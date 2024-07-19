5 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Music

Ride at Full Of Livehouse

Iconic English shoegaze band returns for another China tour. Their hits such as Leave Them All Behind topped the charts and members include the bassist of Oasis – Andy Bell.

July 23, 8pm

RMB280

Full Of/Fulang Livehouse Building 4 and Building 5, Yard 1, Aoyuan West Road, Chaoyang

Deep Groove at Migas Mercado



JUHSTYNN & DiGGERS are two of Beijing’s master track selectors and they will take you on a groovy and danceable journey. They will be spinning Funk, Soul, Disco, Hip-Hop and much more, from 10pm till late. Get ready for a musical journey with this underground music royalty.

July 19, 10pm-late

Free Entry

Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Sunset in White by Catherine de France



Get ready for an unforgettable night of elegance and fun! Join us for the Sunset in White party, featuring music by DJ Suiki, DJ Toto & DJ Spruce (Wildkats), and DJ Mr. Stretch. Enjoy a stunning salsa dance show by Phoenix Dance, a thrilling balloon pop game by Active For Ever, and capture your memories in our 360° Photo Booth and win a prize!

Dress code: White

July 20, 9pm-late

Advance tickets: RMB100

Door: RMB130

Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Brit Pop Night at Dada



Dada's Brit Pop / UK Rock party, presented by Koxon, Ozone.From Popscene to The Drowner, Supersonic to Common People, take a look at the 90s Britpop hits, whether you support Blur or Oasis, Brett Anderson or Jarvis Cocker, you can hear your favorite at this party!

July 19, 10-late

RMB50 before 11pm

RMB 90 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Nature & Hiking with Avisha Space



Join Avisha Space this Saturday for an exhilarating hike on the Jiankou Great Wall. Known for its stunning, rugged beauty, Jiankou offers breathtaking views and a challenging trek. We'll navigate steep ascents and crumbling sections, experiencing both the history and natural splendor of this iconic landmark. Suitable for adventurous hikers, this journey promises unforgettable memories and panoramic vistas. Don't miss this opportunity to explore one of the Great Wall's most dramatic and photogenic sections.

July 20, 7am-7pm

RMB350/person

Phone: 13522601512

Wechat ID: AvishaSpace

No. 3 Building 1, 3-038, Shou Kai Bo Jun North District, No. 8 Xin Donglu, Chaoyang.

