China Surpasses the US in Average Protein Consumption Per Capita

The latest data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) states that China overtook the US in 2021 in the amount of daily dietary protein available to its population, with 124.61 grams of protein per capita.

In the same year, Americans had 124.33 grams, while Japan's daily protein supply per capita was 91.99 grams.

Daily dietary protein is considered to be a major indicator of modern quality of life, and it was once believed that due to the large population of China, such a statistic would mean devastation for the environment.

China's population is more than four times that of the US, but China has ramped up its supply of protein through agricultural and aquacultural developments that have utilized some of the most advanced agricultural technology in the world.

Chinese people also have increased their protein consumption without eating the amount of meat Americans do by consuming products such as soybeans, eggs, nuts and seeds.

On average, Chinese nationals still eat far less meat than Americans – although due to the sheer size of the population, China still is the world's largest consumer of meat products.

The Chinese government is still encouraging their citizens to reduce their consumption of animal products and eat more plant-based proteins to decrease the environmental impact of husbandry and aquaculture.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Ai]