  1. home
  2. Articles

Elevate Your Game with PacificPine Sports Training Camps

By Sponsored, July 5, 2024

0 0

Are you ready to take your sports skills to the next level?

PacificPine Sports, China's premier youth sports training, events, and management company, is thrilled to announce two exceptional summer training camps designed to help young athletes shine.

With a legacy of excellence in golf, basketball, tennis, and football, and partnerships with industry leaders like the PGA of America, ATP, AC Milan, and Five-Star Basketball Academy, PacificPine Sports offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and development.

The Ball Out Camp - Overnight Basketball Camp

Bob-Pierce---.jpg

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp is an intensive, closed camp that promises to transform your game.

1B37E010-BE53-402e-BE90-5B506F3E7D43.jpg

This camp features 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, followed by team skills and tactics training in the afternoon, and culminates in 2 regular competitions every day.

965A9466.jpg

It's designed to help players elevate their performance and reach their next level.

Camp Highlights:

  • Professional Coaches: Learn from senior coaches with years of experience.

  • Player Theme Sessions: Dive deep into specialized basketball topics.

  • Game Sessions: Engage in daily competitions to test and apply new skills.

  • Camp Gear: Receive exclusive camp gear.

  • All-Star Night & Camp Awards: Celebrate your achievements with fellow campers.

  • Station+Strength & Conditioning: Enhance your physical fitness and strength.

250414869411140.jpg

Dates and Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-August 2, August 5-9, August 12-16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26, July 29-August 9

* The registration fee covers all camp activities but does not include personal transportation to and from the camp.

Open to Ages: 8-16

Location: Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

202407/Basketball.png

Scan the QR Code to Join

AC Milan Summer Camp - Train with the Best

Train-with-the-Best-at-PacificPine-Sports.jpg

Experience the legendary training of European football giants without leaving the country!

8O4A6747.jpg

The AC Milan Summer Camp offers a unique opportunity to develop your football skills through an authentic Italian training system.

Camp Highlights:

  • Authentic Italian Training System: Train under the same methodologies used by AC Milan's youth academy.

  • Youth Football Development: Structured and professional training designed to elevate your game.

  • Teamwork and Independence: Cultivate personal independence and teamwork in a supportive camp environment.

  • Build Friendships: Connect with fellow football enthusiasts and create lasting friendships.

  • Happiness and Growth: Enjoy a fun and enriching camp experience.

3PDF_Affiliation_Poster_1-111.jpg

IMG_5511.JPG

Dates and Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26

* The registration fee covers all camp activities but does not include personal transportation to and from the camp.

Open to Ages: 8-16

Location: Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

202407/Football.png

Scan the QR Code to Join

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to train with the best and elevate your game.

Whether you're passionate about basketball or football, PacificPine Sports' summer camps offer the perfect environment to enhance your skills, build confidence, and make new friends.

202407/PacificPine-Sports.png

Scan the QR Code to Learn More

Secure your spot today and embark on a journey of growth, learning, and fun.

We look forward to welcoming you to our camps and helping you achieve your athletic dreams!

[All images provided to That's by PacificPine Sports]

Summer Camps Guangzhou Football Camps Basketball Camps

more news

The Real Group Brings Their Unique A Cappella Magic to Guangzhou

The Real Group Brings Their Unique A Cappella Magic to Guangzhou

We want to overcome any language borders and touch the listener as we sing our hearts out!

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Singing sensation discusses her summer tour

The Real Group Brings Their Unique A Cappella Magic to Guangzhou

The Real Group Brings Their Unique A Cappella Magic to Guangzhou

We want to overcome any language borders and touch the listener as we sing our hearts out!

Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' Hits China

An unforgettable journey of suspense and drama!

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Don't miss this weekend bliss!

JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

Mylie Taylor and many more to perform at a stunning resort in Ontario

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

A few fun deals and events to check out around town

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

Wing in Hong Kong is Greater China's top entry, plus the full list.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Apps You Need to Survive in China

Non-Chinese HK & Macao Residents Granted Mainland Travel Permit

Stay Connected: Buying a SIM Card in China

11-Year-Old Skateboarder is China’s Youngest Olympian

Here's How to Travel to China Visa-Free...

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

8 Amazing Art Shows This July in Foshan

8 Amazing Art Shows This July in Foshan

Awesome Places to Admire Lotus Flowers in Shenzhen

Awesome Places to Admire Lotus Flowers in Shenzhen

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Daytripper: Foshan's Posh-Trad Village

Daytripper: Foshan's Posh-Trad Village

Furry Summer Getaway: Pet-Friendly Hotel Guide - Part 1

Furry Summer Getaway: Pet-Friendly Hotel Guide - Part 1

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives