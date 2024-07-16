Guoce Hotel's Master Chef Liujianxin Introduces New High Tea

Liujianxin (Lincoln) is a master chef from Beijing who studied at Cordon Bleu. He is a renowned culinary artist, and among his many certificates and awards, he is a Gold Medal Executive Chef and National Level I Judge of the Catering Industry.

He is exceptionally skilled in both Chinese and Western style food, but his focus is on French cuisine, and he has brought his talents to the best hotels in the city, including the China World Hotel, Sofitel Hotel and China World Summit Hotel.

He currently works at Guoce Hotel at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Beijing, where their new 'Sunset Afternoon Tea' is a delectable mix of sweet and savory treats. The miniature tacos are delightfully garnished with fresh flowers, and each of the sugary creations is adorably decorated with edible treats in various shapes, such as flamingos and honeycombs.

Guoce Hotel also has an amazing poolside bar with a unique assortment of drinks to compliment the diverse list of food, from tacos to desserts, you can enjoy while taking a swim in one of their four large pools.

We got to try this delicious assortment of snacks and speak to Chef Liujianxin about how he became a chef, his favorite ingredients, and his latest culinary creations.



Chef Liujianxin



How old were you when you knew that you wanted to become a chef?

I think it was in middle school. I learned a lot about cooking from my mother. My mother cooked for me every day because my father was a chef. He always made traditional Beijing food with lots of spice. I would cook with my father sometimes, and my mother would make me homemade food.

I learned a lot from both of them. My father cooked Beijing-style food at the China World Hotel, where I also worked for 15 years. My son is also a chef. He works in Italy, cooking Chinese-Italian fusion food.

What would you say that your specialty is?

I like the traditional French food such as foie gras. Some hotels never make it themselves and only get it from an outside supplier. I like to make it by hand.

I also love to make roux – I use good beef, put some mushrooms on top and wrap it with puff pastry. I learned the French style of cooking first, but I also enjoy cooking German and Italian food as well.

You have worked at many different hotels. What would you say was the one that was the greatest learning experience for you?

It was at Shangri-La, a very luxurious hotel. The chefs were from France, Germany, Australia, and many other countries. I learned a lot about food and different dishes from them.

What would you say is the hardest part of preparing food for a large group of people?

Managing the cost is very difficult. It can be very expensive, and a lot of food goes to waste.

Sometimes, there is not enough, but when it is Chinese family style with food on the table, there is often a lot that is leftover, and you have to be careful managing the amount of food and balancing it with the cost. Here, we have 500 – sometimes more than 1,000 – people, so it must be al a carte.

What would you say are a few of your favorite ingredients?

Before I worked at a French hotel – Sauvignon, the French oyster was my favorite. They have different tastes than those from other countries and also have different tastes when they are three, five, or seven years old.

Also, Argentinian beef is the best beef. Australian beef is also very famous, some Brazilian and American is also good – but Argentinian is the best.

What do you think are the most important tools in the kitchen?

In a Chinese kitchen, I have a big knife because sometimes you're chopping the bone of the fish or meat. But for a Western kitchen, you always use a small knife for some fine chopping on a board.

How did you come up with this menu and what is your favorite part of it?

When I am free, I go to other hotels, meet with chefs, and discuss our ideas for menus. The chef from the Rosewood Hotel helped develop this menu by discussing the concept with me. We shared ideas, and after a month, maybe a month, I had the plan for this menu. The Argentinian beef on this menu is definitely a favorite of mine.

What is your plan for the future?

In China, you must retire at age 60, so maybe after that, I will get a job as a teacher helping students learn how to cook.

Sunset Afternoon Tea



Until October 30, 2.30-5pm

RMB298/2 person set



Reservations required one day in advance: +86 010-5090-7908, 186-1126-8863

Guoce Hotel, No.9 Nanheng Street, Sanlihe, Xicheng.

[All photos are courtesy of Guoce Hotel]

