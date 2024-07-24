You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner, but have you ever imagined watching the opening ceremony in a cinema?

Starting from July 27, 2024, hundreds of cinemas across China will be broadcasting the Paris Olympics live via CGTN's television coverage, including the opening ceremony, allowing viewers in China to enjoy the excitement of the Games on the big screen.

During the Olympics, popular games such as table tennis, badminton, diving, volleyball, basketball, and football will be available for live streaming in cinemas based on demand, with a minimum of 10 audience members per game.

Pre-sales for the Paris Olympics. Screenshoot by That's

The pre-sale for the Paris Olympics cinema broadcast has already begun, and audiences can book their seats through major ticketing platforms like Piaowutong (中影票务通), Maoyan (猫眼电影), and Taopiaopiao (淘票票).

So secure your spot, grab your friends, and head to the nearest cinema to cheer on your favorite athletes in an immersive audio-visual environment.

Sporting events are highly entertaining and the atmosphere is electric; watching them on a large cinema screen with friends only enhances the experience, making the visuals sharper and the atmosphere unbeatable.

Do you think we could sneak in an ice-cold beer to cheer on your favorite athletes and national team with friends in the cinema?

