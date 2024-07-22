Brooklyn Bar Crawl 6: 颐盏 Bar, Beer Lady & Synce

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back for another exciting edition, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.



Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus



Brooklyn Brewery has created a party bus, with a live DJ kicking off the night with some beats. Feel the collision of Brooklyn beer and music, move your hands to the beat, and party all the way!

The bus will accompany the bar crawl to the three craft beer bars where, at each stop, participants can redeem a free Brooklyn Brewery craft beer and engage in interactive activities.

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Route

Meeting Point: Found 158

Julu Lu, 8pm

One of Shanghai's premier party spots, perfect for a warm-up drink if you arrive early. Then find the big yellow Brooklyn Beer bus on the street once it is time to get the party started!

1st Stop: 颐盏 Bar

8.50-9.40pm

颐盏 Bar, or Yizhan Bar, is located in a French style house in Xintiandi. The restaurant's specialty is to pair steak with tea, using Chinese tea leaves to better stimulate the freshness of the beef.

In addition to tea and Western cuisine, the evening bar is also a major highlight. Enjoy delicious wine or refreshing summer beer and food with friends, while watching live sports broadcasts.

Since its opening, it has received rave reviews!

Games at this spot...

Interactive Building Block Challenge: Two players compete with each other, removing blocks from a tower, until someone causes it to collapse, making them the loser.

Prize: Winner gets buy-one-get-one-free Brooklyn Beer voucher

2nd Stop: Beer Lady

10-10.50pm

Beer Lady stocks thousands of craft beers from around the world, displayed in an extra-long cabinet area so you can immerse yourself in the visual delights of the craft beer world.

In addition to bottled craft beers, there is a rich variety of draft beers, liquors, and wines, as well as pizza, barbecued snacks, and beverages.

With long operating hours and spacious premises, it is ideal place for friends to gather and watch various sports events, family parties, company gatherings, team building, and business meetings and activities.

Games at this spot...

Drinko: Each player chooses a colored chip and drops it from the top into one of the cups. If the color of the chip matches the color of the cup, the challenge is successful; otherwise, it's a fail.

Prize: Winner gets a coupon that entitles them to four bottles of Brooklyn Beer, chips, dumplings and popcorn chicken, all for just RMB138, discounted from RMB388.

3rd & Final Stop: Synce

11.10pm-Late

Synce is a new spot that provides relaxation and homely comfort by day, with refreshing drinks, hot dogs, shisha and chilled music vibes.

By night, it turns into a party zone, with happy hour from 9pm to midnight and a dance floor that doesn't know how to quit.

Games at this spot...

Mini foosball: Two players compete with each others, with the first to score three goals the winner.



Prize: Winner gets buy-one-get-one-free Brooklyn Beer voucher

Tickets



Tickets include a beer on arrival and a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB288 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though, so get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri July 26, from 8pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

What People are Saying About the Brooklyn Bar Crawl

Partygoers in previous weeks certainly had a good time – have a read of what they had to say about the latest experience...

Brooklyn Brewery



The Brooklyn Brewery co-founders, Steve Hindy and Tom Potter, were inspired by Brooklyn’s rich brewing history, and at the same time, dismayed by the lack of good beer in their own neighborhood.

In 1988, they used Steve’s homebrewing knowledge from his time as a foreign war correspondent in the Middle East and some serious Brooklyn grit to start The Brooklyn Brewery.

They delivered the first few cases of Brooklyn Lager by hand, pushing their dream ahead in the early days of the American craft beer revolution. Word quickly spread across the borough and around the world.

They are still spreading the Brooklyn spirit today. Visitors from all over the world meet in the Brooklyn-based Tasting Room and Tokyo-based B at K5. Their lineup is on shelves and taps around the US and in more than 30 countries.

The Brooklyn Brewery are proud to represent Brooklyn on their block and around the world.

Brooklyn Brewery Audience: Flavorful Explorers

Flavorful Explorers are in constant pursuit of the most culturally fulfilling experiences available. They naturally gravitate towards fringe culture where they satisfy their appetite for people, places and spaces that are bursting with character.

Being highly social and inquisitive people, they’re constantly on–the–go and striving for continued improvement of themselves and the world around them – often taking an active role in the diverse range of communities they’re passionate about.

[All images courtesy of Brooklyn Brewery]