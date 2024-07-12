19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended
Shenzhen New Comer Event
New to Shenzhen? This Newcomer Event is not to be missed! Get info on & meet with essential service providers, clubs, charities and other organizations who can help make your life here easier. The event will include health tips, how to deal with emergencies, how to adapt to your new city, as well as information on all aspects of life, including finding good food, fun activities and more.
August 3, 2pm - 4pm
Vista-SK International Medical Center, Lvl 4, Bldg 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan
Tropical Paradise 2 Days Beach Fest
SUMMER is HERE! The Brass House is beyond thrilled to announce the next festival. TROPICAL PARADISE Vol.2 at MOOON BEACH CLUB, Xichong, Shenzhen. This summer The Brass House brings you to the paradise of tropicana! Located at the Xichong beach, with an indoor area, beach area, yoga, camping spots, frisbee, foot- volleyball, surfing, bodypaint, art sessions and a grand view of the delightful sea. So get your swimsuits ready and have some fun!
Scan to Purchase Tickets
July 20 - 21, 2024
Price: Regular, RMB128
Mooon Beach Club, Xichong, Shenzhen
Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy
Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.
Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.
Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person
Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm
For Reservations: +86-17318034968
Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan
Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse
Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!
Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.
Available from June 2024
For Reservations: +86-15820446962
Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian
Food & Drink
Shenzhen Marketing Meetup
The well-known Shenzhen Marketing Meetup, hosted by Zack Franklin, is on again! If you are in town and involved in marketing, cross-border e-commerce, AI, or related software, come over to mingle and network with your peers.
July 18, from 8pm
For Reservations: +86-19926809043
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian
Big Bear Comedy Open Mic at Café Society
Get ready to laugh your socks off at Big Bear's hilarious open mic stand-up comedy show happening every Thursday night! Extended Happy Hour, from 2pm to 8pm, 50% off on beers! From 6pm to 8pm, 40% off on cocktails! Grab a juicy burger with fries and a refreshing beer, all for just RMB100! Enjoy a delightful pasta dish paired with a glass of exquisite wine, also for only RMB100!
Every Thursday, from 9pm
Happy Hour, 2pm - 8pm
Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian
Starlight Veranda
Join us this Saturday night at Baia's Starlight Veranda for an electrifying return to the decks! Experience the best of HOUSE & ELECTRONIC music on our open-air terrace under the starlit sky. Free entry. See you at 10pm!
Every Saturday in July & August, from 10pm
For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890
BAIA, Shop 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu, Nanshan
The Wine Party
Block Party Alert with Tech Bar & The Brass House! It's time to celebrate our neighbor for 3 years! The Brass House is throwing a block party you won't forget! Pull out to dance the night away with a special 3-hour set by HK's Top 10 DJ, DJ Simon Girl!
July 20, from 8pm
For Reservations: +86-19926809043
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian
Weekend Set Lunch at Tapas
Enjoy a refreshing weekend brunch with a Spanish culinary theme. Start with a Spanish ham appetizer, followed by an assortment of tapas. For the main course, choose between Seared Halibut Fillet or Coal Grilled Australian M7 Wagyu Flank Steak. Finish your meal with the Chef's ice cream selection or Spanish "Fried Milk." Don't miss the breathtaking city and mountain views from Tapas on the 77th floor!
Price: RMB788++ for two
Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am - 2pm
For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888
Tapas, 77/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian
A Symphony for the Senses
Matsuyi's newly expanded brunch menu showcases the dazzling diversity of Japanese cuisine, united by refined simplicity: sizzling Teppanyaki platters; the freshest sashimi, nigiri sushi, and maki rolls; a vast array of seafood selections and melt-in-the-mouth Wagyu beef creations.
Matsuyi Brunch
Daily, 11.30am – 2.30pm
Price: RMB518++ per person on weekdays (plus RMB88++ per person for wagyu dishes), and RMB618++ per person on weekends and public holidays
Free Flow Beverage Package
Price: RMB148** per person
Free Flow Soft Drinks Package
Price: RMB58++ per person.
