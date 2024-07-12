  1. home
10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, July 12, 2024

Weixin-Image_20240308161323.jpg

4-Day Three Gorges Yangtze River Luxury Cruise

1.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

A chance to discover the mightiest river of China via a deluxe cruise ship. The Yangtze River cruise takes in beautiful scenery, profound local culture, cozy accommodation, delicious food as well as pleasant travel service along the longest river in Asia.

Choose to go from Chongqing to Yichang or Yichang to Chongqing, and then sit back and relax, with many activities aboard the luxury vessel, from a welcome dinner to parties, Taichi exercising, performances, lectures of Chinese culture, and much more.

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Kayaking, SUP & Water Town Exploration

Weixin-Image_20240705100916.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

This one-day adventure offers a perfect blend of water sports, scenic beauty, and cultural exploration, promising an unforgettable experience.

Trip highlights include learning to kayak and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), seeing Shanghai's countryside, visiting a unique water town, and swimming and relaxing in the city's largest fresh water lake.

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Siming Mountain Splash & Hike

Weixin-Image_20240712102001.jpg
Image courtesy of  OKDealTravel

Escape to Siming Mountain for a day of refreshing fun and adventure!

Dive into sparkling streams, splash around in natural pools, and hike through stunning landscapes.

Perfect for thrill-seekers and water lovers, this one-day tour is your ultimate summer getaway.

Cool off, explore, and make a splash!

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Dali & Lijiang Yunnan Eco Tour

Weixin-Image_20240712164450.jpg
Image courtesy of Yunnan Eco Tours

Yunnan Eco Tours is a social enterprise in southwest China that seeks out destinations that are off the beaten track, local and natural.

Advocates for a sustainable lifestyle, plant-forward diet, and organic food, they are committed to community engagement and building awareness on environmental and social issues.

On this six-day tour you will journey into secluded minority villages for ethnic dancing, jewelry making and pottery workshops; eat conscientiously at farmers markets and at the tables of locals; hike and mountain bike through pristine Yunnan forests... and so much more!

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Chengdu Giant Panda & Leshan Giant Buddha

2.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

This is a once in a lifetime chance to vist the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and to marvel at the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, all in one day... and for just RMB668!

For More Information Click Here

 1-Day Nature Escape: Kayaking, SUP & Water Forest Adventure

Weixin-Image_20240705100923.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Events

Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure! Start your day with a serene hike through a unique water forest, then paddle your way across the largest freshwater lake in Shanghai.

On this trip you will...

  • Learn kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

  • Explore Shanghai's scenic countryside

  • Visit one of the top five most popular parks

  • Swim and unwind in Shanghai's largest freshwater lake

This is your chance to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Xinjiang Wusan Ancient Trail Trek

3.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Wusun Ancient Trail is one of the most beautiful hikes in China, and has been in use for more than 2,000 years.

Crossing the Naraty Range from north to south, it is some 120 kilometers in length, reaching an elevation of 3,894 meters.

This trip will trek through the Tianshan Mountains, crossing high altitude passes and visiting alpine lakes, grasslands, and river valleys.

For More Information Click Here

 1-Day Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike

Weixin-Image_20240705100907.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains.

Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town as well as walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Mystic Gannan Zhagana Trekking Tour

4.-.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

High mountains, grand canyons, primary forest, highland lakes, nomadic pastures… everything you would imagine seeing on a dream trek, you’ll find on this Zhagana route.

Known as ‘Little Tibet,’ Zhagana Village is located in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, and was named by National Geographic as one of the 50 places to visit in one's lifetime.

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling in Hengsha

Weixin-Image_20240705100920.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

For More Information Click Here


[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]


