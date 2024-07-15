12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Thursday



Admissions Webinar @ BISS



Looking for a suitable school in Shanghai? Why not join this British International School Admissions Webinar. Scan the QR on the poster above to find out more.

Thu July 18, 11am; Free

Online

Himalayan Mountain Pass @ Yak & Yeti

A special 5-course set menu as Yak & Yeti collaborate with Madame Ching for a Himalayan and Modern Asian Cuisine crossover.

Thu July 18, from 5.30pm; RMB488

Yak & Yeti, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu, Xuhui District 襄阳北路97号, 近长乐路

Friday

Stompin' Riffrafs @ Neo Bar

If you like retro punk rock, this underground rock group from Tokyo, and this summer late-night live party is for you.

The Stompin' Riffraffs are known for their unique retro rock style and powerful live performances. They are committed to bringing the essence of classic rock back to the modern stage, creating a vibrant and infectious musical atmosphere by integrating experimental elements such as garage rock, swing and surf rock.

Their music is full of raw energy and unique drama, and with their unique stage presence and retro clothing style, every performance can make the audience feel like they have returned to the most fanatical era of rock music.

The Stompin' Riffraff play Neo Bar on July 19 with tickets priced RMB108 for one or RMB188 for two. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 19, 8.30pm; RMB108 or RMB188 for 2



Neo Bar, 399 Handan Lu, Yangpu District 邯郸路399号

Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 19, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday

AFTERLIFE @ La Suite



This weekend at La Suite, bring jungle carnival to La Suite and enjoy the Ethica weekend party!

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city, put on your shiniest outfit, and let the weekend go wild

La Suite present: Shanghai Italian club in collaboration with Aperol Spritz. Tickets include one Aperol Spritz.

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

80s Hair Metal Night: Tribute to Guns N' Roses @ The Pearl



Welcome to the jungle! A tribute to Guns N' Roses, also featuring the music of Whitesnake, Ratt, Mr Big, Europe, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 20, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Sunday

Sunset Sounds @ Fotografiska

#FOTOLIVE series Sunset Sounds returns once again in collaboration with Bombay Sapphire.

This time, FOTO have invited the enchanting vocalist and songwriter Xi Chenchen, the young jazz pianist Zeng Hao, and Fred, an electric bassist hailing from the island of Mauritius, to bring a soothing and delightful live afternoon performance.

Gather friends and head to Fotografiska to embrace the musical breeze along the Suzhou Creek.

Sun July 21, 94-6.30; RMB120, includes one drink

Fotografiska, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Tuesday



We Love Harry Potter Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Harry Potter.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 23, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Crayfish in French Style @ Jade on 36 Restaurant



From now until August 31, savor the French-inspired favors of crayfish as Executive Chef Olivier Pistre reinterprets classics with French culinary techniques.

Indulge in a series of masterpieces such as French-style tartare, Marseille fish soup, and chicken leg confit with crayfish.

Take in a breathtaking view of the Bund and immerse yourself in the distinctive charm of French-style crayfish.

Five-course set menu priced at RMB888 per person available for both lunch and dinner. All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax.

For dining reservations and enquiries, please call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Until Aug 31; RMB888+

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

School Holiday Kids' Meals @ Azul Group



The following Azul Group venues have the above great deal going on for kids meal all summer holiday long.

Daily

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼



Azul Italiano North Bund, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路



