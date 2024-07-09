31 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District



Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people



Until July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Wednesday

Diva Nights @ The Pearl

Diva Nights at The Pearl, a spectacular celebration designed for the ladies (though gentlemen are certainly welcome too)!

Every Wednesday night, the fabulous Cocosanti from behind the curtain will be directing and orchestrating an unforgettable evening with The Red Stars Band and a large team of vivacious Pearl dancers and 'varied' performers.

For the month of July the theme will be Pop Sensations. The band and dancers will do hits from divas like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Britney Spears. Indulge in a night of live performances, dancing, laughter and fun.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco Rose DOC with your ticket, and revel in a 50% discount on all bubbly bottles throughout the night. Mixologists are also crafting special cocktails just for the occasion!



Wed July 10, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Wednesday-Sunday



Addison Liew Pop-Up Gem in Shanghai @ PIИK OYSTER

The Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund invites Nanyang specialist Chef Addison Liew for a distinctive guest chef appearance at the PIИK OYSTER from July 10th to 14th, offering a Nanyang-French culinary pop-up experience.

PIИK OYSTER, located within the famous Long Bar, is renowned for its unique oyster omakase style service.

With the arrival of Addison, Chef Patron of MULU Hutong, the essence of French culinary techniques will become prevalent to Shanghai diners in this familiar omakase setting, interpreting the authentic Nanyang flavors of his childhood memories, injecting new creativity and inspiration into the restaurant.

Wed-Sun July 10-14, 5.30-7.30pm & 7.30-9.30pm; RMB1,288/person, including a glass of rosé champagne or a signature mocktail

PIИK OYSTER, The Long Bar, Lobby Level, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 地址 中山东一路2号, 近广东路

Thursday



UK Election: Impact on UK-China Relations & Business Prospects @ JunHe LLP

A pivotal discussion on the 'UK Election: Impact on UK-China Relations & Business Prospects,” a week after the UK election.

This timely event will feature insights from distinguished speakers who are experts in international relations and business strategy.

Discover how the recent election results could reshape the landscape of trade, investment, and diplomatic ties between the UK and China.

Engage with speakers and fellow attendees in a dialogue that promises to illuminate the pathways and challenges ahead for businesses operating between these two powerful economies.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the evolving political and economic dynamics and how they might influence your business strategies moving forward.



Thu July 11, 7.30-9pm; Members Free, Non Members RMB200

JunHe LLP, Taikoo Hui, #1 26/F, 288 Shimen Yi Lu 静安区石门一路288号兴业太古汇1座26楼

Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays @ The Pearl

Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays promises an unforgettable evening of singing and dancing that is larger than life with your hostess, miss Ella VaThyme!

Experience the energy and passion of live performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more. Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this night will cater to all tastes and preferences.



Thu July 11, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Night at The Museum @ Fotografiska



'Night at The Museum' is Fotografiska's own event series combining art, culture and music excellence, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Late night opening hours allow the guests to enjoy both the exhibition program as well as live performances from carefully selected DJs.

With this event series, Fotografiska aims to create an opportunity for its community gather togther, get deep, spill a drink and have fun!



Thu July 11, 9pm-Midnight; RMB120, includes one mojito

Fotografiska, 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Friday

Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.



Fri July 12, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



Cotton Club legend Greg Smith and band playing those legendary blues.

Fri July 12, 10pm-1am; RMB198

JZ Club, Watertower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu, Xuhui District 衡山路8号水塔广场

Friday & Saturday



That 70s RIINK @ RIINK



Get ready to take a trip back in time to the groovy 70s at the 'That 70s RIINK' this weekend!

Dust off your bell-bottoms, afros, and platform shoes for a totally radical time. Groove and roll to the nostalgic beats of DJs Thee Baron and FLYZ, diner food and slurp servings all night long. Big groups enjoy discounted drinks, just ask!

And don't forget to grab some free 70s-themed props for all your photo ops. It's going to be a far out time, man: don't miss it!



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That's How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That's Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat July 12 & 13, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

AFTERLIFE @ La Suite

This weekend at La Suite, join the future and enter the world of cyberpunk. The AFTERLIFE Weekend party is going to be a frenzy. Let's explore the wonders of the future world together.

