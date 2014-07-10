27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

The Ball Out Camp at Five-Star Basketball Academy

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp offers an intensive experience designed to elevate your game. Enjoy 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, team tactics in the afternoon, and daily competitions. Highlights include professional coaching, player theme sessions, game sessions, exclusive camp gear, All-Star Night & Camp Awards, and strength conditioning.

Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug 2, Aug 5-9, Aug 12-16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26, July 29-Aug 9

*Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Train with the Best at PacificPine Sports



Experience the legendary AC Milan training system at the AC Milan Summer Camp. Improve your football skills with structured and professional training, build teamwork and independence, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Enjoy authentic Italian coaching, youth development, friendships, and a fun, enriching environment.



Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26

* Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Zazoo Bistro Exclusive: RMB50 Off



At Zazoo, enjoy exciting live performances and now, a delightful array of international cuisine served to 8pm! Indulge in dishes like Foie Gras Mousse Salad, Fried Pork Neck with Basil and Lemongrass, and Braised Oxtail with Cous Cous. Pair your meal with our selection of coffees and mocktails.



Exclusive for That's Guangzhou readers: Spend RMB200, get RMB50 off your bill. Valid daily from 11.30am to 8pm for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Discover the best of both worlds at Zazoo—see you soon!

*Enjoy That's Special Offer once per order

June 26 - July 31, 11.30am to 8pm, every day

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, F1-116 & 118A, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

Food & Drink

Sichuan Cuisine and Cantonese Cuisine Alliance

From July 26 to July 28, YUE Modern Cantonese Cuisine presents an epic collaboration: Chef Seven of YUE teams up once again with Chef Toto of Pairedd to embark on a new journey of "Sichuan Cuisine and Cantonese Cuisine Alliance." This culinary event will bring to life a fusion of Sichuan and Cantonese flavors, igniting your summer nights with passion and excitement. Despite being over 1,500 kilometers apart, Sichuan and Guangdong share rich and profound culinary traditions. In this journey, Chefs Seven and Toto will confront culinary skepticism from both regions to present diners with an unprecedented food and wine experience.



Price:

RMB1,688 per person (including 10% service charge)

RMB2,688 per person (including 10% service charge and wine pairing)

July 26 - 28, 2024

For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu

InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night Rooftop Party 2024



Join InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night Rooftop Party 2024 on Saturday, July 13 at 8.30pm! Enjoy a fun social networking evening in COCOA XO Pearl River View Bar with exciting performances, and a fantastic view of Liede Bridge and Canton Tower!



July 13, from 8.30pm

For Reservation: +86-18124204299

COCOA XO River View Bar, Terrace on 4/F, Tiande Square, No.391 Linjiang Dadao, Tianhe

Bacardi Mojito Guest Shift at The Happy Monk Jianwu

Come and join us this Saturday, July 13, as we collaborate with Bacardi & Hymn Wong, the champion of the Bacardi Cocktail Competition in South China, presenting 4 creative cocktails, including a Guizhou-flavor cocktail. Lights on, enjoy a tipsy night with retro London vibes!



July 13, from 8pm

For Reservations: +8620-8376 5597

The Happy Monk Jianwu, Shop 107-110, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

UEFA Euro 2024 Final



The final match of the UEFA European Championship is set to kick off late Sunday night. Will England or Spain emerge as the winner? Beyond the victor, what we care about more is whether you have a football companion - RichKat craft beer, your perfect match for watching the game. Whether you raise a toast with everyone in our bar in support of your favorite team, or enjoy our same fresh, canned beer while watching the game at home, RichKat is always there for you to make the most of your night.



July 15, from 3am

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk Kingold



Join us on July 18 from 8pm to 9pm for a laid-back cocktail-making experience. Pop in after work and meet like-minded friends! Limited availability, so secure your spot now!



July 18, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13826140220

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Hamper



Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the exquisite hampers from Grand Hyatt Guangzhou. Available now until September 17, with pick-up starting from August 5. Indulge in a selection of luxurious treats perfect for sharing with family and friends during this festive season.



Available now until September 17

To Order: +8620-2087 5056

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou

A Summer Breeze at Morton's Grille



There is no better way to enjoy your summer time with a spectacular 3 course set menu featuring 5J ham in Morton’s Grille, starting from July 7 throughout the entire month of August!



Price: from RMB368, with 10% service charge

Until August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe

Experience the Euros: Gather at Highland Whiskey



Catch all the excitement of the Euro Cup every night at Highland Whiskey Bar! Enjoy live football broadcasts while savoring your favorite drinks in the perfect atmosphere for every match. Don't miss a moment of the action!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13922303225

Highland Whisky Bar, 1/F, Xinghui Yunjin, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18988970556

Highland Whisky Bar, Sunken Square, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Party Beer & Car Trunk Market



Experience the city's charm and savor the flavors of life! Join us for Harbin beer at Chewei Market's rooftop bar of Wenhui 1132, near Kecun Metro Station Exit D. Enjoy this event every Friday and Saturday from July 5 to 27. Cheers to good times and great beer!



Every Friday, Saturday, from July 5 to 27, 2024, from 6pm

Wenhui 1132, Exit D of Kecun Metro Station in Haizhu

Don't Worry, Be Happy Hour

Bubbling prosecco, selected wine, ice-cold draft beer, crisp apple cider, refreshing aperol spritz - only RMB35 per glass



All July, from Monday to Sunday, from 12noon to 7pm.

