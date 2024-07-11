18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan
Special Deal from Brasston
We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.
Available from January 2024
Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Lu, Guicheng
Summer Afternoon Tea at Sofitel Foshan
Sofitel Foshan creatively presents you with a Summer Afternoon Tea Set where Chinese style meets French elegance. Combining varieties of seasonal fruits, this afternoon tea set offers you a delightful taste of freshness with Chinese ice tea. Sofitel Foshan invites you to enjoy this refreshing and sweet afternoon tea set, immersing yourself in the sunshine of a Summer day beside the 11F rooftop lawn at Le Bar.
Summer Afternoon Tea Set
Price: RMB468/set
Valid until August 31, 2024
For Reservations: +86757-2927 0805
Le Bar, 11/F, Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin Lu Nan, Lecong, Shunde
Guest Shift at Buffer Bar
Join us at Buffer Bar for a special guest shift featuring Samuel Hsu from Pourroom and Backroom. Enjoy his unique and expertly crafted cocktails for one night only!
July 14, from 9pm
Buffer Bar, Shop P8, G/F, No.11 Lvjing Er Lu, Chancheng
Contemporary Fine Brushwork Ten-Person Bay Area Exhibition
The times are bright, and life is colorful. Every painter is like a beam of colored light, and on this radiant land, we come together in beauty, clear and luminous.
July 13 - August 11, 2024
Tx Gallery, 603-607, 6/F, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Lu, Guicheng Jiedao, Nanhai
Foshan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition
Through pictures, videos, and artifacts, the exhibition vividly and comprehensively presents the history and cultural essence of Guangdong's traditional opera, sports, dance, and crafts.
Until September 20, 2024
Guangdong Polytechnic, No.20 Lanshi Er Lu, Chancheng
Zhuhai
Summer Light Meal Staycation Package
Experience a delightful summer staycation with our specially curated light meal package. Enjoy classic German sausages paired with beef fajitas, cumin lamb skewers with Cajun grilled shrimp, and pickles for an exotic twist. Indulge in the surprise of Renaissance Benedict eggs and refresh your summer days with avocado smoked salmon bagels. Make your summer nights lighter and more enjoyable. Start your light meal journey now.
Price: from RMB888/package
Until December 31, 2024
Renaissance Zhuhai Hotel, No.66 Qianhe Bei Lu, Xiangzhou
Budapest Festival Orchestra
On July 12, the Budapest Festival String Quartet, composed of the principal players from the world-renowned Budapest Festival Orchestra, will make a special appearance at the Mozart Concert Hall.
July 12, 2024
For Tickets: 400-930-1218
Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Dadao, Zhuhai
Alexandr Misko 2024
Currently living in Germany, Alexandr Misko's music has matured significantly over the past two years, enhanced by his skillful use of the handpan, which enriches the overall stage performance. His 2023 tour across several cities during WAGF left fans exhilarated, describing the experience as incredibly thrilling! Contrasting with traditional Japanese and American fingerstyle guitar, Alexandr Misko's innovative arrangements, compositions, and performances bring a fresh and delightful surprise to the audience.
July 17, 2024
Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Let's Cultural District, No.70 Daishan Lu, Qianshan, Xiangzhou
Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher
Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!
Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm
Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou
Zhongshan
Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty
Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.
Until September 10, 2024
Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi
Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition
Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.
Until September 15, 2024
Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi
Hong Kong
Electric Summer at Lan Kwai Fong
Lan Kwai Fong Association is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated "Electric Summer" campaign, running from July 1 to August 31. "Electric Summer promises electrifying experiences, including exclusive offers such as discounted happy hours, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and enticing culinary delights. The centrepiece, "Summer Beat Fest," takes over Lan Kwai Fong with two days of non-stop entertainment—live music, arts and crafts, and delectable food and beverages—inviting all to immerse themselves in the district's vibrant spirit.
July 1 to August 31, 2024
Lan Kwai Fong, D'Aguilar Street, Central
Unmissable Asian Cocktail Feast This July
Don't miss the annual Asia's 50 Best Bars Awards ceremony on July 16 at the Rosewood Hong Kong, where the 2024 list will be revealed. This prestigious event, held in Hong Kong for the second year, gathers top bartenders from Asia and around the world. Join the excitement with a series of guest shifts at various bars, including five distinctive events hosted by Tell Camellia and BARCODE. From July 13 to July 17, nine bars from five different regions will showcase their talents at Tell Camellia and BARCODE, bringing you unforgettable guest shift experiences.
July 13 to July 17, 2024
Tell Camellia, LG/F, The Steps ‧ H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central
BARCODE, UG/F, Cheung Fai Building, 45 Cochrane Street, Central
A Solo show by Darkwah
Join us at Vivere for an evening of conversation, entertainment, enlightenment and inspiration with non-binary multi-disciplinary artists!
July 13, from 9pm
Vivere, 11/F, 31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
R&B Hours the Anniversary
R&B HOURS turns 1 Year Old! Come celebrate Hong Kong's leading R&B event birthday in ALL WHITE Dress code on July 13!
July 13, 2024
P Lounge by Plaisance, G/F, 1 Duddell Street, Central
DRIPPING SUNDAE Rooftop Party
Once a month, United Music Records invites you to a unique event on the best Hong Kong rooftops. We bring you a chill day filled with the best vibes, surrounded by happy faces, music lovers, and a few libations to bring you from the sunny day to the sunset and into the early stars.
July 14, from 4pm
The Trilogy, 26/F, 45 Pottinger Street, Central
Life Is Architecture
This is the first major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. This retrospective features more than 300 objects, many of them exhibited for the first time. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice, but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.
Until January 5, 2025
West Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District
Macao
Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21
Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.
Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm
SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao
READ MORE: 25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou
READ MORE: 19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments