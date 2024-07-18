  1. home
  2. Articles

China Surpasses the US in Average Protein Consumption Per Capita

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 18, 2024

0 0

The latest data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) states that China overtook the US in 2021 in the amount of daily dietary protein available to its population, with 124.61 grams of protein per capita. 

In the same year, Americans had 124.33 grams, while Japan's daily protein supply per capita was 91.99 grams. 

Daily dietary protein is considered to be a major indicator of modern quality of life, and it was once believed that due to the large population of China, such a statistic would mean devastation for the environment.

China's population is more than four times that of the US, but China has ramped up its supply of protein through agricultural and aquacultural developments that have utilized some of the most advanced agricultural technology in the world.

Chinese people also have increased their protein consumption without eating the amount of meat Americans do by consuming products such as soybeans, eggs, nuts and seeds. 

On average, Chinese nationals still eat far less meat than Americans – although due to the sheer size of the population, China still is the world's largest consumer of meat products. 

The Chinese government is still encouraging their citizens to reduce their consumption of animal products and eat more plant-based proteins to decrease the environmental impact of husbandry and aquaculture.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Ai]

more news

DQ China Launches 1st Burger Restaurant in Shanghai

DQ China Launches 1st Burger Restaurant in Shanghai

New player in the burger market

More Than Half of China's Leading Companies Downsized in 2023

More Than Half of China's Leading Companies Downsized in 2023

Headcounts and salaries took a major hit last year

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Shanghai & China

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Shanghai & China

Have an adventure!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

Comics Bridge Cultures: China-Belgium Comic Book Exhibition

Meet Wu Kong and The Smurfs!

Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

Pets receive better treatment while traveling than humans these days!

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

See 4 of China's Best Young Classical Musicians Live!

Performing for one night only in Shanghai.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hope & Sesame's Moming Kombucha On Sale Now!

'City Bu City' Creator Paul Mike Ashton On Going Viral

Cooking Oil Scandal Prompts Changes in Safety Policies

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

China's Tourism Attraction Ranking System Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Surpasses the US in Average Protein Consumption Per Capita

China Surpasses the US in Average Protein Consumption Per Capita

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Guoce Hotel's Master Chef Liujianxin Introduces New High Tea

Guoce Hotel's Master Chef Liujianxin Introduces New High Tea

Persona N - An Unforgettable & Experienced Campaign By Niccolo Hotels

Persona N - An Unforgettable & Experienced Campaign By Niccolo Hotels

15 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

15 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives