Nominate Now in the 2024 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

It's that time of year once again; time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.
Now in its 16th year, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony in August, where the winners will be crowned.
From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.
And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more – giving them the credit they deserve.
Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:
Category
Nominee Name
Here are some stylish moments captured at the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards, followed by this year's categories.
And for all the 2023 winners, click here
Categories
Here are this year's categories, if you think we've left off anything worthy of recognition, reach out and let us know:
Gym of the Year
Fitness Studio of the Year
Wellness Studio of the Year
Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year
Dance Studio of the Year
Skincare Brand of the Year
Spa of the Year
Hotel Spa of the Year
Hotel Staycation of the Year
Boutique Store of the Year
Shopping Mall of the Year
Hair Salon of the Year
Barber Shop of the Year
Tattoo Parlor of the Year
Art Gallery of the Year
Art Museum of the Year
Theater of the Year
Sustainable Brand of the Year
Indie Fashion Designer of the Year
Jewelry Designer of the Year
Serviced Apartment of the Year
Villa Complex of the Year
Travel Agency of the Year
Party Promoter of the Year
Delivery App of the Year
Plant-Based Meat Brand of the Year
Kid's Club of the Year
Mandarin School of the Year
Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year
Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year
Relocation Service of the Year
Nominate Now!
Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, July 21.
Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, July 21.
