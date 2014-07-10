T+ Tickets: Arts & Theater, Workshops, Summer Camps + More

The Ball Out Camp at Five-Star Basketball Academy

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp offers an intensive experience designed to elevate your game. Enjoy 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, team tactics in the afternoon, and daily competitions. Highlights include professional coaching, player theme sessions, game sessions, exclusive camp gear, All-Star Night & Camp Awards, and strength conditioning.

Ages: 8 - 16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15 - 19, July 22 - 26, July 29 - Aug 2, Aug 5 - 9, Aug 12 - 16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15 - 26, July 29 - Aug 9

*Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Education Hub/Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Train with the Best at PacificPine Sports



Experience the legendary AC Milan training system at the AC Milan Summer Camp. Improve your football skills with structured and professional training, build teamwork and independence, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Enjoy authentic Italian coaching, youth development, friendships, and a fun, enriching environment.



Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15 - 19, July 22-26

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15 - 26

* Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Education Hub/Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

And Then There Were None



Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear. Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution is now in its sixth year in London), this brand new production of the best-selling crime novel of all time will keep you on the edge of your seat.



Price: from RMB499

July 10 - 14, 7.30pm

July 13 - 14, 2pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night Rooftop Party 2024



Join InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night Rooftop Party 2024 on Saturday, July 13 at 8.30pm! Enjoy a fun social networking evening in COCOA XO Pearl River View Bar with exciting performances, and a fantastic view of Liede Bridge and Canton Tower!



Price: from RMB180

July 13, from 8.30pm

For Reservation: +86-18124204299

COCOA XO River View Bar, Terrace on 4/F, Tiande Square, No.391 Linjiang Dadao, Tianhe

ONE STARRY NIGHT - Out of The Blue



Embark on a magical journey with your children, and explore masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci, while enjoying live classical music from Bach, Chopin, and Schubert. Engage in interactive fun and witness captivating magic that brings art to life. Don't miss this unique cultural experience!

Tickets from RMB100

July 20, 2024

Guangzhou The Bud Theater, Inside the Children's Palace Guangzhou, No.875 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare:

The Next Generation

Lightwire Theater is a unique entertainment experience that utilizes light, technology, and music to tell captivating stories. Our shows are designed to bring audiences of all ages into a fantastical world of imagination. Lightwire Theater has been featured as a semi-finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent and winner of Tru TV's Fake Off. The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.



With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new brilliant light.

July 21, 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

I Piano

I Piano is a music theatre show for kids (2+) that combines magical story-telling with stellar piano playing, spell-binding shadow puppetry and live audience interaction.



Together, on their search for music, the piano and the little girl fly up out of the house and around the world. They meet a mad conductor on a mountain, a monk on a scooter at the North Pole, and an octopus dancing on the bottom of the sea. Come to enjoy the show and discover their fun-filled adventure!

July 27, 10.30am, 3.30pm & 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Pain the Food Summer Camp



Are you looking for a summer program that combines fun, learning, and creativity for your child? Look no further! Introducing the "Paint the Food" Summer Camp, an extraordinary week-long adventure at the renowned Happy Monk in Guangzhou.

This camp is designed for children aged 6 to 12 and blends the joy of cooking with the excitement of painting. Your child will explore various cuisines, express their artistic talents, and create a personalized cookbook, all while improving their English in a fully immersive environment.



Ages: 6 - 12

Dates & Fee:

July 29 - August 2, 9am - 12.30pm, Monday to Friday



Price: Early Bird, RMB2,888; Regular, RMB3,288

For Reservations: +86-13702326977

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

School of Rock The Musical



Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!

Tickets from RMB399

Aug 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Carnival of The Animals



What joys and sorrows exist in the animal world? The four seasons are condensed into a 70-minute performance, awakening the imagination in children's DNA, opening the gates to the castle of knowledge, and falling in love with magical nature!



This fun-filled and whimsical performance is a grand audio-visual feast for the entire family, bringing unprecedented joy and surprises to the audience.

August 24, 7pm

Guangzhou Sun Yatsen Memorial Hall, No.299 Dongfeng Zhong Lu, Yuexiu

iBorn Healthcare: Elevate Beauty & Well-Being



Discover the exclusive packages offered to all That's Guangzhou readers by iBorn Healthcare! iBorn Healthcare, rooted in the century-old medical heritage of Sun Yat-Sen Medicine, is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services in obstetrics, pediatrics, and medical cosmetology to both Chinese and international elite families. With hospitals located in Guangzhou and Shunde, iBorn Healthcare is committed to delivering warm and compassionate medical care, making it the premier obstetric brand in the Greater Bay Area and the preferred choice for discerning clientele.



Dental Ultrasonic Cleaning: Experience the benefits of dental hygiene with annual or semi-annual ultrasonic cleanings. By effectively removing tartar and plaque buildup, this treatment not only enhances oral health but also leaves you with a brighter and healthier smile.

Combo Package: Choose one service from the following two experiences:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Therapy: Indulge in the revolutionary non-invasive hydration therapy that nourishes your skin from within. By delivering essential nutrients deep into the skin, this treatment revitalizes dull skin, revealing a luminous and rejuvenated complexion.

BTL Exilis Ultra 360° Skin Tightening Therapy: Unveil firmer and more youthful-looking skin with this state-of-the-art skin tightening therapy. Utilizing FDA-certified ultrasound fusion technology, combined with collagen regeneration techniques, this non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tightened and smoother skin texture with reduced wrinkles.

For Reservations: +8620-3666 3663

Guangzhou iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital, No.6 Longkou Dong Lu Tianhe, Guangzhou

