8 Amazing Art Shows This July in Foshan

Corresponding Space



The exhibition encompasses the artist's creations spanning over half a century, from the early 1970s to the present day, featuring over seventy groups of works. The art museum's unique curved galleries, bathed in wandering sunlight, lend an ever-changing texture to the pieces. Within the folds of space and time, meanings both dissolve and emerge, creating a dynamic interplay between objects and their surroundings.



Until July 21, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Shi Wan Cup Youth Ceramic Competition Award-Winning Exhibition

This exhibition showcases award-winning works from past "Shi Wan Cup" competitions, including modern ceramic sculptures, ceramic vessels, and ceramic installations. These pieces highlight the creative energy, aesthetic tastes, and unique ideas of the new generation of young ceramic artists.



Until July 31, 2024

New Shi Wan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Lu, Chancheng

Ultra-Ink Li Junchao Ink Painting Exhibition

As part of the "40th Anniversary of Foshan Art Academy" series, this exhibition features the works of Li Junchao, a third-term contracted artist at the Foshan Art Creation Institute. More than twenty exquisite ink paintings of figures will be on display, offering viewers a glimpse into his humorous and whimsical ink world.



Until August 11, 2024

Four Seasons Art Collection, crossroad between Hutian Lu and Kerun Lu, Lvdao Lake, Chancheng

Best of the Best Draw



Experience a captivating collection of artworks exploring human belief systems and artificial image generation logic. The artist delves into the realms of supernatural culture and artificial intelligence, posing thought-provoking questions to both realms of knowledge.



Until August 25, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

The Absolute Factory

In his art practice, Andrzej Wasilewski refers to the relationship of contemporary man with technology, communication, economy, archaeology, research methods and climate change, the nature of which has caused the current ethics, interdependence of genres, and finally creativity itself to become outdated.



The Absolute Factory is a site-specific audio-visual piece created especially for the show at Boxes Art Museum. The concept of the massive apocalyptic work combines a scientific approach with a sense of absurdity and black humour. The exhibition spaces of the building features a set of complementary installations, in which the artist uses the language of primitive technological forms, industrial iconography and pop culture to take up the complex topic of coal and fossil fuels in the context of climate change and new social and political utopias.

Until September 2, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Go With The Flow



Embark on an artistic odyssey with Sun Xiaofeng as he showcases 71 pieces spanning painting, mixed media, sculpture, and video, created between 2018 and 2024. Delve into the artist's contemplation of life, existence, and nature over the past decade. Witness his struggle to reconcile the limitations of the canvas with the randomness of material combinations, seeking harmony amidst contradiction.



Price: RMB20

Until September 8, 2024

Duende Art Museum, 1-105 OCT Harbour PLUS, Shunde

Foshan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition



Through pictures, videos, and artifacts, the exhibition vividly and comprehensively presents the history and cultural essence of Guangdong's traditional opera, sports, dance, and crafts.



Until September 20, 2024

Guangdong Polytechnic, No.20 Lanshi Er Lu, Chancheng

Ceramic Brilliance Dehua Kiln World Heritage Cultural Tour



The Dehua kiln, which flourished during the Tang and Song dynasties and peaked in the Yuan and Ming dynasties, is renowned for its white porcelain, known for its purity and translucent glaze. This porcelain, exported to Europe via the Maritime Silk Road, earned the title "Chinese White" due to its immense popularity. The exhibition celebrates this rich heritage with a touring display of Dehua ceramics.



Until September 22, 2024

Shunde Museum, No.6 Min'An Lu, Xincheng, Daliang