La Suite present: Shanghai Italian club in collaboration with Aperol Spritz. Tickets include one Aperol Spritz.

Fri & Sat July 12 & 13, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

CAMERØN ft. DAYLIGHT Sky Terrace Party @ Wanda Reign on the Bund

Join Space Panda for an unforgettable soirée that blends stunning views with pulsating beats. Headliner act CAMERØN is a Berlin based South African talent, who will take you on a sonic journey with his eclectic mix of afro house and tribal techno.

Seven DJs will set the stage on fire, transforming the rooftop into a dance floor like no other. Soak in the panoramic views of the city while dancing the night away in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and euphoria.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat July 13, 3pm-Late; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door RMB168

Ruiku, 21/F, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu, Huangpu District 中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼, 近龙潭路

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.



Sat July 13, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jungle @ Electric Circus

Enjoy a Jungle party in Shanghai EDITION, the city carnival in summer, with special DJ performances!

Sat July 13, 9pm-Late; RMB118-168, includes one drink and entrance to La Suite

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Henan Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 南京东路199号辅楼7楼, 近河南中路

MET x SUARA Festival @ La Barra

MET is partnering with SUARA Music Festival, bringing talent from China to be showcasing in Bali.



A pair of the festival tickets will be given away at this festival warm up party at La Barra – one night of festival experience, where art, music, fashion collides on the dance floor.

Headliner DJ of the night will be DJ WORDY – three times China DMC scratch champion!

Sat July 13, 9pm-Late; RMB98-168, includes one drink

La Barra, Bldg. 5, AUNN, No. 60, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, near Xinzha Lu, Jing'an District 胶州路273弄60号5栋, 近新闸路

Miami Nights @ Funkadeli



Get set to boogie down all night! Lace up those dancing shoes, dust off those flashy neon leg warmers, grab your oversized sunglasses, and tease that hair up high. You're formally invited to the Retro Rewind 80s Extravaganza Miami Nights at Funkadeli!

Get ready to groove to the rad 80s beats curated by DJ selectas Turner and Thee Baron, masters of synth-tastic hits, funky disco tunes, iconic power ballads, and hair metal anthems. The party begins at 9.30pm. No cover charge, just 80s vibes all around!

Sat July 13, 9.30pm-Late; Free Entry

Funkadeli, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu, Jing'an District 富民路291号，近长乐路

Sunday

French National Day @ Chez JOJO

On July 14, celebrate French National Day with Chez JOJO!

From 4-7pm, enjoy a special drink deal: buy-one-get-one-free on house red, white, rosé, and sparkling wine, as well as Pastis and Aperol Spritz.

Try their exquisite French aperitifs platter for just RMB198 , and for seafood lovers, an exceptional seafood platter is available all day for RMB888. Please pre-order the seafood platter before 9pm on July 13.

Reserve your table early for a memorable celebration. Vive la France!

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, near Changle Lu, Xuhui District 悟锦大楼3楼, 富民路291号, 近长乐路

Tuesday



We Love Music Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Music.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 16, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Thursday

Admissions Webinar @ BISS



Looking for a suitable school in Shanghai? Why not join this British International School Admissions Webinar.

Thu July 18, 11am; Free

Online

Himalayan Mountain Pass @ Yak & Yeti

A special 5-course set menu as Yak & Yeti collaborate with Madame Ching for a Himalayan and Modern Asian Cuisine crossover.

Thu July 18, from 5.30pm; RMB488

Yak & Yeti, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu, Xuhui District 襄阳北路97号, 近长乐路

Ongoing

Mostly Harmless W Popup @ W Shanghai

From now until July 14, WOOBAR at W Shanghai – The Bund unveils its first popup concept bar, featuring Mostly Harmless co-founder Ezra Star, from the bar ranked 33rd in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Guests can enjoy the new and enhanced Gin66 Batch#5 as the base for their cocktails, offering a unique experience without leaving the heart of Shanghai.

