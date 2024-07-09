Guangzhou Eases Real-Name Reservation for Tourist Attractions

As the summer travel season hits its peak, Guangzhou's tourist attractions are experiencing a significant influx of visitors.

Despite the sweltering heat, long queues have become a common sight.

However, the mandatory reservation system has posed challenges for out-of-town and elderly visitors, who often find themselves turned away due to fully booked slots or the necessity of online reservations, even if they hold valid tickets for the day.

In response, Guangzhou's tourism office has announced an optimization of the visitor reservation system effective July 8.

Except for popular spots like the Canton Tower, Chen Clan Academy, Museum of the Palace of Nanyue Kingdom, Guangzhou Library, and the Whampoa Military Academy Memorial Hall, as well as the Baiyun Mountain Moxing Ridge, the city no longer mandates real-name reservations for A-level tourist attractions.

Group reservations may still be retained based on actual needs.

The revised plan also mandates that attractions with retained reservation systems must allocate a certain number of slots daily to accommodate the elderly, disabled, and other special groups.

Paid A-level tourist attractions that have lifted the reservation requirement must still offer online ticket sales and set up onsite ticket windows, supporting mobile payments, card payments, and cash.

This adjustment aligns with recent changes in China's domestic tourism market, following similar policies in popular cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Suzhou, and Hangzhou, which have also removed most online real-name reservation requirements for attractions.

It is expected that more cities will adopt similar measures to facilitate travel for visitors.

Have you ever had your travel plans disrupted by the reservation system at tourist spots? Share your experiences with us.

