11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Music

Natural Flavor at Migas Mercado

Get ready for another edition of Natural Flavor! Nasty Ray and his crew are ready to bring their OG vibes to the Migas terrace. The most popular Hip-Hop Party for over a decade – Natural Flavor is nothing artificial just pure Hip-Hop, R&B, Funk, Soul, Reggae. From the classics to the freshest releases – expect to hear it all this Saturday at Migas Mercado! Early bird tickets are already sold out so don’t miss out on pre-sale!

July 27, 10pm-late

Pre-sale: RMB120, Door: RMB150

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang.

DDC's 10th Anniversary



DDC is celebrating 10 years with two days of great bands. Don’t miss out on local legends such as TheEureka and Harridans.

July 26 & 27, 8.30pm-late

Pre-sale: RMB88, Door: RMB108

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, 39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

Marco Effe at Dada

Marco Effe is considered one of the most important talents in the Italian music scene. Marco has performed in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam, USA, Chile, Australia, Mexico, Korea, China, and Bolivia. His precise technique makes his performances unique, which always manage to captivate and entertain the audience at the best clubs around the world. Among his recent works, his remix of Gregor Tresher's classic ‘Neon,’ released on GTO Recordings, stands out, along with his EPs for Planet Rhythm and much more.

July 27, 9pm-late

RMB90 before 11pm, RMB120 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

B eijing Carnival Pool Party



Beijing Carnival is hosting Beijing’s Biggest Sensational Carnival and Pool Party that promises to be a memorable afternoon of fun, and relaxation. Whether you're looking to cool off in the pool, enjoy delicious food and drinks, or simply lounge in the sun. This pool Carnival has something for everyone. Dance to the latest hits and classic summer anthems spun by the best live DJs in Beijing. There is also two hours of free flow drinks!

July 27, 2-8.30pm

Pre-sale: RMB248, Door: RMB300

Shuttle service meeting point: 1.30 pm Exit A of Agriculture and Industry Exhibition Hall on Line 10 (returns at 9pm)

E50 Park, No. 9 Shuangqiao Middle Road, Chaoyang

Senders Chen's Pajama Birthday Party at Dada



Celebrate Senders Chen’s birthday with a pajama party! Him and his friends Half/N/Half, OOPS2, Puzzy Stack and Telea will be playing EDM all night to bring a bit of Gongti to Dada.

July 26, 9pm-late

Free before 10.30pm, RMB60 after 10.30pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Lifestyle & Art



Vote From Abroad at ICVS

Vote From Abroad is hosting a voter registration drive for US citizens. Join them at ICVS on July 27 and 28, from 11am to 4pm. Vote From Abroad volunteers will be helping Americans register to vote. Adoptable dogs Tripod and Mona will be at ICVS on July 27 to thank you for registering to vote!

For help with the location, please contact ICVS at:

Email: reception@ICVSASIA.com

Tel: (010) 8456-1939, 8456-1940

WeChat: ICVSASIA

July 27 & 28, 11am-4pm

International Center for Veterinary Services (ICVS): No. 13-16 Rong Ke Gan Lan Cheng Shang Jie

Fu Tong Xi Da Jie, Wang Jing Chaoyang

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony at Paddy O’Shea’s



Mark the opening of the Olympics at Paddy’s. All along the games, Paddy’s will broadcast as many events as possible on most of the TVs. If there is a particular competition you would like to see, just ask and they’ll show it for you.

July 26, 1.30am-late

Free entry

Paddy O’Shea’s, No.28 Dongzhimenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Horizon of Khufu: Ancient Egypt Virtual Exhibition at the Pheonix Center



Travel to Egypt without leaving Beijing with this unique VR expedition that takes you to the pyramids. The ‘Horizon of Khufu’ exhibition has already travelled the world from London to Montreal, so English, Chinese and French versions are available.

Until October 2

RMB238/adult on weekdays

RMB198/child on weekdays *no children under 1.1m

298/ticket on weekends

Pheonix Center, No. 3 Chaoyang Gongyuan Nanlu, Chaoyang

Food & Drinks



Cantonese Dim Sum Lunch Delights at JIA Chinese Restaurant of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

Amidst much anticipation, JIA Chinese Restaurant at NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort welcomes the esteemed Chef Max Xu. The Chef's Selections come from the beloved ‘Cantonese Dim Sum Lunch Set.’ According to your tastes, you can select five different dishes from the delicious Cantonese Dim Sum Lunch Menu as well as a drink. In addition, you get to dine in spectacular Qing dynasty-style surroundings, as you sample their authentic Cantonese cuisine.

Available everyday

Lunch: 11.30am-2.30pm, Dinner: 5.30-10pm

RMB158/set

Reservations: 010 5732 6308

JIA Chinese Restaurant, 1F NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Indian Food Pop-Up at San Wu Tang



Come and celebrate the start of the summer vacation with the aromatic flavors of lndia at San Wu Tang. Indian chef Anil K Naudiyal will be making a guest appearance offering up a plethora of delicious Indian dishes.

Jul 24-30, Lunch: 11.30am-2pm, Dinner: 5.30-9pm

RMB228/person on weekdays

RMB298/person on weekends

San Wu Tang, L2 JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomaowai Dajie, Beijing

Dinner Buffet at Punjabi Restaurant

Enjoy and all-you-can eat buffet with unlimited soft drinks and beer at Punjabi Indian Restaurant.

Every Friday, 6-9.30pm

RMB118/adult

RMB59/kid

Punjabi Indian Restaurant, C/8, 1-30, Lucky Street, ChaoyangGongyuan Xilu, Chaoyang

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: