights. The centrepiece, "Summer Beat Fest," takes over Lan Kwai Fong with two days of non-stop entertainment—live music, arts and crafts, and delectable food and beverages—inviting all to immerse themselves in the district's vibrant spirit.



July 1 to August 31, 2024

Lan Kwai Fong, D'Aguilar Street, Central

"100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS" Tour



This exhibition commemorates the 90th anniversary of Doraemon's creator, Fujiko F Fujio, and features the comprehensive Doraemon world of manga art and movies. The exhibition also introduces a secret gadget appearing for the first time at this event, "100% Friends-Calling Bell." Shaking this gadget can summon friends to come, closely following the theme of the exhibition "A true friend is always there when you need them," and calls on friends worldwide to come to Hong Kong to meet Doraemon.



Free Entry: Avenue of Stars

Ticketed Exhibition: 6/F, K11 MUSEA (All tickets sold out and no ticket available to purchase onsite)

Until August 11, 2024

Monday - Thursday: 11am - 9pm

Friday: 11am - 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

For more details, doraemon100.com/en

Discovery Bay Summer Splashtopia



Spread over 48,000-square-ft, Tai Pak Beach in Discovery Bay transforms into Hong Kong's largest beach water adventure park this summer. Featuring 9 giant inflatable play areas, it’s a child’s paradise. Families are invited to make the most of their holidays, create lasting memories in this unique aquatic playground.



Until September 1, 10am – 1.30pm; 2.30pm – 6pm

Various Prices, please refer to event website for details kiztopia.com.hk/upcoming-events/db-summer-splashtopia

MAMMA MIA! The Musical



Get ready for the global smash hit musical, "MAMMA MIA!" Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this "must-see musical of a lifetime" is returning to Hong Kong in its original English version after five years. Prepare to be swept away by the energy and charm of this beloved production, performing at the Lyric Theatre of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.



July 26 – August 15, 2024

For Tickets: venue.cityline.com/utsvInternet/MM24PS/eventDetail?event=45020

Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

Macao

Macao Brand Handmade Experience

Visitors can experience a different side of Macao via two workshops. The Dragon’s Beard Candy Making Workshop offers guidance from a seasoned master of the craft, who will also explain the history of this confection, included in Macao’s Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The other session is the Dragon’s Beard Candy Packaging Design Workshop, explaining how candy gift boxes are created and personalised. Workshop participants can take home the output from their own labours.



Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 2pm - 5pm

Until August 25, 2024

10 Fantasia-A Creative Industries Incubator, 10, Calçada da Igreja de S.Lázaro

The 10th Malaysian Food Festival



As our popular Malaysian Food Festival enters its 10th year, we are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Get ready for our biggest event to date as we extend the festival from the enticing dinner buffet at Oasis to the exotic market in East Square. Local delicacies, vibrant vibes, captivating workshops and games—immerse yourself in the rich cultural traditions of Malaysia at our dual celebration!



Price:

Adult MOP688++ (Includes premium durian platter)

Child MOP344++ (3-11 years old)

July 18-31, Monday - Thursday, 6pm – 9pm; Friday - Sunday, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Enquiries/Reservations: +853-8883 2221

Oasis, Galaxy Hotel

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

