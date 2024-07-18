23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

8 Amazing Art Shows This July in Foshan

READ MORE: 8 Amazing Art Shows This July in Foshan



Zhuhai

Family Feast Set Menu

Enjoy a heartwarming family time with our endless Family Feast Set Menu. Delight in crispy chicken nuggets with golden fries, aromatic Orleans grilled wings, and a colorful fruit platter. Choose any two beverages. Additionally, indulge in a buffet dinner for two adults and one child, featuring a vast array of delicious options. This holiday, let love and laughter dance on your taste buds.



Price: from RMB1,688/package

Until December 31, 2024

Renaissance Zhuhai Hotel, No.66 Qianhe Bei Lu, Xiangzhou

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher



Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi

Hong Kong

RichKat's New Taproom Opens in Hong Kong

Enjoying RichKat's chill atmosphere and excellent craft beer? Now, you can find our brand-new style taproom in Hong Kong! We have opened our first Hong Kong branch on Hollywood Road, and there are special opening offers available now!



From now until the end of July, follow us on Instagram @richkatcraftbrewing and enjoy a free RichKat craft beer when you visit our taproom.

Make any purchase in-store, and receive a voucher for a free RichKat craft beer with your next purchase.

Educators enjoy the lowest bulk discount pricing when purchasing in-store. Simply present a valid ID to qualify.

Monday to Sunday, noon - midnight

RichKat Craft Brewing, G/F 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

Life Is Architecture



This is the first major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. This retrospective features more than 300 objects, many of them exhibited for the first time. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice, but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.



Until January 5, 2025

West Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Electric Summer at Lan Kwai Fong



Lan Kwai Fong Association is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated "Electric Summer" campaign, running from July 1 to August 31. "Electric Summer promises electrifying experiences, including exclusive offers such as discounted happy hours, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and enticing culinary delights. The centrepiece, "Summer Beat Fest," takes over Lan Kwai Fong with two days of non-stop entertainment—live music, arts and crafts, and delectable food and beverages—inviting all to immerse themselves in the district's vibrant spirit.



July 1 to August 31, 2024

Lan Kwai Fong, D'Aguilar Street, Central

AniCom Sports Park



Funded by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the "AniCom Sports Park" established on July 8m 2024 at Wanchai Temporary Promenade by the Hong Kong Animation and Comics Federation in, this park celebrates original animation and comics (AniCom) characters created in different periods and presents local comic artists with unique styles.



Until July 7, 2026

For more details: www.acspark.hk

Wan Chai Temporary Promenade

"100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS" Tour



This exhibition commemorates the 90th anniversary of Doraemon's creator, Fujiko F Fujio, and features the comprehensive Doraemon world of manga art and movies. The exhibition also introduces a secret gadget appearing for the first time at this event, "100% Friends-Calling Bell." Shaking this gadget can summon friends to come, closely following the theme of the exhibition "A true friend is always there when you need them," and calls on friends worldwide to come to Hong Kong to meet Doraemon.



Free Entry: Avenue of Stars

Ticketed Exhibition: 6/F, K11 MUSEA (All tickets sold out and no ticket available to purchase onsite)

Until August 11, 2024

Monday - Thursday: 11am - 9pm

Friday: 11am - 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

For more details, doraemon100.com/en

Discovery Bay Summer Splashtopia



Spread over 48,000-square-ft, Tai Pak Beach in Discovery Bay transforms into Hong Kong's largest beach water adventure park this summer. Featuring 9 giant inflatable play areas, it’s a child’s paradise. Families are invited to make the most of their holidays, create lasting memories in this unique aquatic playground.



Until September 1, 10am – 1.30pm; 2.30pm – 6pm

Various Prices, please refer to event website for details kiztopia.com.hk/upcoming-events/db-summer-splashtopia

Hong Kong Book Fair 2024



The 34th Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, is scheduled from July 17 to 23, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. During the Book Fair, a variety of cultural events including author lectures, theme exhibitions, and children's activities provide a rich literary and cultural feast for attendees.



July 17–22, 10am to 10pm

July 23, 9am to 5pm

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

MAMMA MIA! The Musical



Get ready for the global smash hit musical, "MAMMA MIA!" Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this "must-see musical of a lifetime" is returning to Hong Kong in its original English version after five years. Prepare to be swept away by the energy and charm of this beloved production, performing at the Lyric Theatre of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.



July 26 – August 15, 2024

For Tickets: venue.cityline.com/utsvInternet/MM24PS/eventDetail?event=45020

Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

Macao

2024 Sands Shopping Carnival

The much-anticipated Sands Shopping Carnival is coming back this summer! Now in its 5th edition, Sands China has organized the annual Sands Shopping Carnival—the largest discount sale event in Macao.



July 18 – 21, noon - 10pm

Cotai Expo Halls A and B, The Venetian Macao

The 10th Malaysian Food Festival



As our popular Malaysian Food Festival enters its 10th year, we are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Get ready for our biggest event to date as we extend the festival from the enticing dinner buffet at Oasis to the exotic market in East Square. Local delicacies, vibrant vibes, captivating workshops and games—immerse yourself in the rich cultural traditions of Malaysia at our dual celebration!



Price:

Adult MOP688++ (Includes premium durian platter)

Child MOP344++ (3-11 years old)

July 18-31, Monday - Thursday, 6pm – 9pm; Friday - Sunday, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Enquiries/Reservations: +853-8883 2221

Oasis, Galaxy Hotel

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

READ MORE: 27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: