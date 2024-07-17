14 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

The long-awaited list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 was announced last night at a ceremony held at The Rosewood Hong Kong, and 14 Greater China bars scored a coveted spot on the 1-50 list.

This is the ninth edition of this celebrated list, and the second year in a row it was held at The Rosewood Hong Kong.

As a lead-up (and follow-up) to last nights' awards, Hong Kong's bar scene has been chalk-full of guest shifts, pop-ups and masterclasses all week, from lauded bars and equally famed mixologists from around the globe.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

We are happy to report that the best bar in Greater China remains for another year Hope & Sesame, who came in at No. 14, moving up a whopping 25 spots.

Famed for their inventive cocktails, whimsical presentation and standout team, the Guangzhou group has continually pushed boundaries and worked hard to put China's cocktail scene on the map.

READ MORE: Hope & Sesame's Moming Kombucha On Sale Now!



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Making its debut on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, Changsha’s CMYK scored the No. 43 spot, the only other bar in Greater China to make the top 50 cut.

Named after both the acronym for the four primary colors used in the printing process – Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black – and the hangout’s tagline “Countless Memories You Keep,” CMYK’s origins in 2021 sprouted from the idea that “the superposition of four shades can create countless new colors,” explains owner Ethan Liu.

Drawing inspiration from years of global travel, the concept culminates in a high-energy, multi-room cosmopolitan bar built inside an old house along historical Chaozong Street, which dates back to the Song Dynasty.

Here, guests can expect to sip technically-advanced cocktails delivered with colorful pizazz.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Hong Kong’s own Bar Leone clinched all the titles – best bar in Hong Kong, the highest new entry, and – most importantly – the coveted No. 1 spot as the 2024 best bar in Asia.

It marks the first time in 50 Best history that the best bar in Asia has been a new entry on the list.

Bar Leone, which only opened a year ago, sits in Central, and was founded by seasoned barman Lorenzo Antinori.

Orbiting around the concept of ‘cocktail popolari’ – or ‘cocktails for the people’ – the revived classics-style libations served are at once unpretentious and approachable, inspired by the neighborhood bars of Rome’s backstreets.

To recap, the 2024 list saw two bars on the mainland (Hope & Sesame at No. 14 and CMYK at No. 43) making the Top 50 cut, as well as one in Macau, two in Taiwan, and nine in Hong Kong, including Bar Leone, who snagged the top spot on the entire list.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 Full List

Before we reveal the full list, a little background (assuming you haven’t skipped ahead already). It is compiled based on anonymous voting by the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, an influential, gender-balanced group of 265 bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados across the region, who vote for what they believe constitutes a ‘best bar experience.’

Now – the moment you’ve been waiting for – here’s the full Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list...

Other Special Award Winners include:

Bartender's Bartender Award: Dohyung ‘Demie’ Kim (Zest, Seoul)

Art of Hospitality Award: Virtù (Tokyo)

One To Watch: Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (Bangkok)

Industry Icon: Yangdup Lama (Sidecar, Delhi)

Legend of the List: Atlas (Singapore)

Best New Opening: The Savory Project (Hong Kong)

Sustainable Bar Award: Fura (Singapore)

Best Cocktail Menu: Nest by Pun (Taipei)

Highest New Entry Award: Bar Leone (Hong Kong)

Best Bar Design: Atlas (Singapore)

Just last week, on July 9, the 51-100 list was also released, spanning 19 different cities across Asia, with 15 new entry bars.

Like last year, Singapore took the lead with eight bars making the 51-100 list, followed by Bangkok with six, and Tokyo with five.

Two bars from the Chinese mainland made the list (Epic at No. 54 and Sober Company at No. 92), as well as five bars in Taiwan and four in Hong Kong.

READ MORE: Sober Company is Back! Award Winning Venue's Long-Awaited Return

Here's the full list of 51-100 Asia's 50 Best Bar winners...

So there you have it! Time to start sipping, slurping, and sculling your way across Asia to visit as many of the establishments as your budget, schedule, stomach (and liver) will allow!