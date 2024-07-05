Elevate Your Game with PacificPine Sports Training Camps

Are you ready to take your sports skills to the next level?

PacificPine Sports, China's premier youth sports training, events, and management company, is thrilled to announce two exceptional summer training camps designed to help young athletes shine.

With a legacy of excellence in golf, basketball, tennis, and football, and partnerships with industry leaders like the PGA of America, ATP, AC Milan, and Five-Star Basketball Academy, PacificPine Sports offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and development.

The Ball Out Camp - Overnight Basketball Camp

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp is an intensive, closed camp that promises to transform your game.



This camp features 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, followed by team skills and tactics training in the afternoon, and culminates in 2 regular competitions every day.



It's designed to help players elevate their performance and reach their next level.



Camp Highlights:

Professional Coaches: Learn from senior coaches with years of experience.

Player Theme Sessions: Dive deep into specialized basketball topics.

Game Sessions: Engage in daily competitions to test and apply new skills.

Camp Gear: Receive exclusive camp gear.

All-Star Night & Camp Awards: Celebrate your achievements with fellow campers.

Station+Strength & Conditioning: Enhance your physical fitness and strength.

Dates and Fees:



5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-August 2, August 5-9, August 12-16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26, July 29-August 9

* The registration fee covers all camp activities but does not include personal transportation to and from the camp.

Open to Ages: 8-16

Location: Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

AC Milan Summer Camp - Train with the Best

Experience the legendary training of European football giants without leaving the country!

The AC Milan Summer Camp offers a unique opportunity to develop your football skills through an authentic Italian training system.



Camp Highlights:

Authentic Italian Training System: Train under the same methodologies used by AC Milan's youth academy.

Youth Football Development: Structured and professional training designed to elevate your game.

Teamwork and Independence: Cultivate personal independence and teamwork in a supportive camp environment.

Build Friendships: Connect with fellow football enthusiasts and create lasting friendships.

Happiness and Growth: Enjoy a fun and enriching camp experience.

Dates and Fees:



5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26

* The registration fee covers all camp activities but does not include personal transportation to and from the camp.

Open to Ages: 8-16

Location: Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to train with the best and elevate your game.



Whether you're passionate about basketball or football, PacificPine Sports' summer camps offer the perfect environment to enhance your skills, build confidence, and make new friends.

Secure your spot today and embark on a journey of growth, learning, and fun.



We look forward to welcoming you to our camps and helping you achieve your athletic dreams!

