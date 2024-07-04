T+ Limited Sales! Explore the Diverse Senses of Moming Kombucha

We are thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of Moming Kombucha, now available for a limited time through That’s PLUS Limited Sales!

Designed for the active and interesting souls, Moming Kombucha is more than just a beverage—it's a celebration of fermentation and the relentless pursuit of exquisite flavors.

Crafted by a Master of Fermentation

Marcia Xiao, co-owner of the Asia 50 Best Bar Hope & Sesame, is the visionary behind Moming Kombucha.

With years of devotion and experience in the art of fermentation, Marcia has conducted numerous workshops and events across the country, sharing her passion and expertise.

Although kombucha is a trendy drink in Europe and the United States, it remains relatively unknown in China.

Marcia, who has cherished this delightful beverage since childhood, is on a mission to introduce its rich, hundred-year history and delicious taste to a broader audience.

A Beverage for the Refined Palate



Moming kombucha is meticulously crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Made with only the highest quality, locally sourced natural ingredients, Moming Kombucha is low in sugar yet brimming with rich, complex flavors.

The secret lies in Moming’s tea selection.

Moming uses only high-quality loose leaf tea, perfectly suited for the long fermentation process.

This dedication to quality ensures that each bottle is rich in probiotics and tea polyphenols, resulting in a mellow, elegant taste.

A Symphony of Senses

Experience the diverse range of Moming Kombucha flavors, each crafted to elevate your moments!

The Moming Relaxation

Find respite from a stressful afternoon with this calming brew. Moming invites you to relax and unwind.

The Moming Spirit

Replenish your energy after a good workout with this invigorating flavor, designed to bring a soul-cleansing feeling.

The Moming Enjoy

Enhance your meal with a refreshing and delicious accompaniment. Enjoy a moment of pure refreshment with Moming Kombucha.

The Moming Happy

Celebrate gatherings with the right people. Even if you don't drink alcohol, you can still "Moming" happy with this joyous blend.

These exquisite flavors are now available at That's PLUS for a limited time.

With stock running low, we urge you to seize the opportunity to experience Moming Kombucha.

Hurry and savor the taste of craftsmanship and refinement before it's too late!