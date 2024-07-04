40 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-101, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Shenzhen Social by India-China Partnership Society

Looking to explore India & China business opportunities? ICPS( India-China Partnership Society) is inviting you for an evening of talks and business opportunities and to connect with Indian business owners!



Price: Free entry

July 5, from 6pm

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

EURO 24 Quarter Final



Catch the EURO 24 Quarter Finals at BRASSHOUSE TV! Watch Portugal vs France at 3am on Saturday, July 6, and Netherlands vs Turkiye at 3am on Sunday, July 7. Enjoy English commentary and special promos on Vedett beer. Vibe on!



July 6 - 7, watch 3am games live!

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Beer Academy at The Happy Monk



Calling all Beer lovers! Join The Happy Monk x Budweiser Beer Academy in Shenzhen on July 10! You can't beat a cool beer on a workday night! There's gonna be great beer. It's totally educational (which means it's good for your brain!), and it segues very nicely into your standard workday drinking plans!



Entry Fee: RMB88, including Guinness, Brewdog, and 2 mystery beers!

July 10, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-15658821102

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan

All You Can Eat Pizza



Enjoy endless pizza every Wednesday evening from 6pm to 11om for just RMB100 at Cafe Society!



Price: RMB100

Every Wednesday, 6pm - 10pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Music

Impressionism in Music

Pianist Yin Zhi will guide the audience through the musical dimensions with her unique insights and piano melodies. Embark on a journey through the musical universe of four Impressionist-style composers from the 20th century.



July 6, from 8pm

For Tickets: +86755-27404684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming

Tempest



Donald Kapoor founded Tempest in 2011, making it one of Zhongshan's pioneering post-rock bands. Inspired by Beethoven's sonatas and nature, the band blends classical music with a heavy rock sound. Featuring digital and traditional Chinese instruments, violinist Judy's virtuosic melodies, and drummer Allen's complex rhythms, Tempest delivers passionate performances.



July 7, from 8pm

For Tickets: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian

Mamma Mia!



The musical "Mamma Mia!" is an "energy-dense" production that guarantees every audience member an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a fan of the ABBA band or unfamiliar with the story, you'll undoubtedly be captivated by the powerful atmosphere of this musical.



July 12 - 21, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-86722592

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan

Arts

