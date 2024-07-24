  1. home
  2. Articles

You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

By Billy Jiang, July 24, 2024

0 0

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner, but have you ever imagined watching the opening ceremony in a cinema?

Starting from July 27, 2024, hundreds of cinemas across China will be broadcasting the Paris Olympics live via CGTN's television coverage, including the opening ceremony, allowing viewers in China to enjoy the excitement of the Games on the big screen.

During the Olympics, popular games such as table tennis, badminton, diving, volleyball, basketball, and football will be available for live streaming in cinemas based on demand, with a minimum of 10 audience members per game.

Pre-sales.jpgPre-sales for the Paris Olympics. Screenshoot by That's

The pre-sale for the Paris Olympics cinema broadcast has already begun, and audiences can book their seats through major ticketing platforms like Piaowutong (中影票务通), Maoyan (猫眼电影), and Taopiaopiao (淘票票).

So secure your spot, grab your friends, and head to the nearest cinema to cheer on your favorite athletes in an immersive audio-visual environment.

Sporting events are highly entertaining and the atmosphere is electric; watching them on a large cinema screen with friends only enhances the experience, making the visuals sharper and the atmosphere unbeatable.

Do you think we could sneak in an ice-cold beer to cheer on your favorite athletes and national team with friends in the cinema?

For more updates on the latest happenings in China, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Taopiaopiao/AppStore]

Paris Olympics Cinema

more news

WATCH: 2024 French Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

WATCH: 2024 French Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

Into the world of French cinema!

La Francophonie Themed Around Olympics Launches in South China

La Francophonie Themed Around Olympics Launches in South China

La Francophonie Shines Olympic-Style!

Hainan Airlines Resumes Flights Between Shenzhen & Paris

Hainan Airlines Resumes Flights Between Shenzhen & Paris

Shenzhen Airport and Hainan Airlines have announced the route will commence on April 28.

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

The National Sliding Center in Yanqing district proved a popular site for Spring Festival tourists in Beijing.

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

200 passengers a day

Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary Salon Concert

Celebration with the National Grand Theatre

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

An unexpected correlation explained

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

15 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

China Surpasses the US in Average Protein Consumption Per Capita

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary Salon Concert

Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary Salon Concert

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives