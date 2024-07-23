27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Brooklyn Bar Crawl 6: 颐盏 Bar, Beer Lady & Synce

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Bar Crawl 6: 颐盏 Bar, Beer Lady & Synce

Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though, so get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri July 26, from 7pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Wednesday

RIDE @ Modern Sky Lab



Formed in Oxford in 1988, English band RIDE is considered one of the main pioneers of shoegaze, an alternative rock subgenre characterized by ethereal vocals, guitar distortion, and feedback effects.

READ MORE: Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

Wed July 24, 8.30pm; RMB360

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu, Hongkou District 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Thursday

Ella’s Thrilling Thursday: British Invasion @ The Pearl



Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays promises an unforgettable evening of singing and dancing that is larger than life with your hostess, miss Ella VaThyme!

Experience the energy and passion of live performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more.

Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this night will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 25, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday



The Ink Mic: A Literary Reading Experience @ I Love Shanghai

Introducing The Ink Mic: A Literary Reading Experience. Come on down to listen to writers in Shanghai share their poetry, fiction, nonfiction, etc. on the microphone.

Hang out with the literary community. Have a drink. Be inspired.

If you'd like to share your literature on the mic, contact Tiana at WeChat ID: TianaMinglan

Free entry. No registration required. All are welcome.

Fri July 26, 7pm; Free Entry

I Love Shanghai, 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 新闸路1788号3楼, 近胶州路

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits.

There will also be a warm up show by Aussie bluesman Dave Stone from 7.30pm.

This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 26, 9pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

YeTea Cocktail Degustation @ Bella Vita Bistro

Bella Vita Bistro cocktail cooperation with YeTea. YeTea was born in 2018 and is committed to providing high-quality Chinese tea.

Fri July 26, 9-11pm

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

Friday & Saturday

MELT @ RIINK

Escape the heat and workweek stress at RIINK this weekend. Experience pounding music, neon-lit skating, and free ice cream shots to help you melt away the sweat.

Enjoy drink discounts for groups as you lace up your skates and join DJs Alynaa and Shelter on the decks.

The bar and kitchen will be open all night long, refreshing cocktails ensuring you can cool off and recharge.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat July 26 & 27, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Masquerade @ La Suite

This weekend, immerse yourselves in the carnival atmosphere of La Suite and let loose at the Masquerade weekend party.

Expect exquisite masks embellished for the party scene, allowing you to enjoy this mysterious and romantic weekend carnival!

Fri & Sat July 26 & 27, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday, Saturday & Sunday



Giuseppe Cortese Wine Dinner @ Morton's The Steakhouse

A special wine dinner available for three evenings at Morton's The Steakhouse. Check out the delicious menu above.



Fri, Sat & Sun July 26, 27 & 28; RMB888+

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, Pudong District 世纪大道8号, 国金中心IFC商场4楼, 近陆家嘴环路

Saturday



ZUP Pizza + Sando Popup @ Rozebiff

Chicagoans Wayne Hou of ZUP Pizza Bar and Jimmy Shi of Rozebiff join forces for two of our faves in life: pizza and sandos.

Look out for a new pizza drop, off the menu sandos, and plenty of good company!

Sat July 27, Noon... till sold out

Rozebiff, 549-5 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Xinzha Lu, 陕西北路549-5号, 近新闸路

LIGHTHOUSE @ BFC

LIGHTHOUSE is the latest party brand from ASYLUM! Unlike the warehouse-style, unrestrained revelry of SOOS, LIGHTHOUSE aims to explore the possibilities of electronic music and parties in a relaxed and carefree manner.

For the inaugural LIGHTHOUSE event, they have invited Anyasa, an artist under the British independent label Anjunadeep.

Joining him are RUXI, Anjunabeats & Anjunadeep China Market Manager, Psyche, Anjunadeep China Head, and the ever-active Berklee top graduate Tiffany.

