T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Lady M, Flamenco + More!

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Stompin' Riffrafs @ Neo Bar

If you like retro punk rock, this underground rock group from Tokyo, and this summer late-night live party is for you.

The Stompin' Riffraffs are known for their unique retro rock style and powerful live performances. They are committed to bringing the essence of classic rock back to the modern stage, creating a vibrant and infectious musical atmosphere by integrating experimental elements such as garage rock, swing and surf rock.

Their music is full of raw energy and unique drama, and with their unique stage presence and retro clothing style, every performance can make the audience feel like they have returned to the most fanatical era of rock music.

The Stompin' Riffraff play Neo Bar on July 19 with tickets priced RMB108 for one or RMB188 for two. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 19, 8.30pm; RMB108 or RMB188 for 2



Neo Bar, 399 Handan Lu, Yangpu District 邯郸路399号

80s Hair Metal Night: Tribute to Guns N' Roses @ The Pearl



Welcome to the jungle! A tribute to Guns N' Roses, also featuring the music of Whitesnake, Ratt, Mr Big, Europe, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 20, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Goldbug @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

When Dad plays a Bach lullaby, the music makes the night sky sparkle. Deep in space, Baby Goldbug meets Mazzy, the magical Music Maker of Dreams. Together they make the sounds and music that make dreams so dreamy-real.



A collaborative effort between British and Chinese theater makers, Goldbug is an original children's show that takes audiences on a dream journey into the enchanting world of the music of German Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach.



The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, with seven shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

July 20 & 21, 9.30am, 11.30am, 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

Family Rainbow Disco @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

From the Edinburgh Art Festival to London, and from the United States to Australia, Rainbow Disco is an immersive parent-child dance interactive performance that has captured the hearts of all.

In Rainbow Disco, both children and adults are fully immersed in a fairy tale-like story, following DJs and dancers on a fun-filled, dancing adventure.

Within the magical world of Rainbow Disco, expect a fusion of beloved tunes like 'Baby Shark' and classical pieces like Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata,' along with the rhythm of 90s rave electronic music.

The repetitive beats make it easier for all ages to keep up and dance with ease, providing an ideal freestyle environment for one and all.

The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 27 and 28, with six shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

July 27 & 28, 10am, 11.30am. 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

Slava's Snowshow @ AIA Grand Theater

Slava's Snowshow is a universal, poetic and timeless theatrical spectacle which has restored the art of clowning and enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences in cities and countries around the world.

A caravan of organized chaos and revelry, it offers everybody – young and old – an opportunity to leave their regulated lives at the theater doors and enter a condition of delighted idiocy.

You could say that Slava's Snowshow is just an excuse to celebrate life in a foolish way...

This highly acclaimed international visual tragicomedy clown masterpiece has won the highest theatrical awards, from London to New York, Paris to Moscow, Sydney to Mexico City... including the Laurence Olivier Award in England and the Triumph Award in Russia.

A theatrical masterpiece for families and joy seekers, easily understood by all around the world, the result is thousands of happy human faces glowing every night on earth.

Slava's Snowshow runs from August 7 to 11. Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Aug 7-11, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2pm & 7.30pm; RMB100-580

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Lady M @ 1862 Theater



Inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, musical Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the infamous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Looking like th' innocent flower, but being the serpent under 't is Dutch singer Maya Hakvoort as Lady Macbeth, while strutting his stuff as Macbeth is West End star Karl Queensborough, who previously played the title role in smash hit Hamilton – so you can expect good things.

Well, wicked things, performed well...

Lady M runs from August 8 to September 1, then it is out, out, brief candle!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Aug 8-Sep 1, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

Revel's World if Shakespeare @ Shangyin Opera House

A 90-minute autobiographical solo play in English, telling a heartwarming and deeply emotional story set between a bewildered six-year-old boy and a strict, Shakespeare-loving teacher.

At the age of six, Graves attends a boarding school in England, where he encounters the talented yet alcohol-loving Headmaster Ravell's rigorous Shakespearean education for new students.

Amid confusion, innocence, shame, and determination, Graves gradually delves into Ravell's rich world of Shakespeare filled with love, passion, poetry, regret, and introspection.

Crossing linguistic and geographical barriers, the play returns to the essence of theatre without grandiosity.

With only dialogue, performance, and the raw emotional core and tension of the script, it grips hearts and brings tears.

Early bird tickets start from just RMB38, but only until July 6!

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri & Sat Aug 16 &17, 7.30pm; RMB38-866

Shangyin Opera House, 6 Fenyang Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 汾阳路6号，近淮海中路

Crested Ibises @

Crested ibises, an international preserved rare bird species, known as the 'birds of good fortune,' are gorgeous and precious creature symbolizing happiness and blessings.

Innocent, gentle and graceful, they have lived alongside human beings since agrarian times as human’s loyal and adorable companions.

However, with the accelerating pace of modernization and urbanization, human beings came to neglect the environment of crested ibises, the natural habitat upon which they are so dependent being destroyed

The recent discovery of the last seven wild crested ibises in Yang County, Shaanxi Province, and the efforts made to preserve these noble creatures, has inspired this dance work.

Crested Ibises, aims to draw awareness of the significance of keeping a harmonious relationship with other creatures.

Through the interpretation of crested ibises’ beauty, purity and grace, the performance attempts to remind people to reflect on the interdependence between human beings and nature, in the hope that human beings will not only take responsibility for their own homes, but also be the watcher for the homeland for all creatures on earth.

Crested Ibises runs from August 22 and 25, scan the QR code to get yours now:

Aug 22-25, 2pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-880

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

La Albor á Flamenco Night @ SIDC

For those engulfed in darkness, a single beam of light can illuminate their way.

La Alborá is a flamenco show performed by the Shanghai FUEGO Flamenco Dance Company, that not only present Flamenco dances with different styles and emotional expressions, but also showcase the wonderful combination of various Flamenco props, such as long-tail skirts, shawls, fans, canes, and castanets.

Feel the passion of singers, guitarists and dancers through this classic flamenco performance.



La Alborá runs for just two nights on the weekend of August 23 and 24, and we have tickets on sale from just RMB80.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Aug 23 & 24, 7.30pm; RMB80-280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Jul 17, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 19, 7.30pm, RMB218

Sat Jul 20, 4.30pm, RMB398

Sat Jul 20, 7.30pm, RMB398

Wed Jul 24, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 26, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Jul 27, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sun Jul 27, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Jul 31, 7.30pm, RMB128

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Want to Sell Tickets on T+ ?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:





