EKA Craft Beer & Music Festival is Back!

By T+ Tickets, July 20, 2024

Calling all beer buddies, join the party and let loose – the EKA Craft Beer & Music Festival is back to release your daytime stress.

Enjoy a four-hour party every day with beer, food, games, and music. Including...

Keg Tapping Ceremony

10_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

Kick off the night with the tapping of craft beer kegs and an exciting light show.

Craft Beer Paradise

5_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

Enjoy a variety of craft beers, with flavors ranging from spicy to sweet, refreshing, and aromatic. Bring your friends and enjoy to the fullest.

Free Flow Buffet

3_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

A rich food area with 13 buffet options, including roast chicken, German sausages, and pork knuckle. Bring your appetite!

Beer Amusement Park

7_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

Participate in fun games like bottle cap toss and beer relay. Test your strength, agility, and teamwork. Get ready to battle!

Live Bands & DJ

6_compressed_docsmall.com.jpg

Music fuels the fun. Enjoy performances by DJs and famous bands. German brass musicians will add to the electrifying atmosphere with lights and effects, playing everything from German beer hall classics...

To some good ol' fashioned rock'n'roll...

Get Your Early Bird Tickets Now!

Regular Price: ¥398,  including 2 glasses of beer

Early Bird Price: ¥298, including 2 glasses of beer

Save ¥100 by purchasing early. Limited availability!

EKA-Craft-Beer-Festival_-.png

August 9-11

August 16-18

6-10pm

poster.jpg

Fri-Sun Aug 9-11 & 16-18, 6-10pm; RMB298, including 2 glasses of beer

EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Lu, by Zhonghuan Lu, Pudong District 金桥路535号, 近中环路