Come dance with like-minded friends! From the sun setting over the Huangpu River to the stars lighting up the night sky, let's reach the pinnacle of our musical journey together.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 27, 4.30-10pm; RMB168-228

The Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Renmin Lu, Huangpu District 中山东二路600号, 近人民路

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester @ The Pearl



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 27, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Saturday & Sunday

Family Rainbow Disco @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

From the Edinburgh Art Festival to London, and from the United States to Australia, Rainbow Disco is an immersive parent-child dance interactive performance that has captured the hearts of all.

In Rainbow Disco, both children and adults are fully immersed in a fairy tale-like story, following DJs and dancers on a fun-filled, dancing adventure.

Within the magical world of Rainbow Disco, expect a fusion of beloved tunes like 'Baby Shark' and classical pieces like Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata,' along with the rhythm of 90s rave electronic music.

The repetitive beats make it easier for all ages to keep up and dance with ease, providing an ideal freestyle environment for one and all.

The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 27 and 28, with six shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sat & Sun July 27 & 28, 10am, 11.30am. 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

Sunday

Peruvian Day @ Azul SKL

Head along to Azul SKL to celebrate Peruvian Day with Latin vibes, live music and DJs.

Tickets RMB100 for which you receive that value in F&B tickets.

Sun July 28, 11am-Late; RMB100

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Tuesday



We Love Olympics Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Olympics.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 30, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing



Marco Brambilla | Double Feature @ Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai presents the debut solo show of video artist Marco Brambilla in China, Double Feature.

The exhibition unveils two extraordinary pieces that showcase Brambilla's mastery of visual storytelling and digital art through his Megaplex series: Heaven’s Gate (2022) and King Size (2023), inviting audiences on a thought-provoking journey to explore the boundaries of pop culture.

Until Oct 7; RMB80-120

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

West Journey East @ Being Art Museum







Professor Ole Bouman, from the School of Architecture and Urban Planning at Tongji University, recently successfully completed a 10,756 kilometer cycling journey from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Shanghai, China.

This 'Journey to the East' exhibition, co curated by Professor Ole Bouman and students from CAUP, explores the cultural, historical, and architectural changes and amalgamations along the cycling route.

Until Sep 13

Being Art Museum, 135 HongFeng Lu, Pudong District 红枫路135号, 交叉口

T+ Ticketing

Slava's Snowshow @ AIA Grand Theater

Slava's Snowshow is a universal, poetic and timeless theatrical spectacle which has restored the art of clowning and enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences in cities and countries around the world.

A caravan of organized chaos and revelry, it offers everybody – young and old – an opportunity to leave their regulated lives at the theater doors and enter a condition of delighted idiocy. You could say that Slava's Snowshow is just an excuse to celebrate life in a foolish way.

This highly acclaimed international visual tragicomedy clown masterpiece has won the highest theatrical awards, from London to New York, Paris to Moscow, Sydney to Mexico City... including the Laurence Olivier Award in England and the Triumph Award in Russia.

A theatrical masterpiece for families and joy seekers, easily understood by all around the world, the result is thousands of happy human faces glowing every night on earth.

Slava's Snowshow runs from August 7 to 11. Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Aug 7-11, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2pm & 7.30pm; RMB100-580

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Lady M @ 1862 Theater



Inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, musical Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the infamous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Looking like th' innocent flower, but being the serpent under 't is Dutch singer Maya Hakvoort as Lady Macbeth, while strutting his stuff as Macbeth is West End star Karl Queensborough, who previously played the title role in smash hit Hamilton – so you can expect good things.

Well, wicked things, performed well...

Lady M runs from August 8 to September 1, then it is out, out, brief candle!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Aug 8-Sep 1, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

Craft Beer & Music Festival @ EKA Tianwu

Calling all beer buddies, join the party and let loose – the EKA Craft Beer & Music Festival is back to release your daytime stress.

Enjoy a four-hour party every day with beer, food, games, and music. Including...