For Reservations: +86755-8826 8686
Matsuyi, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua 3 Lu, Futian
Buddy System
This coming Tuesday at Craft Head, we're all about that Buddy System! Bring your bestie, your roommate, or even that cool coworker you kind of like, and get THREE drinks for just RMB100! Safety first, right?
Every Tuesday, before 9pm
For Reservations: +86-18666297694
Craft Head Brewing Co. (Futian), Jia Ka Ha, 2/F, Xinzhou 2 Jie and Xinzhou 7 Jie, Futian
Happy Thursdays - Parisian Summer Night
You're invited to The Happy Monk's monthly Happy Thursdays - Parisian Summer Night! Join us on July 25 for a special Parisian Summer and Olympic-themed party night! Get ready for games, snacks, drinks, lucky draws, and surprises! - all FREE!
July 25, from 7pm
For Reservations: +86-13822550437
The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan
Summer Party on the Ritz
InterNations Shenzhen presents a Summer Party on the Ritz, with great entertainment! Please come and join us on July 27, from 7pm at the Ritz-Carlton, Futian, Shenzhen. Your opportunity to network and meet fellow expats, as well as locals, meet and mingle with the BEST.
July 27, from 7pm
To Register: via WeChat gtec112947
The Ritz-Calton, Shenzhen, No.166 Fuhua 3 Lu, Futian
Music
Mamma Mia!
The musical "Mamma Mia!" is an "energy-dense" production that guarantees every audience member an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a fan of the ABBA band or unfamiliar with the story, you'll undoubtedly be captivated by the powerful atmosphere of this musical.
July 12 - 21, 2024
For Tickets: +86755-86722592
Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan
Iglooghost & Racing Nokia
Get ready for a night of electrifying beats and mesmerizing visuals! Join us on July 19 at MAINROOM as Antigen presents Iglooghost, Sentimental Rave & Racing Nokia. Experience Iglooghost's A/V Live set, hailing from London, alongside Parisian sensation Sentimental Rave and Marseille's Racing Nokia.
July 19, 2024
For Reservations: +86-18617150566
OIL, Shop 11A, G/F, Tairan Building, Tairan 8 Lu, Futian
re:plus
Experience the acclaimed JAZZ HIP-HOP event "Fuseland," renowned for its romantic melodies and exquisite piano compositions. Originating in Japan, re:plus garnered immense popularity across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
July 25, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602
B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan
Trinity Boys Choir
This performance is divided into two halves: In the first half, the Trinity Boys Choir will present excerpts from classic operas. In the second half, the children will deliver choral adaptations of 14 popular British rock and pop songs. Expect classic hits from bands and artists like Queen, Coldplay, The Beatles, and Adele!
July 26, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-2740 4684
Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming
Ride China Tour 2024
Get ready for Ride's China tour, where they'll perform tracks from their new album "Interplay" and delve into their treasure trove of hits from classic albums "Nowhere" and "Going Blank Again." Whether you're lost in the youthful energy of "Nowhere" or prefer the breezy vibes of "Going Blank Again," there's something for everyone.
July 26, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602
B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan
Lifestyle
Panorama du Cinéma Français 2024
The Panorama du Cinéma Français arrives in Shenzhen this July! This year, the festival offers Chinese audiences nine captivating films, showcasing the diversity of contemporary French cinema. From comedies and dramas to documentaries and animations, these films explore themes of artistic creation, deep love, and poignant stories. Many of these works are contemporary adaptations of literary classics and have been featured and awarded at renowned festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, and Annecy.
July 12 - 26, with various screening time
Broadway Cinematheque, Shop 562, L5/F, CRC Wanxiang Tiandi, No.9668 Shennan Dadao, Nanshan
PALACE CINEMA, Raffles City, No.2163 Nanhai Dadao, Nanshan
