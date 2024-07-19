24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

The Ball Out Camp at Five-Star Basketball Academy

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp offers an intensive experience designed to elevate your game. Enjoy 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, team tactics in the afternoon, and daily competitions. Highlights include professional coaching, player theme sessions, game sessions, exclusive camp gear, All-Star Night & Camp Awards, and strength conditioning.

Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 22 - 26, July 29 - August 2, August 5 - 9, August 12 - 16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 29 - August 9

*Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Train with the Best at PacificPine Sports



Experience the legendary AC Milan training system at the AC Milan Summer Camp. Improve your football skills with structured and professional training, build teamwork and independence, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Enjoy authentic Italian coaching, youth development, friendships, and a fun, enriching environment.



Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 22-26

* Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Zazoo Bistro Exclusive: RMB50 Off



At Zazoo, enjoy exciting live performances and now, a delightful array of international cuisine served to 8pm! Indulge in dishes like Foie Gras Mousse Salad, Fried Pork Neck with Basil and Lemongrass, and Braised Oxtail with Cous Cous. Pair your meal with our selection of coffees and mocktails.



Exclusive for That's Guangzhou readers: Spend RMB200, get RMB50 off your bill. Valid daily from 11.30am to 8pm for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Discover the best of both worlds at Zazoo—see you soon!

*Enjoy That's Special Offer once per order

June 26 - July 31, 11.30am to 8pm, every day

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, F1-116 & 118A, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

Food & Drink

Feliz Dia de Independencia Colombia

Happy Independence Day to all of our Colombian friends! Join us this Saturday for food and drink specials and check out our Colombian Dancers, Live Latin Band, all night with DJ and more surprises!



July 20, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Happy Thursdays - Parisian Summer Night



You're invited to The Happy Monk's monthly Happy Thursdays - Parisian Summer Night! Join us on July 25 for a special Parisian Summer and Olympic-themed party night! Get ready for games, snacks, drinks, lucky draws, and surprises! - all FREE!

July 25, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13826140220

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou Tropical Party 2024



It's summer, it's tropical time! Come to join InterNations Guangzhou Tropical Party 2024 in the newly open trendy lounge The Loop, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 27! Entrance ticket includes: 3 hours free flow of Wine, Beer, Easy Mixes (Gin, Rum, Vodka, Whiskey, Tequila), and Soft drinks. 9 types of snacks, props at the door, door gift to each guest, Brazilian DJ Juliano, dance floor, networking with expats, 20% discount for after party orders.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB250

July 27, from 7.30pm

The Loop Lounge, Links Plaza (G/F behind the mall), Machang Lu, Tianhe

The Art of Eating at YUELU

YUELU's Executive Chef Seven redefines "the art of eating" with a fresh and meticulous approach to Cantonese cuisine. Embark on a culinary journey exploring the unique modern Cantonese Hot Pot. Rediscover rich flavors and the authentic spirit of Cantonese cuisine with a diverse tasting menu featuring world-class seasonal ingredients. Experience a new hot pot flavor with garlic oil, where ingredients are blanched to lock and stimulate multiple flavors at 110°C. Only at YUELU.



Available from July 2024

For Reservations: +86-18011933399 (WeChat)

YUELU, Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

High-Heeled Party at 8, Faubourg Bar



Step into Elegance every Thursday from July 18 to October 30, 2024; join us for an exclusive evening that celebrates the charm of high heels and the sophistication of fine wines and cocktails. Ladies wearing 7cm high heels are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of Red Wine, setting a delightful tone for your night. Elevate your experience with 10cm high heels and relish not one, but two treats: a Cocktail on the house and a 30% discount on all wines and cocktails throughout the evening.

Every Thursday, 6pm - 11pm

For Reservations: +8620-3883 8888

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich, No.988 Guangzhou Dadao Zhong, Tianhe

A Summer Breeze at Morton's Grille



There is no better way to enjoy your summer time with a spectacular 3 course set menu featuring 5J ham in Morton's Grille, starting from July 7 throughout the entire month of August!



Price: from RMB368, with 10% service charge

Until August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Don't Worry, Be Happy Hour

Bubbling prosecco, selected wine, ice-cold draft beer, crisp apple cider, refreshing aperol spritz - only RMB35 per glass



All July, from Monday to Sunday, from 12noon to 7pm

LETO, No.2 Huacheng Dadao, Tianhe

Summer Wonder at Catch



Discover unparalleled fine dining with our seasonal menu at Catch. Each thoughtfully crafted dish offers the feeling of summer, featuring the best seasonal fruits and vegetables. Book your table now and experience the taste of summer like never before!

Dinner, Daily, 6pm - 10pm

Weekend Brunch, Saturday & Sunday, 11.30am - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-8883 3300

Catch, 100/F, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Tianhe

The Westin Pazhou 2024 Mooncake Selection



When the refined Morandi color palette encounters prosperous peonies, oriental elegance collides with modern aesthetics, boost up the festive ambience with 2024 mooncake selection launched by The Westin Pazhou.



