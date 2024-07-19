  1. home
12 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, July 19, 2024

0 0

2-Day Huihang Ancient Trail Hiking

Weixin-Image_20240719053046.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Here's your chance to take a break from busy city life and find peace and tranquility getting close to nature. Meet people from different cultures and backgrounds and burn those extra calories on a stunning two-day hike!

For More Information Click Here

7-Day In-Depth Inner Mongolia Tour

1.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Huitengxile is one of the world's three largest alpine meadow flower grasslands, as well as one of the most well-protected. Ride a horse or do a light trek through this area of incredible natural beauty.

This tour also takes in the stunning Wulanhada volcano cluster, the only in the southern Mongolian Plateau to have erupted in the Holocene.

You’ll also visit Resonant Bay, known as the ‘Disney in the Desert,’ where you can sand sea yacht, rail bike, ride a Polaris all-terrain vehicle, zip line, ride camels, bumper cars and rollercoasters, take in a performance of Guolao Legend... and much more!

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Siming Mountain Splash & Hike

Weixin-Image_20240712102001.jpg
Image courtesy of  OKDealTravel

Escape to Siming Mountain for a day of refreshing fun and adventure!

Dive into sparkling streams, splash around in natural pools, and hike through stunning landscapes.

Perfect for thrill-seekers and water lovers, this one-day tour is your ultimate summer getaway.

Cool off, explore, and make a splash!

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Dali & Lijiang Yunnan Eco Tour

Weixin-Image_20240712164450.jpg
Image courtesy of Yunnan Eco Tours

Yunnan Eco Tours is a social enterprise in southwest China that seeks out destinations that are off the beaten track, local and natural.

Advocates for a sustainable lifestyle, plant-forward diet, and organic food, they are committed to community engagement and building awareness on environmental and social issues.

On this six-day tour you will journey into secluded minority villages for ethnic dancing, jewelry making and pottery workshops; eat conscientiously at farmers markets and at the tables of locals; hike and mountain bike through pristine Yunnan forests... and so much more!

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Moganshan Mountain Wild Cycling

Weixin-Image_20240719053058.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore the beautiful Yu village, and enjoy lunch and coffee, before getting on your bike and setting off across tea fields, bamboo forests, ponds and visiting naked villa.

For More Information Click Here

14-Day Sichuan-Yunnan-Tibet Overland Adventure

2.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

On this 14-day Sichuan-Yunnan-Tibet overland tour, drive from Chengdu to Lhasa via Yading Nature Reserve and Yunnan Deqin Meili Mountain.

High Plateau mountain ranges, grasslands, nomad herders, snow-capped holy mountains, virgin forests, holy lakes, local Tibetan villages, and much more.

A trip of true adventure with stunning scenery!

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Kayaking, SUP & Water Town Exploration

Weixin-Image_20240719053043.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

This one-day adventure offers a perfect blend of water sports, scenic beauty, and cultural exploration, promising an unforgettable experience.

Trip highlights include learning to kayak and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), seeing Shanghai's countryside, visiting a unique water town, and swimming and relaxing in the city's largest fresh water lake.

For the July 27 Trip Click Here

For the August 3 Trip Click Here

3-Day Sichuan Siguniang Dafeng Mountaineering

3.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure 

Sacred Mount Siguniang is famed for its steep peaks, breathtaking natural scenery, and abundant species that are similar to those in the European Alps, leading it to be known as the 'Oriental Alps.'

Meaning 'Four Sister Mountain,' on of its peaks is Dafeng, a 5035-meter summit. Dafeng means the oldest sister of them all, and is known as the perfect place for rookie mountaineers in China.

For More Information Click Here

 1-Day Nature Escape: Kayaking, SUP & Water Forest Adventure

Weixin-Image_20240719053050.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure! Start your day with a serene hike through a unique water forest, then paddle your way across the largest freshwater lake in Shanghai.

On this trip you will...

  • Learn kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

  • Explore Shanghai's scenic countryside

  • Visit one of the top five most popular parks

  • Swim and unwind in Shanghai's largest freshwater lake

This is your chance to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp

4.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience. Starting in Lhasa, one of the lowest places in Tibet, and where you can take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace, altitude will gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse, before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

For More Information Click Here

 1-Day Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike

Weixin-Image_20240719053102.jpg

Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains.

Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town as well as walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.

For the July 28 Trip Click Here

For the August 17 Trip Click Here

1-Day Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha

Weixin-Image_20240719053054.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

For the August 4 Trip Click Here

For the August 11 Trip Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]