Keg Tapping Ceremony Kick off the night with the tapping of craft beer kegs and an exciting light show.

Craft Beer Paradise Enjoy a variety of craft beers, with flavors ranging from spicy to sweet, refreshing, and aromatic. Bring your friends and enjoy to the fullest.

Free Flow Food Buffet A rich food area with 13 buffet options, including roast chicken, German sausages, and pork knuckles. Bring your appetite!

Beer Amusement Park Participate in fun games like bottle cap toss and beer relay. Test your strength, agility, and teamwork. Get ready to do battle!

Live Bands & DJ German brass musicians will add to the electrifying atmosphere with lights and effects, playing everything from German beer hall classics to some good ol' fashioned rock'n'roll.

Get Your Early Bird Tickets Now!

Regular Price: ¥398, including buffet and two glasses of beer

Early Bird Price: ¥298, including buffet and two glasses of beer

Save ¥100 by purchasing early. Limited availability!

Fri-Sun Aug 9-11 & 16-18, 6-10pm; RMB298, including buffet and two glasses of beer

EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

Revel's World if Shakespeare @ Shangyin Opera House

A 90-minute autobiographical solo play in English, telling a heartwarming and deeply emotional story set between a bewildered six-year-old boy and a strict, Shakespeare-loving teacher.

At the age of six, Graves attends a boarding school in England, where he encounters the talented yet alcohol-loving Headmaster Ravell's rigorous Shakespearean education for new students.

Amid confusion, innocence, shame, and determination, Graves gradually delves into Ravell's rich world of Shakespeare filled with love, passion, poetry, regret, and introspection.

Crossing linguistic and geographical barriers, the play returns to the essence of theatre without grandiosity.

With only dialogue, performance, and the raw emotional core and tension of the script, it grips hearts and brings tears.

Early bird tickets start from just RMB38, but only until July 6!

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri & Sat Aug 16 & 17, 7.30pm; RMB38-866

Shangyin Opera House, 6 Fenyang Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 汾阳路6号，近淮海中路

Crested Ibises @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Crested ibises, an international preserved rare bird species, known as the 'birds of good fortune,' are gorgeous and precious creature symbolizing happiness and blessings.

Innocent, gentle and graceful, they have lived alongside human beings since agrarian times as human’s loyal and adorable companions.

However, with the accelerating pace of modernization and urbanization, human beings came to neglect the environment of crested ibises, the natural habitat upon which they are so dependent being destroyed

The recent discovery of the last seven wild crested ibises in Yang County, Shaanxi Province, and the efforts made to preserve these noble creatures, has inspired this dance work.

Crested Ibises, aims to draw awareness of the significance of keeping a harmonious relationship with other creatures.

Through the interpretation of crested ibises’ beauty, purity and grace, the performance attempts to remind people to reflect on the interdependence between human beings and nature, in the hope that human beings will not only take responsibility for their own homes, but also be the watcher for the homeland for all creatures on earth.

Crested Ibises runs from August 22 and 25, scan the QR code to get yours now:

Aug 22-25, 2pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-880

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

La Alborá Flamenco Night @ SIDC

For those engulfed in darkness, a single beam of light can illuminate their way.

La Alborá is a flamenco show performed by the Shanghai FUEGO Flamenco Dance Company, that not only present Flamenco dances with different styles and emotional expressions, but also showcase the wonderful combination of various Flamenco props, such as long-tail skirts, shawls, fans, canes, and castanets.

Feel the passion of singers, guitarists and dancers through this classic flamenco performance.

La Alborá runs for just two nights on the weekend of August 23 and 24, and we have tickets on sale from just RMB80.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Aug 23 & 24, 7.30pm; RMB80-280



Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre

A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is returning to Shanghai.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Oct 25-27, 7.30pm; RMB280-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Jul 24, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 26, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Jul 27, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sun Jul 27, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Jul 31, 7.30pm, RMB128

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

