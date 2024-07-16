Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2024

Shanghai French School Celebrates 2024 Graduates

Shanghai French School celebrated its 2024 Graduates, known as the ‘Shanglimites,’ a homophone of sans limite (which means ‘no limit’ in French), a name that perfectly encapsulates the intense journey of the past two years.

Emotions ran high as they celebrated the remarkable achievements of the graduates and wished them well in their future endeavors.

Thanks to the unwavering commitment of teachers, the graduates have achieved remarkable success, embodying the spirit of ‘no limits’ for their future – a beautiful symbol of their potential as they conclude this challenging year on a high note.

This year, 65% of their graduates will continue their studies in France, while 35% will pursue their education in countries such as China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other European nations.

Congratulations once again on their excellent Baccalaureate results, and best of luck to all our graduates as they embark on this exciting new chapter around the world!

Wellington Early Years Centre Graduation



Last month, 90 Reception pupils earned their wings! Wellington celebrated their momentous growth and this milestone with a graduation ceremony in the College Theatre.

Parrot, Eagle, Owl and Toucan pupils treated parents and special guests to a series of inspiring performances that culminated in a bilingual musical medley to showcase their dual language learning.

Executive Head of Early Years Charlotte Knight-Benjafield and Assistant Head, Natasha Steyn, offered heartfelt words of pride, hope and encouragement as the young learners take flight to the main campus as fully-fledged Year 1 pupils.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong 20th Anniversary



The 2023-2024 academic year marked the 20th anniversary of Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, a proud achievement and a momentous occasion in its history.

Over the past two decades, Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong has been dedicated to providing exceptional education and fostering a nurturing environment for students.

To celebrate this significant milestone, they organized a series of grand events that brought together students, parents, staff, and community partners.

These celebrations are a tribute to their history and a testament to the collaborative community spirit that defines Dulwich Pudong.

