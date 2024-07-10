Louis Vuitton's ‘Beijing Fun’ Pop-Up Spaces

In Beijing, finding your way is easy. The city, a tapestry of walled enclaves, unfolds in an orderly grid. Yet, within this structured embrace, getting lost is just as effortless. Towering skyscrapers rise next to ancient hutongs, their grey brick and tile whispering tales of centuries past. You are suspended between eras, with the Drum Tower, the Temple of Heaven, the White Cloud Temple, and the Summer Palace seamlessly woven into the modernity of Beijing.

July's heat heralds the arrival of the Olympics. As a previous host, Beijing once shared its compelling narrative with the world. Now, it is Paris's turn to shine in the summer sporting spectacle. A new chapter unfolds, akin to a summer dialogue between Beijing and Paris. On July 10, Louis Vuitton is unveiling pop-up spaces across four locations in Beijing - 798 Art District, the Drum Tower, Liangma River and China World - with the new publishing of Louis Vuitton City Guide Beijing and Paris edition. In a celebratory nod to the spirit of the Olympics, the publishing also features the debut of the City Guide Paris Sport edition and City Book Paris.

‘Beijing Fun’ represents Beijing's attitude and personality, as well as its charm. To understand a city, we should probably start with its 'Fun'. Philip Tinari, Director of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, serves as the guest editor of the city guide and offers unique perspectives on exciting places in Beijing, and invites you to embark on an urban journey and rediscover the beauty of the city.

Located in the 798 Art District, the main pop-up space showcases a curated selection of Louis Vuitton books, gifts, travel and lifestyle collections. This former factory complex, now a beacon of contemporary art in Beijing and beyond, stands as a testament to the evolution of China's homegrown galleries, a space imbued with the pure artistic conviction of countless creators. Beyond the main pop-up space, Louis Vuitton pop-up bookstores will travel to the Liangma River, Drum Tower, and to the heart of CBD, breathing new life into Beijing's art, history, sports and trendy neighborhoods. It's a chance to discover the city's soul, and uncover the stories that make Beijing so unique.

During the pop-up space opening period, visitors can book a series of offline activities through Louis Vuitton RED or WeChat accounts, including ping pong games, paddle yoga, city cycling, Beijing temple tours and more. Simultaneously, Louis Vuitton's Chinese podcast series, Louis Vuitton [EXTENDED], will turn its focus to Beijing, weaving together its multifaceted stories. The users may download the free Louis Vuitton City Guide Beijing and Paris edition from the ‘Louis Vuitton City Guide’ app, and explore the LV online pop-up bookstore on Douyin.

[All images are courtesy of Louis Vuitton]

July 10-28, 10am-8pm

798 CUBE, No.4 Jiu Xian Qiao Road, Chaoyang

July 9-15, 10am-5.30pm

Drum Tower, No.9 Lin Zi Hutong, Zhonglou Wan, Dongcheng

July 9-15, 10am-8pm

Liang Ma River, South Liangma Road and Xin Yuan Road crossroad, Chaoyang

July 9-15, 10am-8pm

Fortune Finance Center, No.7 Dong San Huan Road, Chaoyang