LETO, No.2 Huacheng Dadao, Tianhe

GF's 10th Anniversary Sunset Party



Join us this Saturday to celebrate GF's 10th anniversary. Since starting in 2014, we have connected with expats and locals in our community and organized countless events. Now it’s time for our biggest celebration yet! We invite all friends, new and old, to join us at our 10th anniversary Sunset Party!



Price: Free Entry

July 13, from 6pm

Yuehai Tiandi, No.21 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Tianhe

Music

Jazz Swing Dance Party

Join us on July 13 for an unforgettable Jazz Swing Dance Party at Jagson's Cocktail & Whisky Bar! From 8.30pm until late, enjoy live DJs, dance lessons, and drink specials. Tickets include drinks and dance sessions. Don’t miss this exciting night in Guangzhou!



July 13, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13268129212

Jagson's Bar, Shop 123, Nantian Plaza, No.3 Huacheng Dadao, Tianhe

And Then There Were None



Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear. Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution is now in its sixth year in London), this brand new production of the best-selling crime novel of all time will keep you on the edge of your seat.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB499

July 10 - 14, 7.30pm

July 13 - 14, 2pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

READ MORE: Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' Hits China

MISSIO China Tour

The dark and electrifying indie rock band MISSIO, creators of the hit single "I See You" with over a billion streams, hailing from Austin, Texas, are known for crafting beauty from melancholy. We're thrilled to announce MISSIO's first-ever China tour! Don't miss your chance to experience their unique sound live.



July 17, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=230638

ROSlive, No. 11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Перемотка



Experience the debut China tour of "ПepeMoTKa" with their captivating theme, "Burning Sun Day." Delve into their artistry where the motif of the sun shines brightly through their intricate compositions. Across millennia, sunlight has shaped civilizations, from its gentle rays to its fiery intensity, influencing our climates and cultures.



July 18, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=228787

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan

The KVB 2024 "Tremors"



If you've heard The KVB, you'll know their music is a mesmerizing mix of reverb guitars, synth landscapes, echoes, vocals, and programmed beats. This Manchester duo blends shoegaze's dreamy atmosphere with post-punk's experimental edge and cold wave's electronic rhythms, creating a surreal, immersive experience.



July 18, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=230809

SD Livehouse, Building No. 7, Huacheng Wangshi Creative Area, 132 Gongye Dadao Bei, Haizhu

Sunny Day Service



Established in 1992 with vocalist and guitarist Keiichi Sokabe at its core, Sunny Day Service initially disbanded in 2000 but reunited in 2008, continuing to this day. Their music spans various genres, blending folk, Neo Acoustic, and hip-hop elements to create a distinctive style of Japanese pop music.



July 19, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=230812

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan

ONE STARRY NIGHT - Out of The Blue



Embark on a magical journey with your children, and explore masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci, while enjoying live classical music from Bach, Chopin, and Schubert. Engage in interactive fun and witness captivating magic that brings art to life. Don't miss this unique cultural experience!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB100

July 20, 2024

Guangzhou The Bud Theater, Inside the Children's Palace Guangzhou, No.875 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu

Arts

Shadow Puppetry in China

This exhibition gathers shadow puppets from 20 provinces across China, including Shaanxi, Hebei, Sichuan, and Guangdong, showcasing diverse regional styles. Also featuring Thai shadow puppets and covering various artifacts like ceramics, wood carvings, and jade, it presents the unique characteristics of Chinese shadow puppetry and theatrical culture.



July 17 - December 1, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Go As Astro Boy



This exhibition marks the first cross-border art show by Atomu in China, specially curated for the 20th anniversary of the cutting-edge New York brand ToyQube. Collaborating with international artists, gallery teams from the Missing Roof Gallery, emerging artists, and designers, the event explores the relationship between humans and technology from the artists' perspectives, delving into reflections on the development of artificial intelligence.



July 19 - November 17, 2024

K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

The Perfect Pillow



What comes to mind when you think of a pillow? Some might say it's the soft materials and simple patterns, while others might think of the sweet dreams experienced while resting on it. Pillows, a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, often play an unassuming role. Now, we have the chance to "get closer to pillows" by examining their intricate embroidery and discovering the meanings behind the myriad designs. Through this, we can uncover the wishes and life stories of ordinary people hidden within these humble objects.



Until August 11, 2024

Museum of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King, No.867 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu

Lifestyle

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2024

The Panorama du Cinéma Français arrives in Guangzhou this July! This year, the festival offers Chinese audiences nine captivating films, showcasing the diversity of contemporary French cinema. From comedies and dramas to documentaries and animations, these films explore themes of artistic creation, deep love, and poignant stories. Many of these works are contemporary adaptations of literary classics and have been featured and awarded at renowned festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, and Annecy.



July 11 - 26, with various screening time



PALACE CINEMA, igc Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Liede, Tianhe

PALACE CINEMA, Parc Central, No.218 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

Broadway Cinema, CapitalMall SKY+, No.890 Yuncheng Xi Lu, Baiyun

Upcoming



School of Rock The Musical

Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB399

Aug 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

