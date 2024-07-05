  1. home
T+ Sales: VIPO x Le Petit Prince Exclusives

By T+ Tickets, July 5, 2024

"All grown-ups were once children... but only few of them remember it."

– Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Le Petit Prince

Le Petit Prince, or The Little Prince, is a timeless novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry that has touched the hearts of readers across the globe since its publication in 1943.

This enchanting tale follows a young prince who travels from planet to planet, meeting peculiar characters and discovering profound truths about love, loss, and human nature.

With its poetic storytelling and beautiful illustrations, Le Petit Prince remains a beloved classic for both children and adults alike.

Le Petit Prince Comes to That's PLUS

We are thrilled to announce the exclusive VIPO x Le Petit Prince product line, now available on That's PLUS!

This limited-edition collection brings the magic of Le Petit Prince into your home with elegant, high-quality items.

Don't miss out on owning a piece of this enchanting collaboration!

What's On

LPP Home Light - My Rose Forever

VIPO-x-Le-Petit-Prince-Exclusives-01.jpg

  • Iconic Scene Recreation: Captures the beloved scene of the Little Prince and his precious rose on Planet B612.

  • Elegant Art Piece: A refined and exquisite addition to any home décor.

  • Eco-friendly Materials: Crafted with care for the environment.

  • Perfect for Gifts or Personal Use: Ideal for expressing heartfelt sentiments.

LPP Artistic Light - L'Am in Love With Her

VIPO-x-Le-Petit-Prince-Exclusives-02.jpg

  • Inspired by the Original Story: Symbolizes the Little Prince's deep affection for his rose, featuring a glass dome that protects the rose, emphasizing love and care.

  • Sophisticated Home Décor: Adds a touch of elegance and artistry to any space.

  • Great for Gifting or Personal Use: Perfect for showing love and appreciation.

LPP Fridge Magnet Series

VIPO-x-Le-Petit-Prince-Exclusives-03.jpg

  • Storytelling Magnets: Each magnet showcases the story of the Little Prince through 12 pages of unique text and illustrations.

  • Variety of Colors: Available in six distinct colors, each one unique.

  • Ideal for Gifting or Personal Use: A thoughtful and charming gift option.

Act Now!

VIPO-x-Le-Petit-Prince-Exclusives.png

Scan the QR Code to Purchase

These exclusive VIPO x Le Petit Prince items are available in limited quantities.

Don't miss your chance to bring the magic of Le Petit Prince into your home.

Visit That's PLUS now to purchase these enchanting pieces before they're gone!

[All images are provided to That's by VIPO]

That's PLUS Le Petit Prince VIPO

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