Until July 14, 6pm-Midnight; RMB98 a drink

WooBar, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

READ MORE: Yunnan Classics & Stellar Rooftop at Second Sister by Azul Group

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Crayfish in French Style @ Jade on 36 Restaurant



From now until August 31, savor the French-inspired favors of crayfish as Executive Chef Olivier Pistre reinterprets classics with French culinary techniques.

Indulge in a series of masterpieces such as French-style tartare, Marseille fish soup, and chicken leg confit with crayfish.

Take in a breathtaking view of the Bund and immerse yourself in the distinctive charm of French-style crayfish.

Five-course set menu priced at RMB888 per person available for both lunch and dinner. All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax.

For dining reservations and enquiries, please call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Until Aug 31; RMB888+

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

School Holiday Kids' Meals @ Azul Group



The following Azul Group venues have the above great deal going on for kids meal all summer holiday long.

Daily

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼



Azul Italiano North Bund, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280.

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Stompin' Riffrafs @ Neo Bar

If you like retro punk rock, this underground rock group from Tokyo, and this summer late-night live party is for you.

The Stompin' Riffraffs band are known for their unique retro rock style and powerful live performances. They are committed to bringing the essence of classic rock back to the modern stage, creating a vibrant and infectious musical atmosphere by integrating experimental elements such as garage rock, swing and surf rock.

Their music is full of raw energy and unique drama, and with their unique stage presence and retro clothing style, every performance can make the audience feel like they have returned to the most fanatical era of rock music.

The Stompin' Riffraff play Neo Bar on July 19 with tickets priced RMB108 for one or RMB188 for two.

July 19, 8.30pm; RMB108 or RMB188 for 2



Neo Bar, 399 Handan Lu, Yangpu District 邯郸路399号

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.



Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Goldbug @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

When Dad plays a Bach lullaby, the music makes the night sky sparkle. Deep in space, Baby Goldbug meets Mazzy, the magical Music Maker of Dreams. Together they make the sounds and music that make dreams so dreamy-real.



A collaborative effort between British and Chinese theater makers, Goldbug is an original children's show that takes audiences on a dream journey into the enchanting world of the music of German Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach.



The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, with seven shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.



July 20 & 21, 9.30am, 11.30am, 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

Family Rainbow Disco @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

From the Edinburgh Art Festival to London, and from the United States to Australia, Rainbow Disco is an immersive parent-child dance interactive performance that has captured the hearts of all.

In Rainbow Disco, both children and adults are fully immersed in a fairy tale-like story, following DJs and dancers on a fun-filled, dancing adventure.

Within the magical world of Rainbow Disco, expect a fusion of beloved tunes like 'Baby Shark' and classical pieces like Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata,' along with the rhythm of 90s rave electronic music.

The repetitive beats make it easier for all ages to keep up and dance with ease, providing an ideal freestyle environment for one and all.

The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 27 and 28, with six shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.



July 27 & 28, 10am, 11.30am. 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

Revel's World if Shakespeare @ Shangyin Opera House

A 90-minute autobiographical solo play in English, telling a heartwarming and deeply emotional story set between a bewildered six-year-old boy and a strict, Shakespeare-loving teacher.

At the age of six, Graves attends a boarding school in England, where he encounters the talented yet alcohol-loving Headmaster Ravell's rigorous Shakespearean education for new students.

Amid confusion, innocence, shame, and determination, Graves gradually delves into Ravell's rich world of Shakespeare filled with love, passion, poetry, regret, and introspection.

Crossing linguistic and geographical barriers, the play returns to the essence of theatre without grandiosity.

With only dialogue, performance, and the raw emotional core and tension of the script, it grips hearts and brings tears.

Early bird tickets start from just RMB38, but only until July 6!



Fri & Sat Aug 16 &17, 7.30pm; RMB38-866

Shangyin Opera House, 6 Fenyang Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 汾阳路6号，近淮海中路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Jul 10, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 12, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Jul 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jul 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Jul 17, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 19, 7.30pm, RMB218

Sat Jul 20, 4.30pm, RMB398

Sat Jul 20, 7.30pm, RMB398

Wed Jul 24, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 26, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Jul 27, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sun Jul 27, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Jul 31, 7.30pm, RMB128

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路



