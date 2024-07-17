  1. home
  2. Articles

Virgin Atlantic to Cancel Only China Flight

By Ned Kelly, July 17, 2024

0 0

Virgin Atlantic will terminate its only Chinese mainland route at the end of the summer 2024 season, with the final flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to London Heathrow Airport scheduled for October 26.

The airline cited "significant challenges and complexities" resulting from not being able to fly over Russia, leading to lengthy diversions and rising costs.

Virgin Atlantic's Shanghai to London flight takes approximately two hours longer than before, while the return leg takes approximately one hour longer, requiring additional fuel, aircraft and crew time.

Russia closed its airspace to many international carriers in 2022, in response to sanctions on Russian airlines following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese carriers, meanwhile, continue to fly over Russia on routes to Europe, providing them with a competitive advantage. 

The Shanghai-London route will still be served by four carriers post the Virgin Atlantic exit:

  • British Airways

    Pudong International Airport-London Heathrow Airport

  • China Eastern Airlines

    Pudong International Airport-London Heathrow Airport

  • Air China

    Pudong International Airport-London Gatwick

  • China Eastern

    Pudong International Airport-London Gatwick

Virgin Atlantic originally started its Shanghai service in 1999, and resumed it in May 2023, following a suspension of more than two years due to COVID pandemic.

Passengers that have booked a Shanghai-London flight with Virgin Atlantic beyond October 26 will be entitled to a full refund, the airline has announced.

For all the latest China travel news, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsShanghai, by scanning the QR code below.

Weixin-Image_20240201123837.jpg

[Cover image via virgin.com]

more news

DQ China Launch 1st Burger Restaurant in Shanghai

DQ China Launch 1st Burger Restaurant in Shanghai

New player in the burger market

More Than Half of China's Leading Companies Downsized in 2023

More Than Half of China's Leading Companies Downsized in 2023

Headcounts and salaries took a major hit last year

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Shanghai & China

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Shanghai & China

Have an adventure!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

Comics Bridge Cultures: China-Belgium Comic Book Exhibition

Meet Wu Kong and The Smurfs!

Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

Pets receive better treatment while traveling than humans these days!

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

See 4 of China's Best Young Classical Musicians Live!

Performing for one night only in Shanghai.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hope & Sesame's Moming Kombucha On Sale Now!

'City Bu City' Creator Paul Mike Ashton On Going Viral

2 New Nordic Fine Dining Meals – Promise & EHB – Which is Worth Your ¥?

Cooking Oil Scandal Prompts Changes in Safety Policies

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

14 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

14 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

Virgin Atlantic to Cancel Only China Flight

Virgin Atlantic to Cancel Only China Flight

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Summer Camps, Arts & Theater + More

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Summer Camps, Arts & Theater + More

FREE! Cappuccino vs Macchiato: The Great Coffee Debate

FREE! Cappuccino vs Macchiato: The Great Coffee Debate

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2024

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2024

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives