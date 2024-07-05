Furry Summer Getaway: Pet-Friendly Hotel Guide - Part 1

Summer is in full swing!

The sun is shining, the days are long, and it's the perfect time to pack your bags and set off on an adventure with your furry friend.

Whether you're planning a luxurious escape, a cozy stay in a serviced apartment, or a charming retreat with a laid-back vibe, we've gathered the best pet-friendly accommodations to ensure an unforgettable experience for both you and your pet.



So, let's dive into our top picks in cities across the Greater Bay Area, and get ready to unleash the joy of travel together!

Guangzhou



Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou

Experience luxury with your beloved pet at the Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou. This prestigious hotel offers a "Pet-Friendly Room" package where guests can bring along one pet under 20 lbs (9-10 kg). Your furry friend will be pampered with a special welcome cake and a personalized collar tag. The room is thoughtfully prepared with water and food bowls, a sleeping pad, and more.

Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:



Welcome cake and personalized collar tag for your pet.

Comprehensive pet amenities including bowls, a sleeping pad, and waste bags.

Exclusive access to the Ebony Terrace.

Special Requirements:

Non-refundable cleaning fee of RMB800.

Pets must be leashed or caged outside the room.

Pets are not allowed in public areas like restaurants, pool, or fitness center.

Pets cannot be left unattended in the room.

For Reservations: +8620-3808 8888

Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, No.389 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Hilton Guangzhou Science City



Nestled in the heart of Science City, surrounded by mountains and forests, the Hilton Guangzhou Science City offers an inviting stay for you and your pet. The hotel features pet-friendly rooms and an expansive 1,800 sqm lawn for your pet to roam and play.

Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:



Spacious lawn area for pets to explore.

Pet-friendly rooms equipped with necessary amenities.

Close proximity to metro stations, parks, and shopping malls.

Special Requirements:

Only one pet per room, under 34 kg.

Valid immunization certificate required.

Pets must be in a stroller or held indoors; leashed pets can walk outdoors.

Cleaning fee of RMB300 per night.

For Reservations: +8620-8880 0999

Hilton Guangzhou Science City, No.28 Ningcai Lu, Science City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou

The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection



Enjoy a serene riverside stay at The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection, where both you and your pet can indulge in a special river view room experience. The hotel provides pet amenities such as tableware, a toilet, a bed, and toys.



Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:

River view rooms with pet-specific amenities.

A welcoming and warm holiday experience for pets and owners.

Pet-Friendly Room Package

Price: RMB1,388, including 1 night's stay in 1 Super King Riverview Room, breakfast for 2 persons, lounge access, and ceaning fee.

Available now until December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8906 8888

The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection, No.1 Xing Dao Huan Nan Lu, International Bio Island, Guangzhou

Jumeirah Living Guangzhou



Redefining spacious urban living, Jumeirah Living Guangzhou's all-suite apartments offer an exceptional city-center base for extended stays. With elegant interior design options, panoramic views, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool, this hotel ensures seamless integration into city life for both you and your pet.

Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:

Spacious all-suite apartments ideal for long-term stays.



Elegant interior design and panoramic views.

Fitness center and outdoor pool available for guests.

Special Requirements:

Pets must be in a stroller or held in indoor public areas.



Non-refundable pet fee of RMB300 per stay per month.

For Reservations: +8620-8883 8888

Jumeirah Living Guangzhou, No. 14 Zhujiang Xin Lu, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen

Embark on a rock 'n' roll adventure with your pet at the Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen! The hotel’s pet-friendly rooms offer a welcoming and comfortable environment where pets can roam freely and enjoy various amenities. With dedicated spaces for relaxation and play, your pet will feel right at home. The hotel also provides snacks and toys to keep your furry friend entertained. Plus, the rooftop lawn, restaurant, and lobby are all accessible for pets to explore. Take a stroll around nearby attractions like Niuhu Greenway and Mission Hills Eco & Sports Park for a full day of fun.

Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:

Pet-friendly rooms with snacks and toys.

Separate rest and activity areas in the pet rooms.

Access to rooftop lawn, restaurant, and lobby for pets.

Special Requirements:

Pets must weigh under 18 kg.

Advance confirmation with the hotel required after booking.

Vaccination records needed upon check-in.

Maximum of 2 pets per room.

For Reservations: +86755-3395 2888

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, No. 9 Mission Hills Lu, Shenzhen

Yingde City



DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort

Embrace a pet-friendly retreat in one of Guangdong's most famous black tea regions - Yingde. The hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort, is surrounded by scenic beauty and offers a comfortable and welcoming environment for both you and your pet. Booking a pet-friendly room is straightforward through the Hilton website or app, ensuring your pet feels right at home with provided amenities.

Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:

Beautiful, natural surroundings.

Comprehensive pet amenities, including bowls, beds, and toys.

Convenient booking process with pet options.

Special Requirements:

Pets must be registered at the time of booking.

For Reservations: +86763-640 8888

DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort, No.1 Aoyuan Dadao, Yingde, Guangdong

Zhuhai



Hilton Zhuhai

Delight in a relaxed and pet-friendly atmosphere at Hilton Zhuhai's lobby lounge. Yes, it is tea time with your furry friends. Enjoy afternoon tea with your pets in a comfortable outdoor space or a cozy indoor setting. The hotel also offers pet-friendly rooms equipped with necessary supplies to ensure a comfortable stay for both pets and owners.



Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:

Pet-friendly lobby lounge with treats and exclusive pet packages.

Comfortable outdoor and indoor spaces for social gatherings with pets.

Well-equipped pet-friendly rooms.

Afternoon Tea Set with Your Furry Friends

Price: RMB78/Set

For reservation: +86756-899 6232

Hilton Zhuhai, No.2989 Nanwan Nan Lu, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai

Zhongshan



GOGOING·ZCAMP

Escape to the pet-friendly GOGOING·ZCAMP, located just 10 minutes from the Shenzhong Link. This innovative campsite offers smart space capsules for a unique stay experience. With monthly themed activities and ample outdoor space, it's an ideal destination for pets to run free and for families to reconnect with nature.



Attractive Pet-Friendly Aspects:

Unique smart space capsule accommodations.

Regular themed activities.

Expansive outdoor area for pets to explore.

Conveniently located within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Easy access to transportation hubs like high-speed rail stations and airports.

For Reservations: +86-19576003128

Xialan Kengkou Quarry Site, Chongkou Village, Nanlang Town, Zhongshan, Guangdong

Which of these pet-friendly accommodations caught your eye?



Whether you're drawn to the luxury of the Mandarin Oriental, the spacious lawns at Hilton Guangzhou Science City, or the unique charm of GOGOING·ZCAMP, there's something for every pet-loving traveler.

We hope this guide has inspired you to embark on a memorable adventure with your furry companion.

Remember, we're always on the lookout for more fantastic pet-friendly destinations.

Stay tuned for our latest finds and travel tips by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

Happy travels!

[Cover image via Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou]

