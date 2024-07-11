8 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Buffet Royale: Sealicious Dinner Buffet at Café Royal

An amazing feast of sea delights and a tantalizing choice for stirring up summer cravings! The chef’s daily selection from the rivers and seas includes crayfish, lobster, salmon, oysters, prawns, crabs & king crab legs, clams, and various other shellfish.

There are special items on the menu and exclusive drink or food options with free flow beer, soft drinks, tea and coffee.

Until August 18, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB338/person

RMB170/kid ages 3-11

Reservations: 010 5732 6330

NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, 1F No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tong Zhou

Cheers Pop Up Wine Buffet at Confidential







Cheers is taking over the renowned cocktail bar, Confidential, for the first time ever. Join them for an unforgettable night of wine and cocktails with all you can drink of five selected wines and 20% off the drink list all night.

July 12, 7-10pm

RMB159/person

Confidential, Courtyard 32, Beijing 22 International Art Plaza (just west of Plan B), Pingod Community, Chaoyang

Tour de France at La Maison



Celebrate French National day with free flow French wines, Lyon's finger food, a lucky draw, and a French DJ.

July 14, 2-5pm

RMB200/person

La Maison Lyonnaise, No.44 Guanghua Lu, Chaoyang

Music

Return To the East by mnbv & Secret Guset at Bye Bye Disco



Gulou Home Studio members mnbv & Secret Guset (formerly known as Aida & VLTRA_U) arrive from Serbia to play Beijing, their old home. They will play a special back-to-back all-night-long debut at ByeByeDisco, spinning everything from House, Deep Tech, Minimal, NuDisco, Indie, Breaks and everything in between because Good Music Knows No Genre. Don’t miss the chance to say hi to old friends and dance the night away!

July 12, 10pm-late

RMB60 before 11pm

RMB80 after 11pm

ByeByeDisco, No.53 Maizidian Lu, Chaoyang

Eclectic Electric Balloon Party at Dada



Eclectic Electric, the “everything electronic” dance night, is back with a special ‘Balloon Party” at Dada marking its 10th year in Beijing with DJ Half/N/Half from Los Angeles. She has been mainstays of the electronic scene in Beijing for years and has opened for some of the world’s top DJs. She will be playing a dynamic and danceable mix of music all night with free balloon toys and animals for all party goers!

July 12, 9pm-late

Free before 10.30pm

RMB60 after 10.30pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

D eep Groove at Migas Mercado



DJ Watermelon, one of Beijings master track selectors will take you on a groove town this Friday at Migas Mercado. He will be spinning Funk, Soul, Disco, Hip-Hop and much more. Get ready for a musical journey with this royalty of underground music.

July 12, 10pm-late

Free Entry

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Barrio Fino Vol.3 at Migas Mercado



Following the fantastic party from last month, join us for third round of LNT's party! Barrio Fino VOL.3 is coming to the Migas Mercado dance floor. DJs Arquitect & Johnny will be behind the decks all night long. Expect the best latin vibes and a dance performance!

July 13, 10pm-late

Early Bird: RMB88

Regular Ticket: RMB108

Door: RMB128

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Techno Recovery Plan at Solo



Techno Recovery Plan promises to reignite your love for techno music. Featuring an exceptional lineup of DJs that are sure to deliver pulsating beats and hypnotic rhythms that will keep you dancing until the early hours

July 12, 10pm-late

RMB60

Solo Studio, No. 4 Commercial Street, Jiangtai Lu, Chaoyang

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: