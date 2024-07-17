Virgin Atlantic to Cancel Only China Flight

Virgin Atlantic will terminate its only Chinese mainland route at the end of the summer 2024 season, with the final flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to London Heathrow Airport scheduled for October 26.

The airline cited "significant challenges and complexities" resulting from not being able to fly over Russia, leading to lengthy diversions and rising costs.

Virgin Atlantic's Shanghai to London flight takes approximately two hours longer than before, while the return leg takes approximately one hour longer, requiring additional fuel, aircraft and crew time.

Russia closed its airspace to many international carriers in 2022, in response to sanctions on Russian airlines following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese carriers, meanwhile, continue to fly over Russia on routes to Europe, providing them with a competitive advantage.

The Shanghai-London route will still be served by four carriers post the Virgin Atlantic exit:

British Airways Pudong International Airport-London Heathrow Airport

China Eastern Airlines Pudong International Airport-London Heathrow Airport

Air China Pudong International Airport-London Gatwick

China Eastern Pudong International Airport-London Gatwick

Virgin Atlantic originally started its Shanghai service in 1999, and resumed it in May 2023, following a suspension of more than two years due to COVID pandemic.

Passengers that have booked a Shanghai-London flight with Virgin Atlantic beyond October 26 will be entitled to a full refund, the airline has announced.



For all the latest China travel news, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsShanghai, by scanning the QR code below.

[Cover image via virgin.com]

