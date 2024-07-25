14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Shenzhen New Comer Event

New to Shenzhen? This Newcomer Event is not to be missed! Get info on & meet with essential service providers, clubs, charities and other organizations who can help make your life here easier. The event will include health tips, how to deal with emergencies, how to adapt to your new city, as well as information on all aspects of life, including finding good food, fun activities and more.



August 3, 2pm - 4pm

Vista-SK International Medical Center, Lvl 4, Bldg 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Food & Drink

Meet and Greet Networking

Meet and Greet Networking event hosted by Roger of Shenzhen Event Group. Join Roger of Shenzhen Event Group for an evening of making connections and building relationships with fellow professionals. This Meet and Greet is a great opportunity to discuss your ideas and listen and learn from others who share their experiences in BUSINESS and LIFE!



July 27, 7pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Immerse Yourself in MO Sky Garden



Indulge in the refreshing flavors of summer at the MO Bar Terrace. Surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant summer vibes, the MO Sky Garden offers the perfect setting to unwind and enjoy exquisite refreshments.



Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, except rainy days

Sky Garden Cafe, 2pm - 5pm

Sky Garden Bar, 6pm - 1am (next day)

Until August 31, 2024

MO Bar, 79/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian

Big Bear Comedy Open Mic at Café Society



Get ready to laugh your socks off at Big Bear's hilarious open mic stand-up comedy show happening every Thursday night! Extended Happy Hour, from 2pm to 8pm, 50% off on beers! From 6pm to 8pm, 40% off on cocktails! Grab a juicy burger with fries and a refreshing beer, all for just RMB100! Enjoy a delightful pasta dish paired with a glass of exquisite wine, also for only RMB100!



Every Thursday, from 9pm

Happy Hour, 2pm - 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Starlight Veranda



Join us this Saturday night at Baia's Starlight Veranda for an electrifying return to the decks! Experience the best of HOUSE & ELECTRONIC music on our open-air terrace under the starlit sky. Free entry. See you at 10pm!



Every Saturday in July & August, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, Shop 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu, Nanshan

Summer Party on the Ritz



InterNations Shenzhen presents a Summer Party on the Ritz, with great entertainment! Please come and join us on July 27, from 7pm at the Ritz-Carlton, Futian, Shenzhen. Your opportunity to network and meet fellow expats, as well as locals, meet and mingle with the BEST. Please join Internations www.internations.org. It's free, than register to this event, free. You pay only when you come.

July 27, from 7pm

To Register: www.internations.org/event/promotion/details/1052705

The Ritz-Calton, Shenzhen, No.166 Fuhua 3 Lu, Futian

Buddy System



This coming Tuesday at Craft Head, we're all about that Buddy System! Bring your bestie, your roommate, or even that cool coworker you kind of like, and get THREE drinks for just RMB100! Safety first, right?



Every Tuesday, before 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18666297694

Craft Head Brewing Co. (Futian), Jia Ka Ha, 2/F, Xinzhou 2 Jie and Xinzhou 7 Jie, Futian

Music

Trinity Boys Choir



This performance is divided into two halves: In the first half, the Trinity Boys Choir will present excerpts from classic operas. In the second half, the children will deliver choral adaptations of 14 popular British rock and pop songs. Expect classic hits from bands and artists like Queen, Coldplay, The Beatles, and Adele!



July 26, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming

Ride China Tour 2024



Get ready for Ride's China tour, where they'll perform tracks from their new album "Interplay" and delve into their treasure trove of hits from classic albums "Nowhere" and "Going Blank Again." Whether you're lost in the youthful energy of "Nowhere" or prefer the breezy vibes of "Going Blank Again," there's something for everyone.



July 26, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Jerry Folk 2024 China Tour



Dynamic electronic producer Jerry Folk released his latest single and upcoming EP title track, ‘Heart’ on April 5 via Folkestad Recordings. His work has earned praise from notable publications Mixmag, COMPLEX, Highsnobiety, This Song Is Sick, Magnetic Magazine and Kaltblut Mag as well as BBC Radio 6’s Tom Ravenscroft. Jerry Folk has remixed the likes of Billie Eilish, Charlie Puth and Oh Wonder and produced for artists like Alina Baraz, Axwell Ingrosso and Lemaitre, to name but a few.



July 27, from 10pm

For Tickets: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian

Tempus Quartet



Hailing from the culturally rich city of Tampico, Mexico, the mysterious and highly acclaimed Tempus Quartet has captivated audiences across North America with nearly a hundred concerts annually. Experience the unique fusion of metal Mozart, gothic Phantom of the Opera, and powerful Beethoven, and feel the era's tribute to classical and popular music with Tempus Quartet.



July 28, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-26820730

MAOLivehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan

Lifestyle

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2024

The Panorama du Cinéma Français arrives in Shenzhen this July! This year, the festival offers Chinese audiences nine captivating films, showcasing the diversity of contemporary French cinema. From comedies and dramas to documentaries and animations, these films explore themes of artistic creation, deep love, and poignant stories. Many of these works are contemporary adaptations of literary classics and have been featured and awarded at renowned festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, and Annecy.



July 12 - 26, with various screening time



Broadway Cinematheque, Shop 562, L5/F, CRC Wanxiang Tiandi, No.9668 Shennan Dadao, Nanshan

PALACE CINEMA, Raffles City, No.2163 Nanhai Dadao, Nanshan

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: