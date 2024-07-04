15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Lu, Guicheng

Watch the UEFA Euro Cup at RichKat



Join us at RichKat to watch the UEFA Euro Cup! All RichKat Craft Brewing will be streaming the matches live. There's nothing better than pairing great beer with great football, enjoy a cold, refreshing beer while cheering for your favorite team.



Euro Cup Sharing Package

Starting from RMB198, includes a 3-liter keg of freshly tapped RichKat craft beer and two snacks

Before 8 PM Special

Starting from RMB28, includes one popular craft beer and a snack.

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Foshan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition



Through pictures, videos, and artifacts, the exhibition vividly and comprehensively presents the history and cultural essence of Guangdong's traditional opera, sports, dance, and crafts.



Until September 20, 2024

Guangdong Polytechnic, No.20 Lanshi Er Lu, Chancheng

Zhuhai

MAMMA MIA! – The World Classic Musical

The English musical "MAMMA MIA!" has the reputation of "the sunniest musical in history". Coming soon after 17 years away to the Chinese mainland! Seize your chance to enjoy this world classic musical!



July 2 - 7, 2024

For Tickets: 400-930-1218

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Dadao, Zhuhai

Budapest Festival Orchestra



On July 12, the Budapest Festival String Quartet, composed of the principal players from the world-renowned Budapest Festival Orchestra, will make a special appearance at the Mozart Concert Hall.



July 12, 2024

For Tickets: 400-930-1218

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Dadao, Zhuhai

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher



Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Life Is Architecture

This is the first major retrospective of Ieoh Ming Pei (1917–2019), one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. This retrospective features more than 300 objects, many of them exhibited for the first time. The exhibition takes a close look at Pei’s life and work through six areas of focus that not only define his unique practice, but also place his architectural projects in dialogue with social, cultural, and biographical trajectories, showing architecture and life to be inseparable.



Until January 5, 2025

West Gallery, M+, West Kowloon Cultural District

Runway Heatwave 2024



Ignite your passion for bold and radiant style as models set the catwalk ablaze in striking designs that radiate confidence, allure, and passion. With looks from some of the city’s newest designers and stylists, this year’s Runway Asia catwalk promises to turn up the heat.



July 5, 7pm - 10pm

Hive Studios, 8/F, Cheung Hing Industrial Building, 12P Smithfield Road, Kennedy Town

AFRO852 - VOL. 4



Come join us for an unforgettable live-concert-meets-clubbing experience filled with Afrobeat, Hip Hop, Afro House & Afro Tech music, dance & culture! NewNowNext-focussed, AFRO852 is a bi-monthly experience bringing together Hong Kong’s under-represented music styles and genres while celebrating the vibrant and energetic spirit of the Afro852 community and local music scene.



July 5, from 9pm

Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Road, Central

Marnik at Zeus LKF



Get ready for an unforgettable night at Zeus LKF as we present the phenomenal Italian DJ duo, Marnik, on Saturday, July 6. Known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, Emanuele and Alessandro have become rising stars in the dance music scene with over 700 million streams. Their unique blend of Eurodance and Trance has captivated audiences worldwide, earning them support from industry icons.



July 6, from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

American Independence Day Comedy Show



A special show featuring an all-USA-ians lineup to celebrate American Independace Day!



July 6, 8pm - 9.30pm

BaseHall 2, 1 Connaught Place

FINI'S Summer Splash x Independence Day Cokout Party



It’s America’s big day and we're READY for it. Smokers are on, pool is out (yup!), table is out (beer pong anyone?) and Dj Reflex is spinning. Be prepared to have the best Independence Day EVER!



July 6, 12noon - 6pm

Fini's Italian American (Wan Chai), 69 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai

Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

