Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary Salon Concert

On July 12, the 10th Anniversary Salon Concert of Waldorf Astoria Beijing once again resonated, coinciding with the centenary of the death of the legendary Italian opera composer Puccini. The hotel had the honor of inviting the leading artists from the National Centre of the Performing Arts production of La Fanciulla del West to perform classic excerpts. This is the second time hotel has invited the National Centre of the Performing Arts since Un Ballo in Maschera, where the timeless masterpieces were celebrated with the theme of ‘Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary.’

The salon concert took place on the second floor Join Room of Waldorf Astoria Beijing. Three internationally renowned artists, with their extraordinary singing skills and deep understanding of the repertoire, presented classic selections to the audience.

Soprano Jennifer Rowley, with her unforgettable voice and extraordinary stage presence, is also expected to make her much-anticipated debut at the Bayerische Staatsoper. Tenor Marco Berti, one of the most popular Italian tenors in the world's major opera houses, is known for his delicate vocal quality, authentic Italian singing style, powerful high notes, innate musicality, stage charm, and artistic achievements.

In addition to these two much-anticipated singers, the concert also had the pleasure of inviting conductor and pianist Frederick James Brown to share the stage. As a pianist, his performances have been broadcast on BBC Radio 3, and he has participated in concerts at the Wigmore Hall, Cadogan Hall, St John's Smith Square, St David's Hall, and many different festivals. His skilled performances have also made him the choirmaster and conductor of the Welsh National Opera in Cardiff and he has led the choir to many great achievements.

In memory of the master Puccini, this music salon mainly featured classic Puccini operas such as La Fanciulla del West and Tosca, with well-known selections that express the characters' longing for love and their tribute to hope. The audience was immersed in the wonderful atmosphere created by the artists – frequently applauding for and praising them. The concert concluded with the joyful notes of the ‘Brindisi’ from La Traviata, with the audience reluctant to leave – wanting to have more exchanges with the performing artists and to express their uncontrollable excitement.

Over the past decade, Beijing Waldorf Astoria Hotel has been committed to creating unforgettable moments and creating exclusive Waldorf legends for guests. This is not only about letting guests feel the luxurious facilities and excellent service at the hotel, but also about incorporating elegant art and exclusive local experiences into the guests' journey. Beijing Waldorf Astoria Hotel will continue to present more elegant art to their guests – and at the same time, the hotel will also launch a series of gourmet food experiences and offline art exhibitions to create unforgettable moments for guests.

[All images are courtesy of the Beijing Waldorf Astoria Hotel]