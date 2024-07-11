19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-101, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Beer Tasting at Brass House

Unleash Your Inner Brewmaster! Join ABInBev (Budweiser Brewery) for an epic 2-hour beer tasting featuring a selection of their finest craft beers: Punk IPA, Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, Boxing Cat, Guinness, and Goose Island. Plus, enjoy delicious food: pizza, fries, and chicken nuggets!



Price: RMB128

July 13, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Café Society Street Jam



Join us this Saturday, July 13, starting at 5pm for an unforgettable Street Jam at Café Society! Our street parties are always a highlight, filled with fun and good vibes that you don't want to miss. Enjoy live music outdoors from 5pm to 9pm, followed by more performances inside. Experience our amazing sound system and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere!



July 13, from 5pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Matusalem Jimmy's Garden Party



Discover the spirit of innovation with rum and master mixologist Jimmy Zhang. As the Matusalem brand ambassador and a top-tier mixologist from Chongqing, Jimmy is celebrated as the DMBA Bartender of the Year and a judge at the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition in China. Join us on July 14 at Garden Books to experience the unique flavors he creates, blending the art of cocktails with the beauty of words. Enjoy a rare moment of tranquility amidst the city's hustle and bustle.



July 14, from 8.30pm

Garden Books, Shop 110-111, Building 4, Yilida Village, Nanshan

The Happy Monk x Aperol – Cocktail Academy Special Edition



Join us on July 18 and make yourself a refreshing Aperol cocktail to have a taste of the summer. Mysterious gifts are waiting for you, too! Limited spots. Sign up now!



Price: RMB68

July 18, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13826140220

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan

Music

Mamma Mia!



The musical "Mamma Mia!" is an "energy-dense" production that guarantees every audience member an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a fan of the ABBA band or unfamiliar with the story, you'll undoubtedly be captivated by the powerful atmosphere of this musical.



July 12 - 21, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-86722592

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan

A Sigh of Love



The play premiered in 2006, with a creative team comprised of renowned artists from both China and France. Bertrand d'At, with his unique vision, crafted the dance choreography and character setting, seamlessly blending the plot-driven narrative with diverse dance styles.



July 13, 2024

For Tickets: via WeChat GuangmingArtCenter

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming

Буерак China Tour



Experience Буерак's first domestic tour live! Join us for an intense and thought-provoking performance, capturing the raw essence of resilience and despair. The band and their drummer will perform live, delivering an unforgettable show that promises to captivate with Buerak's unique energy and tension!



July 13, 2024

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/event/227627

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

CREAMFIELDS



Get ready for an epic celebration as electrifying beats collide with pure music, unleashing your dancing spirit! Headlined by Deadmau5 and KSHMR, along with 14 top electronic music acts from around the world, this unforgettable music party is set to light up the night in the Greater Bay Area.



July 13 - 14, 2024

Xiantong Sports Park, Wutong Mountain Nan Lu, Luohu

Everything is Here - Kartell



From a curious child experimenting with sounds in his bedroom to performing globally, Kartell has evolved into a renowned music producer. His journey from Paris clubs to international studios inspired his unique sound, blending warmth and melancholy. Don't miss his next performance, showcasing his latest creations and remixes, as Kartell continues to redefine the music scene with his innovative beats and captivating melodies.



July 13, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=233167

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian

MISSIO China Tour



This June, MISSIO embarks on a nearly month-long European tour. In July, they will head to China for their first-ever tour there. Join them and dive into the mesmerizing world of MISSIO's music. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience their electrifying live performance!



July 16, 2024

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/event/230637

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

The KVB "Tremors" Tour 2024



This July, immerse yourself in the dreamscape woven by The KVB's music and visuals. Just like their album "Tremors," let's experience the sensation of "tremors" together. Don't miss this unique and mesmerizing live performance!



July 17, 2024

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/event/230736

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Arts

The Aesthetic Experience of "Chang'an 30,000 Miles"

Experience the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty through an immersive exhibition featuring NPCs. This poetic and aesthetic journey transports you back to a flourishing era, where you can feel the cultural richness and historical charm. Join us for an extraordinary interactive adventure that brings the past to life.



July 12 - September 16, 2024

OCAT B10, OCT-Loft, No.9009-1 Shenzhen Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Shadow of Coastline



Like the realm of thresholds brimming with vitality, the interplay of light and shadow cast upon the coastline embodies multiple metaphors. This exhibition invites six artists from different backgrounds to portray the "sea" in the urban narrative, forging intricate connections with Shenzhen's history and present reality. Their works explore themes of consumerism, migration, futurism, contemplation, and ecological struggles.



July 12 - October 13, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Living Creatures in the Universe - The Art World of Fang Chuxiong



This exhibition showcases around 160 works, including significant representative pieces and manuscripts from various periods of Fang Chuxiong's career. The exhibition highlights his achievements in Chinese flower-and-bird painting, his exploration of landscape and figure painting, and his contributions to art education, offering a comprehensive view of his artistic journey and his reverence for the vitality of nature.



July 12 - August 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Future of Interaction



Dive into the future of interactive art at the "Future of Interaction (Season 4)" exhibition by young artists from Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao. Explore their innovative works blending disciplines and media, reflecting the vibrant cultural exchange in the Greater Bay Area. Join us to witness creativity redefine boundaries and forge new paths in contemporary art.



Until August 4, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Lu, Luohu

Near Exit A, Hubei Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Near Exit D, Wenjin Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

Lifestyle

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2024

The Panorama du Cinéma Français arrives in Shenzhen this July! This year, the festival offers Chinese audiences nine captivating films, showcasing the diversity of contemporary French cinema. From comedies and dramas to documentaries and animations, these films explore themes of artistic creation, deep love, and poignant stories. Many of these works are contemporary adaptations of literary classics and have been featured and awarded at renowned festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, and Annecy.



July 12 - 26, with various screening time



Broadway Cinematheque, Shop 562, L5/F, CRC Wanxiang Tiandi, No.9668 Shennan Dadao, Nanshan

PALACE CINEMA, Raffles City, No.2163 Nanhai Dadao, Nanshan

