18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Lu, Guicheng

Summer Afternoon Tea at Sofitel Foshan

Sofitel Foshan creatively presents you with a Summer Afternoon Tea Set where Chinese style meets French elegance. Combining varieties of seasonal fruits, this afternoon tea set offers you a delightful taste of freshness with Chinese ice tea. Sofitel Foshan invites you to enjoy this refreshing and sweet afternoon tea set, immersing yourself in the sunshine of a Summer day beside the 11F rooftop lawn at Le Bar.



Summer Afternoon Tea Set

Price: RMB468/set

Valid until August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-2927 0805

Le Bar, 11/F, Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin Lu Nan, Lecong, Shunde

Guest Shift at Buffer Bar

Join us at Buffer Bar for a special guest shift featuring Samuel Hsu from Pourroom and Backroom. Enjoy his unique and expertly crafted cocktails for one night only!



July 14, from 9pm

Buffer Bar, Shop P8, G/F, No.11 Lvjing Er Lu, Chancheng

Contemporary Fine Brushwork Ten-Person Bay Area Exhibition



The times are bright, and life is colorful. Every painter is like a beam of colored light, and on this radiant land, we come together in beauty, clear and luminous.



July 13 - August 11, 2024

Tx Gallery, 603-607, 6/F, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Lu, Guicheng Jiedao, Nanhai

Foshan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition



Through pictures, videos, and artifacts, the exhibition vividly and comprehensively presents the history and cultural essence of Guangdong's traditional opera, sports, dance, and crafts.



Until September 20, 2024

Guangdong Polytechnic, No.20 Lanshi Er Lu, Chancheng

Zhuhai

Summer Light Meal Staycation Package

Experience a delightful summer staycation with our specially curated light meal package. Enjoy classic German sausages paired with beef fajitas, cumin lamb skewers with Cajun grilled shrimp, and pickles for an exotic twist. Indulge in the surprise of Renaissance Benedict eggs and refresh your summer days with avocado smoked salmon bagels. Make your summer nights lighter and more enjoyable. Start your light meal journey now.



Price: from RMB888/package

Until December 31, 2024

Renaissance Zhuhai Hotel, No.66 Qianhe Bei Lu, Xiangzhou

Budapest Festival Orchestra



On July 12, the Budapest Festival String Quartet, composed of the principal players from the world-renowned Budapest Festival Orchestra, will make a special appearance at the Mozart Concert Hall.



July 12, 2024

For Tickets: 400-930-1218

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Dadao, Zhuhai

Alexandr Misko 2024

Currently living in Germany, Alexandr Misko's music has matured significantly over the past two years, enhanced by his skillful use of the handpan, which enriches the overall stage performance. His 2023 tour across several cities during WAGF left fans exhilarated, describing the experience as incredibly thrilling! Contrasting with traditional Japanese and American fingerstyle guitar, Alexandr Misko's innovative arrangements, compositions, and performances bring a fresh and delightful surprise to the audience.



July 17, 2024

Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Let's Cultural District, No.70 Daishan Lu, Qianshan, Xiangzhou

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher



Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Electric Summer at Lan Kwai Fong

Lan Kwai Fong Association is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated "Electric Summer" campaign, running from July 1 to August 31. "Electric Summer promises electrifying experiences, including exclusive offers such as discounted happy hours, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and enticing culinary delights. The centrepiece, "Summer Beat Fest," takes over Lan Kwai Fong with two days of non-stop entertainment—live music, arts and crafts, and delectable food and beverages—inviting all to immerse themselves in the district's vibrant spirit.



July 1 to August 31, 2024

Lan Kwai Fong, D'Aguilar Street, Central

Unmissable Asian Cocktail Feast This July



Don't miss the annual Asia's 50 Best Bars Awards ceremony on July 16 at the Rosewood Hong Kong, where the 2024 list will be revealed. This prestigious event, held in Hong Kong for the second year, gathers top bartenders from Asia and around the world. Join the excitement with a series of guest shifts at various bars, including five distinctive events hosted by Tell Camellia and BARCODE. From July 13 to July 17, nine bars from five different regions will showcase their talents at Tell Camellia and BARCODE, bringing you unforgettable guest shift experiences.



July 13 to July 17, 2024

Tell Camellia, LG/F, The Steps ‧ H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

BARCODE, UG/F, Cheung Fai Building, 45 Cochrane Street, Central

A Solo show by Darkwah

Join us at Vivere for an evening of conversation, entertainment, enlightenment and inspiration with non-binary multi-disciplinary artists!



July 13, from 9pm

Vivere, 11/F, 31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay

R&B Hours the Anniversary



R&B HOURS turns 1 Year Old! Come celebrate Hong Kong's leading R&B event birthday in ALL WHITE Dress code on July 13!



July 13, 2024

P Lounge by Plaisance, G/F, 1 Duddell Street, Central

DRIPPING SUNDAE Rooftop Party



Once a month, United Music Records invites you to a unique event on the best Hong Kong rooftops. We bring you a chill day filled with the best vibes, surrounded by happy faces, music lovers, and a few libations to bring you from the sunny day to the sunset and into the early stars.



July 14, from 4pm

The Trilogy, 26/F, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

Life Is Architecture



This is the first major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. This retrospective features more than 300 objects, many of them exhibited for the first time. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice, but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.



Until January 5, 2025

West Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

