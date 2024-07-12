WATCH: 2024 French Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

On July 11, the 20th edition of the Panorama du Cinéma Français (French Film Festival) opened its cinema curtains, bringing a bouquet of French cinematic delights to the big screen lovers in South China.



2024 Panorama du Cinéma Français. Video via Institut Français de Chine

This year, the Festival is graced by the presence of renowned actress Zhang Ziyi, serving as the ambassador for the Festival to promote cultural exchanges between China and France.

As part of the "Festival Croisements," which celebrates the exchanges of Chinese and French cultures, the Festival aims to captivate Chinese audiences with a lineup of 9 outstanding French films.

From the sizzling storytelling of "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" to the courtroom drama "Le Procès Goldman," and from the introspective "Le Livre des Solutions" to the nostalgic "Linda Veut du Poulet!"—this year's selection promises a cinematic feast for all tastes and preferences.

The Festival kicks off with the film "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant," a delightful exploration of French culinary passion, which was a competition entry at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where director Anh Hung Tran earned the Best Director award.

The film showcases the artistry of French cuisine and offers a glimpse into the heart of French culture.

Is there a better way to experience French culture than through its exquisite cuisine?

We recommend filling your stomachs before the screening, as these films are sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more!

Every step into the world of French cinema promises surprises and delights.

From July 11 to 26, film enthusiasts in Guangzhou can catch these cinematic gems at PALACE CINEMA at igc Mall and Parc Central, and Broadway Cinema, while those in Shenzhen can enjoy them at Broadway Cinematheque and PALACE CINEMA Raffles City.

Panorama du Cinéma Français Guangzhou Screening

July 11 - 26, with various screening time



PALACE CINEMA, igc Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Liede, Tianhe

PALACE CINEMA, Parc Central, No.218 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

Broadway Cinema, CapitalMall SKY+, No.890 Yuncheng Xi Lu, Baiyun

Panorama du Cinéma Français Shenzhen Screening



July 12 - 26, with various screening time



Broadway Cinematheque, Shop 562, L5/F, CRC Wanxiang Tiandi, No.9668 Shennan Dadao, Nanshan

PALACE CINEMA, Raffles City, No.2163 Nanhai Dadao, Nanshan

Don't miss out on this cinematic celebration of French creativity and culture!

For more trendy news in the Greater Bay Area, stay tuned to our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Institut Français de Chine]

