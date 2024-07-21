10 Lip-Smacking Summer Menus in Shanghai

The MEAT

Summer Family Lunch Menu

Try this specially crafted family meal deal featuring premium steaks, diverse sides, and exquisite desserts, delivering a culinary delight for you and your family.

When: Mon-Fri, 11.30am-2.30pm

Price: RMB468

Reservations: 6169 8886

Summer Premium Menu

The Summer Premium Menu, designed for four, features The MEAT's signature dish 'Longjiang Tomahawk.'

A 1.2 kilogram hunk of prime rib good for four persons, it is brought tableside and expertly carved, its juicy chunks served right in front of diners to ensure an exquisite culinary experience.

When: 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

Price: RMB1,888 for four people

Reservations: 6169 8886

The MEAT, Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

FLINT X THAI Siam Journey @ FLINT Grill & Bar



In the height of summer, Executive Chef Michael from JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Pudong, together with Chef David from FLINT Grill & Bar, draw inspiration from the vibrant and flavorful Siam, meticulously crafting limited-time gourmet dishes of the 'FLINT X THAI Siam Journey.'

The FLINT X THAI Siamese Journey offers a five-course gastronomic experience, highlighting premium ingredients and distinctive Thai spices such as lemongrass, yellow curry, Thai chili, and shallots, and combining them with creative cooking to showcase the spicy and fragrant characteristics of Southeast Asian fusion cuisine.

When: Daily, 5.30-10pm

Price: RMB788 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3809 8550

FLINT Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, 988 Puming Lu, by Pudian Lu 上海鲁能JW万豪侯爵酒店, 浦明路988号, 近浦电路

World Flavors @ The Stage



This summer, let your taste buds traverse the globe at The Stage’s unique lunch buffet!

Inspired by an international food bazaar, spend your lunch break visiting each market-style stall to select mouthwatering specialty dishes from around the world.

The vibrant spread features an eclectic array of cuisines, from local and regional Chinese flavors to worldwide favorites.

Sink into Singaporean-style Hainanese chicken rice or chili sea prawns; Shanghainese prawn noodles with crustacean soup or cold marinated seasonal crustaceans with yellow rice wine; The Stage’s signature 12-spice, 12-hour smoked angus beef brisket, and more.

End your lunch on a sweet note with a slice of minty chocolate marble fudge cake – chef’s secret recipe!

When: Mon-Sat 12-2.30pm

Price: RMB298 per person

Reservations: +86 21 6103 5048

The Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路

Summer Menu @ Summer Palace

Summer Palace has launched its Summer Menu, spotlighting the freshest ingredients and flavors of summertime.

The menu, crafted by Jing An Shangri-la, Shanghai’s Chinese Executive Chef, Joe Tsang, combines classic Cantonese cooking technique with seasonal fruits, vegetables and seafood that is common in South China.

From Abalone and Wax Apple Salad with Lime Sauce, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Durian, Wok-fried Conch with Broad Beans and XO Sauce, to Napoleon Pastry with Lychee and Rose and more, guests can indulge in the summer vibe with these delectable delicacies.

Meanwhile, Summer Palace has upgraded its Dim Sum menu and included an array of exquisite Cantonese Dim Sum, such as Roasted Goose Bun with Barbecue Sauce, Roasted Green Cake with Coconut, Deep-fried Flaky Pastry with Jujube Paste and more.

When:

Price: A la carte

Reservations: + 86 21 2203 8889

Summer Palace, Jing An Shangri-la, 3/F, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu, Jing'an District 延安中路1218号3楼, 近铜仁路

MIN Impression @ Sui Tang Li

Until early October 2024, Chef Tony Ye of Sui Tang Li brings you a new summer menu, ‘MIN Impression,’ featuring 19 Fujian-inspired dishes.

To continue his pursuit of food culture and the freshness and seasonality of ingredients, Chef Tony embarked on a journey through the mountains, seas, and towns of Fujian. With stories in mind, he explored the diverse flavors of the province.

Fujian cuisine, abbreviated as Min cuisine, is renowned for its unique cooking techniques and richness, variety, color, fragrance, and taste.

Famous for its preparation of delicacies from both land and sea, it is characterized by its freshness and balance of flavors, making it a treasured part of Chinese food culture, and one of the eight major cuisines in China.

During his travels, Chef Tony picked Fuding white tea, savored Changting Hetian chicken, witnessed the sunrise over busy fishing boats in Xiapu, and appreciated the bustling ancient towns and cities.

Now, Chef Tony brings these seasonal and unique ingredients from Fujian to Sui Tang Li. With his unique cooking philosophy, creative ideas, and exquisite craftsmanship, Chef Tony proudly presents the Summer Menu ‘MIN Impression.’

When: 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

Price: A la carte

Reservations: + 86 21 3216 8068

Seafood After Dark @ The Kitchen Table



Calling All Seafood Lovers! Introducing 'Seafood After Dark' at The Kitchen Table, W Shanghai - The Bund.

Every Friday and Saturday night, indulge in a new semi-buffet seafood feast. Gather with fellow seafood enthusiasts to savor a vibrant array of fresh and high-quality seafood under the enchanting Bund skyline after sunset.

The chef team meticulously selects the finest ingredients to craft a multi-flavored buffet that celebrates the freedom of seafood dining. Alongside the buffet, enjoy signature main courses and innovative desserts designed to delight your palate.

As you soak in the charm and lights of the Bund, enhance your evening with a glass of selected red or white wine, or a refreshing draft beer.

Let the summer evening breeze and the iconic views of Lujiazui transform your dining experience, unlocking a new way to enjoy semi-self-service seafood.

When: Fri & Sat, 6-10pm

Price: RMB788 per person, including a glass of house wine or Stella draft beer

Reservations: Scan the QR code on the poster above

The Kitchen Table, 4/F, W Shanghai - The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 上海外滩W酒店4楼, 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

Good Eats @ Egg







A super special two-week pop up by Beijing based chef Simone Thompson, who will be bringing her fun yet polished takes on comfort food to Egg Wednesday to Sunday.

Book now, tables will go fast!

When: Wed-Sun, from 6pm

Price: A la carte

Reservations: Scan the QR code on the poster above

Crayfish in French Style @ Jade on 36 Restaurant



From now until August 31, savor the French-inspired flavors of crayfish as Executive Chef Olivier Pistre reinterprets classics with French culinary techniques.

Indulge in a series of masterpieces such as French-style tartare, Marseille fish soup, and chicken leg confit with crayfish.

Take in a breathtaking view of the Bund and immerse yourself in the distinctive charm of French-style crayfish.

When: 11.30am-2pm & 6-10pm

Price: RMB888* per person



Reservations: Call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com

*All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

READ MORE: Yunnan Classics & Stellar Rooftop at Second Sister by Azul Group

When: Daily, 11am-10pm

Price: A la carte

Reservations: 021 6611 6166

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

School Holiday Kids' Meals @ Azul Group



The following Azul Group venues have the above great deal going on for kids' meal all summer holiday long.

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼



Azul Italiano North Bund, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

