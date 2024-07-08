14.6 Million Visitors to China in 1st Half of 2024

Recent scenes at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport featured long queues at immigration counters for foreign arrivals, a sight not seen in quite some time.

Meanwhile, at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, dedicated personnel were seen counting foreign passengers transferring domestically, providing specialized transit assistance.

Have you also felt the hustle and bustle of these crowds?

On July 6, China's National Immigration Administration released data revealing that over 14.63 million foreigners entered the country in the first half of the year, describing the influx with the popular Chinese social media phrase "City不City."

What does "City不City" mean?

Foreign influencers on platforms like Little Red Book and Douyin are showcasing major Chinese cities, marveling at the infrastructure and urban scale that often surpasses their own cities back home.

This buzzword has quickly gained traction among Chinese netizens.

Benefiting from China's visa-free policy that began being implemented from December 1, 2023, the influx of international travelers to China is expected to continue rising in the latter half of the year.

Visa-free access to China has become a new diplomatic leverage for fostering economic and cultural exchanges with friendly nations.

Are you or your friends planning a trip to China soon? That's has prepared a comprehensive guide on how to travel to China visa-free.

