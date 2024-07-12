  1. home
Cooking Oil Scandal Prompts Changes in Safety Policies

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 12, 2024

It has emerged that tanker trucks in China have been being used to transport both fuel and food products – such as cooking oil and syrup – without being cleaned between deliveries, in order to cut costs. 

The report, released by state-backed Beijing News, sparked public outrage and concern, resulting in calls for greater oversight and more regulations regarding food safety.

The State Council has organized a team to investigate the allegations, and Beijing has approached the scandal with relative transparency, despite the fact it’s a politically sensitive period – the third plenum of the Communist Party’s Central Committee starts on Monday. 

There have been a number of outrages involving food and drug safety in recent times – including tainted milk formula that caused the deaths of six infants.

However, the government seems to be addressing this latest scandal head on, and has pledged to tighten food safety regulations and work to ensure products are safe for consumers.

