China's Tourism Attraction Ranking System Explained

With the summer holidays here, many travelers are eagerly planning their next adventure.

For those considering a trip to China, the wealth of historical, cultural, and natural attractions can be both exciting and overwhelming.

First-time visitors might find themselves puzzled by China's national tourism attraction ranking system, which uses ratings such as AAAAA and AAAA to denote the quality and significance of various sites.

Fear not! This guide will help demystify the ranking system and showcase some of the most notable attractions in each category, ensuring that your holiday planning is smooth and enjoyable.

The National Tourism Attraction Ranking System

China's tourism attraction ranking system is a national standard established by the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA).

The ratings are designed to help visitors identify the quality, service, and experience offered by various tourist sites.

Here's a quick rundown...

AAAAA (5A) – The Best of the Best

The Forbidden City in Beijing. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

These are the crème de la crème of Chinese tourist attractions, recognized for their outstanding historical significance, natural beauty, and excellent visitor services.



Examples



Great Wall of China Stretching over 13,000 miles, this ancient fortification is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world.

Forbidden City in Beijing A sprawling palace complex that served as the imperial palace for centuries, now a museum of Chinese history and art.

Jiuzhaigou Valley A breathtaking nature reserve in Sichuan Province, known for its colorful lakes, waterfalls, and snow-capped peaks.

AAAA (4A) – Excellent Sites

Lijiang in Yunnan. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

These attractions offer a high standard of services and facilities, with significant cultural, historical, or natural value.

Examples:



Summer Palace in Beijing A vast ensemble of lakes, gardens, and palaces, providing a glimpse into the leisure life of the Chinese emperors.

Lijiang Old Town A UNESCO World Heritage site in Yunnan Province, famous for its well-preserved ancient architecture and vibrant Naxi culture.

Zhouzhuang Water Town Often referred to as the 'Venice of the East,' this charming town is known for its beautiful waterways and traditional houses.

AAA (3A) – Good Quality Attractions

Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

These sites are well-managed and offer good facilities and services, but they might be smaller or less famous than their higher-rated counterparts.

Examples:



Mount Tai One of the Five Great Mountains of China, known for its historical and cultural significance.

Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding A must-visit for animal lovers, where you can see giant pandas up close and learn about conservation efforts.

Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai A classical Chinese garden with pavilions, rockeries, ponds, and arched bridges.

AA (2A) – Decent Attractions

Dazu Rock Carvings in Chongqing. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

These attractions provide basic facilities and services, suitable for shorter visits or local tourism.

Examples:



Drum Tower in Xi'an A historic drum tower offering panoramic views of the city and an insight into ancient timekeeping methods.

Huanglongxi Ancient Town A charming town near Chengdu, known for its ancient architecture and laid-back atmosphere.

Dazu Rock Carvings A series of Chinese religious sculptures and carvings dating back to the 9th century, located in Chongqing.

A (1A) – Basic Attractions



Tashilhunpo Monastery in Shigatse, Tibet. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

These sites might be smaller, less developed, or primarily of local interest. They offer basic amenities and services but can still be quite enjoyable, especially if you're exploring off the beaten path.

Examples:



Qingyan Ancient Town A small town in Guizhou Province, with ancient stone-paved streets and well-preserved traditional buildings.

Tashilhunpo Monastery A historically significant Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Shigatse, Tibet.

Nanping Village A quaint village in Anhui Province, known for its traditional architecture and peaceful rural setting.

Understanding China's tourism attraction ranking system can make your travel planning easier and more enjoyable.

Whether you're exploring the grandeur of the Great Wall or enjoying the serene beauty of a lesser-known village, these ratings help ensure that you experience the best that China has to offer.

So, pack your bags and get ready to discover the diverse and fascinating attractions that await you in this incredible country!

For more news and guides on traveling in China, please follow our WeChat official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