Moon Gaze

Price: RMB228/box

Mooncake with double egg-yolk and lotus seed paste (150g*4 pcs)

Moon Whisper

Price: RMB258/box

Mooncake with double egg-yolk and lotus seed paste (150g*2 pcs)

Mooncake with mixed nuts and ham (150g*2 pcs)

Moon Radiance

Price: RMB268/box

Mooncake with egg custard (60g*2 pcs)

Mooncake with red bean paste and tangerine peels (60g*2 pcs)

Mooncake with abalone paste (60g*2 pcs)

*Enjoy 30% off early-bird price by July 30, 2024

To Purchase: +8620-8918 1226

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, No.681 Fengpu Zhong Lu, Haizhu

2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Hamper



Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the exquisite hampers from Grand Hyatt Guangzhou. Available now until September 17, with pick-up starting from August 5. Indulge in a selection of luxurious treats perfect for sharing with family and friends during this festive season.



Available now until September 17

To Order: +8620-2087 5056

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou

Party Beer & Car Trunk Market



Experience the city's charm and savor the flavors of life! Join us for Harbin beer at Chewei Market's rooftop bar of Wenhui 1132, near Kecun Metro Station Exit D. Enjoy this event every Friday and Saturday from July 5 to 27. Cheers to good times and great beer!



Every Friday, Saturday, from July 5 to 27, 2024, from 6pm

Wenhui 1132, Exit D of Kecun Metro Station in Haizhu

GF Indian Foodie at Rangoli



Join GF's next Indian foodie event at Rangoli next Friday, July 26! Explore the authentic flavors of India with a buffet-style dinner that will transport your palate to the bustling markets of India. Authentic Indian buffet with one welcome drink, plus an extra RMB120 for free flow!



July 26, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13580411854

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 103, No.27 Huali Lu, Tianhe

Music

ONE STARRY NIGHT - Out of The Blue



Embark on a magical journey with your children, and explore masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci, while enjoying live classical music from Bach, Chopin, and Schubert. Engage in interactive fun and witness captivating magic that brings art to life. Don't miss this unique cultural experience!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB100

July 20, 2024

Guangzhou The Bud Theater, Inside the Children's Palace Guangzhou, No.875 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare:



The Next Generation

Lightwire Theater is a unique entertainment experience that utilizes light, technology, and music to tell captivating stories. The shows are designed to bring audiences of all ages into a fantastical world of imagination. Lightwire Theater has been featured as a semi-finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent and winner of Tru TV's Fake Off. The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry. With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new brilliant light.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets



July 21, 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bren Joy

Bren Joy began creating music in early 2018 and released his debut album "Twenties" in May 2019. The album blends Bren Joy's love for gospel, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and pop music, conveying underlying themes of hope and self-love. With over 250 million global streams, Bren Joy has toured with artists like Denzel Curry and Pink Sweat$, and collaborated with Landon Sears, Mae Muller, and others.



July 20, 2024

For Tickets: +86-15600064967

Omni Space, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe

I Piano



I Piano is a music theatre show for kids (2+) that combines magical story-telling with stellar piano playing, spell-binding shadow puppetry and live audience interaction. Together, on their search for music, the piano and the little girl fly up out of the house and around the world. They meet a mad conductor on a mountain, a monk on a scooter at the North Pole, and an octopus dancing on the bottom of the sea. Come to enjoy the show and discover their fun-filled adventure!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

July 27, 10.30am, 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Lifestyle

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2024

The Panorama du Cinéma Français arrives in Guangzhou this July! This year, the festival offers Chinese audiences nine captivating films, showcasing the diversity of contemporary French cinema. From comedies and dramas to documentaries and animations, these films explore themes of artistic creation, deep love, and poignant stories. Many of these works are contemporary adaptations of literary classics and have been featured and awarded at renowned festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, and Annecy.



July 11 - 26, with various screening time



PALACE CINEMA, igc Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Liede, Tianhe

PALACE CINEMA, Parc Central, No.218 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

Broadway Cinema, CapitalMall SKY+, No.890 Yuncheng Xi Lu, Baiyun

Upcoming



City Singers Comes to Guangzhou

City Singers is a six-member mixed a cappella vocal ensemble established in 2009 at Xiamen University. Their performance style is lively and relaxed, providing audiences of all ages with a friendly and soothing music appreciation experience. It allows audiences to immerse themselves in the charm of vocals and share in delightful musical moments.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

August 10, 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Junkyard Beats - The Box Show

In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments, and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways! THE BOX SHOW excites the imagination of children and adults alike. We follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB99

August 17, 3pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

School of Rock The Musical



Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB399

Aug 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

