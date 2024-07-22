T+ Tickets: Paint the Food Summer Camp, Arts & Theater + More

I Piano

I Piano is a music theatre show for kids (2+) that combines magical story-telling with stellar piano playing, spell-binding shadow puppetry and live audience interaction.



Together, on their search for music, the piano and the little girl fly up out of the house and around the world. They meet a mad conductor on a mountain, a monk on a scooter at the North Pole, and an octopus dancing on the bottom of the sea. Come to enjoy the show and discover their fun-filled adventure!

July 27, 10.30am, 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Pain the Food Summer Camp



Are you looking for a summer program that combines fun, learning, and creativity for your child? Look no further! Introducing the "Paint the Food" Summer Camp, an extraordinary week-long adventure at the renowned Happy Monk in Guangzhou.

This camp is designed for children aged 6 to 12 and blends the joy of cooking with the excitement of painting. Your child will explore various cuisines, express their artistic talents, and create a personalized cookbook, all while improving their English in a fully immersive environment.



Ages: 6 - 12

Dates & Fee:

July 29 - August 2, 9am - 12.30pm, Monday to Friday



Price: Early Bird, RMB2,888; Regular, RMB3,288

For Reservations: +86-13702326977

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Ball Out Camp at Five-Star Basketball Academy

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp offers an intensive experience designed to elevate your game. Enjoy 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, team tactics in the afternoon, and daily competitions. Highlights include professional coaching, player theme sessions, game sessions, exclusive camp gear, All-Star Night & Camp Awards, and strength conditioning.

Ages: 8 - 16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 29 - August 2, August 5 - 9, August 12 - 16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 29 - August 9

*Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Education Hub/Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

City Singers Comes to Guangzhou



City Singers is a six-member mixed a cappella vocal ensemble established in 2009 at Xiamen University. Since its inception, the group has released hundreds of videos and has been active on various stages, including performances, competitions, music festivals, and television programs. Today, it is one of the most active and well-known vocal ensembles in China.



Their performance style is lively and relaxed, providing audiences of all ages with a friendly and soothing music appreciation experience. It allows audiences to immerse themselves in the charm of vocals and share in delightful musical moments.

Price: from RMB180

August 10, 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Junkyard Beats - The Box Show

In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments, and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways! THE BOX SHOW excites the imagination of children and adults alike. We follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk.



Tag along for a day in the life of a bunch of musical misfits as they reinvigorate the junk that the world has forgotten. Learn about creative recycling, sustainability and thinking outside of the box with this high energy, imaginative music-in-education performance combining drumming, dance, theatre and comedy.

Price: from RMB99

August 17, 3pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

School of Rock The Musical



Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!

Tickets from RMB399

August 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Carnival of The Animals



What joys and sorrows exist in the animal world? The four seasons are condensed into a 70-minute performance, awakening the imagination in children's DNA, opening the gates to the castle of knowledge, and falling in love with magical nature!



This fun-filled and whimsical performance is a grand audio-visual feast for the entire family, bringing unprecedented joy and surprises to the audience.

Price: from RMB80

August 24, 7pm

Guangzhou Sun Yatsen Memorial Hall, No.299 Dongfeng Zhong Lu, Yuexiu

InterNations Guangzhou Tropical Party 2024

It's summer, it's tropical time! Come to join InterNations Guangzhou Tropical Party 2024 in the newly open trendy lounge The Loop, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 27!



Entrance ticket includes: 3 hours free flow of Wine, Beer, Easy Mixes (Gin, Rum, Vodka, Whiskey, Tequila), and Soft drinks. 9 types of snacks, props at the door, door gift to each guest, Brazilian DJ Juliano, dance floor, networking with expats, 20% discount for after party orders.

Price: from RMB250

July 27, from 7.30pm

The Loop Lounge, Links Plaza (G/F behind the mall), Machang Lu, Tianhe

War and Peace



The brilliant dramatization of the epic novel by Leo Tolstoy. The production was staged by Rimas Tuminas to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Vakhtangov State Academic Theatre of Russia.



The production unites all the generations of the Vakhtangov actors: stars of Soviet and Russian cinema and stage and rising young talents. ‘War and Peace’ lasts for almost 5 hours and all spectators in their reviews mark that every minute of the performance is breathtaking.

Price: RMB199

August 29 & 30, 7pm

August 31, 6.30pm

September 1, 2pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Elisabeth Das Musical Staged Concert

Based on the tragic fate of legendary Austrian Empress Elisabeth – the mythical and celebrated “Sisi” – the musical ELISABETH, with a book and lyrics by Michael Kunze and music and orchestrations by Sylvester Levay, told from the mouth of her convicted murderer, recounts the enthralling tale of her fatal, lifelong love affair with Death, heralding the decline of the Habsburg Empire.



With more than 20 top-class actors and actresses, accompanied by an orchestra, and featuring the original costumes, the staged concert version of the successful German-language musical will be staged by Lion Entertainment, licensed by the original production company Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. This brand-new production shall bring again a feast for the eye and ear to the Chinese audience after a decade of absence.

Price: from RMB380

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

September 26 - 30, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

iBorn Healthcare: Elevate Beauty & Well-Being



Discover the exclusive packages offered to all That's Guangzhou readers by iBorn Healthcare! iBorn Healthcare, rooted in the century-old medical heritage of Sun Yat-Sen Medicine, is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services in obstetrics, pediatrics, and medical cosmetology to both Chinese and international elite families. With hospitals located in Guangzhou and Shunde, iBorn Healthcare is committed to delivering warm and compassionate medical care, making it the premier obstetric brand in the Greater Bay Area and the preferred choice for discerning clientele.



Dental Ultrasonic Cleaning: Experience the benefits of dental hygiene with annual or semi-annual ultrasonic cleanings. By effectively removing tartar and plaque buildup, this treatment not only enhances oral health but also leaves you with a brighter and healthier smile.

Combo Package: Choose one service from the following two experiences:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Therapy: Indulge in the revolutionary non-invasive hydration therapy that nourishes your skin from within. By delivering essential nutrients deep into the skin, this treatment revitalizes dull skin, revealing a luminous and rejuvenated complexion.

BTL Exilis Ultra 360° Skin Tightening Therapy: Unveil firmer and more youthful-looking skin with this state-of-the-art skin tightening therapy. Utilizing FDA-certified ultrasound fusion technology, combined with collagen regeneration techniques, this non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tightened and smoother skin texture with reduced wrinkles.

For Reservations: +8620-3666 3663

Guangzhou iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital, No.6 Longkou Dong Lu Tianhe, Guangzhou

