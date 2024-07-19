5 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Music
Ride at Full Of Livehouse
Iconic English shoegaze band returns for another China tour. Their hits such as Leave Them All Behind topped the charts and members include the bassist of Oasis – Andy Bell.
July 23, 8pm
RMB280
Full Of/Fulang Livehouse Building 4 and Building 5, Yard 1, Aoyuan West Road, Chaoyang
Deep Groove at Migas Mercado
JUHSTYNN & DiGGERS are two of Beijing’s master track selectors and they will take you on a groovy and danceable journey. They will be spinning Funk, Soul, Disco, Hip-Hop and much more, from 10pm till late. Get ready for a musical journey with this underground music royalty.
July 19, 10pm-late
Free Entry
Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang
Sunset in White by Catherine de France
Get ready for an unforgettable night of elegance and fun! Join us for the Sunset in White party, featuring music by DJ Suiki, DJ Toto & DJ Spruce (Wildkats), and DJ Mr. Stretch. Enjoy a stunning salsa dance show by Phoenix Dance, a thrilling balloon pop game by Active For Ever, and capture your memories in our 360° Photo Booth and win a prize!
Dress code: White
July 20, 9pm-late
Advance tickets: RMB100
Door: RMB130
Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang
Brit Pop Night at Dada
Dada's Brit Pop / UK Rock party, presented by Koxon, Ozone.From Popscene to The Drowner, Supersonic to Common People, take a look at the 90s Britpop hits, whether you support Blur or Oasis, Brett Anderson or Jarvis Cocker, you can hear your favorite at this party!
July 19, 10-late
RMB50 before 11pm
RMB 90 after 11pm
Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang
Lifestyle
Nature & Hiking with Avisha Space
Join Avisha Space this Saturday for an exhilarating hike on the Jiankou Great Wall. Known for its stunning, rugged beauty, Jiankou offers breathtaking views and a challenging trek. We'll navigate steep ascents and crumbling sections, experiencing both the history and natural splendor of this iconic landmark. Suitable for adventurous hikers, this journey promises unforgettable memories and panoramic vistas. Don't miss this opportunity to explore one of the Great Wall's most dramatic and photogenic sections.
July 20, 7am-7pm
RMB350/person
Phone: 13522601512
Wechat ID: AvishaSpace
No. 3 Building 1, 3-038, Shou Kai Bo Jun North District, No. 8 Xin Donglu, Chaoyang.
Like to Promote an Event or Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments