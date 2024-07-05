24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

The Ball Out Camp at Five-Star Basketball Academy

For aspiring basketball stars, The Ball Out Camp offers an intensive experience designed to elevate your game. Enjoy 3 hours of individual skills training in the morning, team tactics in the afternoon, and daily competitions. Highlights include professional coaching, player theme sessions, game sessions, exclusive camp gear, All-Star Night & Camp Awards, and strength conditioning.

Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26, July 29-Aug 2, Aug 5-9, Aug 12-16

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26, July 29-Aug 9

*Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Train with the Best at PacificPine Sports



Experience the legendary AC Milan training system at the AC Milan Summer Camp. Improve your football skills with structured and professional training, build teamwork and independence, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Enjoy authentic Italian coaching, youth development, friendships, and a fun, enriching environment.



Ages: 8-16

Dates & Fees:

5 days/4 nights: RMB6,999

July 15-19, July 22-26

12 days/11 nights: RMB16,888

July 15-26

* Fee covers all camp activities, excluding transportation

Chuangxueyuan, No.1 Bohong Qi Lu, Zhongcun Jiedao, Panyu

Summer Wellness Lifestyle Day at ZoSkyPark



This coming Saturday, ZoSkyPark, the Balinese-style rooftop haven, invites you to a spectacular summer gathering. The event promises an afternoon of sizzling BBQ, electrifying house beats, and sun-soaked fun, making it the perfect escape from the everyday hustle.



Price: Standard Ticket, RMB88, RMB218, RMB306

July 6, 2pm - 7pm

ZoSkyPark Rooftop, 7/F, Building 6, KaikeRong Courtyard, Tianhe

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football & Health Summer Camp 2024



Get ready for an action-packed summer at our Football & Health Summer Camp, exclusively designed for kids aged 7-17! This camp is a unique blend of sports, health, and fun, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all participants.



Organized by URBANITES and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, this exclusive Football & Health Summer Camp offers a holistic approach to sports and well-being. Young athletes will not only hone their football skills but also learn the importance of a healthy lifestyle through engaging activities and educational sessions.

July 1 - 5 & July 8 - 12, 2024

Le Sheng Tang Xia Sports Center, Wal-Mart Supermarket, No.188 Zhongshan Dadao, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Zazoo Bistro Exclusive: RMB50 Off



At Zazoo, enjoy exciting live performances and now, a delightful array of international cuisine served to 8pm! Indulge in dishes like Foie Gras Mousse Salad, Fried Pork Neck with Basil and Lemongrass, and Braised Oxtail with Cous Cous. Pair your meal with our selection of coffees and mocktails.



Exclusive for That's Guangzhou readers: Spend RMB200, get RMB50 off your bill. Valid daily from 11.30am to 8pm for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Discover the best of both worlds at Zazoo—see you soon!

*Enjoy That's Special Offer once per order

June 26 - July 31, 11.30am to 8pm, every day

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, F1-116 & 118A, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

Food & Drink

2.0 Chef Menu at Excellent Cuisine

Rooted in Cantonese traditions and reimagined by YUE, we proudly present our second brand, “Excellent Cuisine. Reinterpret traditional Cantonese cooking method "zhuo" into a unique blanching technique that we design excessively for every ingredient. We prioritize different "temperature zones" to achieve the best texture for each ingredient. Our commitment to precision extends to temperature control, demonstrated through the use of scientifically crafted cooking mediums such as charcoal, ice, fire, and oil. Our new 2.0 chef menu pushes the limits of modern Cantonese cuisine, showcasing precision and temperature control.

Please contact Excellent Cuisine for reservation

Tel/WeChat: +86-18122793031

Excellent Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Guangzhou

Fresh Arrival: RichKat's Latest Product Gossip Gang-Session IPA

Our latest product, Gossip Gang-Session IPA will be launched on this Friday, July 5. This IPA uses three hops varieties, offering a balanced hop flavour with softer aromas, bitterness, and taste. Eager to share some secrets and gossip with friends, Still looking for the perfect place to have your wicked little party? No more hesitating, just come to RichKat and try Gossip Gang-Session IPA. It's the perfect IPA to enjoy shooting the breeze with friends, leading your party to next level. Call your friends and meet at RichKat to have a blast night!



From July 5, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location.

The Drunkards from the Yake Tribe Dominate the Party



Get ready for an incredible deal at just RMB99 for any 3 beers from our special selection! Join us on July 5 from 8-9PM for a blind beer tasting, and enjoy challenges like the Pitch-pot game and Panda Flip for a chance to win free drinks and vouchers. Stick around for a live band at 9PM and EURO Cup Quarter-Finals betting at midnight. Don't miss out!



July 5 -7, 5pm - 2am

YOTING, Shop 103-104, 1st Floor, Building R7, Agile Plaza, Nancun Town, Panyu

Dragon Boat Racing & Good Drinks



The Dragon Boat Festival is not just a tradition but a cultural celebration. Pause your busy life to savor the rich history and local customs. In celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival, Chinese liquor brands and local cocktail bars are hosting the "Dragon Boat Racing & Good Drinks" event from June 8 to July 7. Seize your last chance this weekend to try the signature cocktails from some of Guangzhou's most revered bartenders!

Event Details:

Single ticket: RMB299 for 6 cocktails

Double ticket: RMB538 for 12 cocktails

Each ticket holder can get a stamp at participating bars. Complete a stamped postcard.

Collect two stamped postcards to redeem a drinker's keychain.

With the keychain, enjoy a free gin and tonic at any of the six participating bars, valid forever.

InnER, from 8pm - 2am

B1/F, No.35 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu

Evening Standard, 7pm - 2am

Shop 101, No.1 Yangji Dajie, Yuexiu

Gossip Neighbor, 7pm - 2am

Shop 102, Bld. F, R&F Xintiandi, Yangji Dajie, Yuexiu

Spin, 7pm - 2am

Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Lu, Yuexiu

ROOT ROOF, 7.30pm - 2am

No.614 Donghua Dong Lu, Yuexiu

Molon, 7.30pm - 1.30am

Unit 5404, 55A/F, China International Center Tower B, Zhongshan San Lu, Yuexiu

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold

Thinking of what to do with family during weekend? Kids pizza returns this Sunday. Relax and chill whilst we keep the kids busy with pizza making & funny game!



Price: Kids Pizza Making, RMB68

July 7, 1pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +86-15920413629

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

A Summer Breeze at Morton's Grille



There is no better way to enjoy your summer time with a spectacular 3 course set menu featuring 5J ham in Morton’s Grille, starting from July 7 throughout the entire month of August!



Price: from RMB368, with 10% service charge

July 7 - August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe

10 Delicious Set Deals for Just RMB48 at Rangoli



Rangoli is excited to introduce our special lunch set promotion featuring 10 mouth-watering deals, each carefully crafted to satisfy your cravings. For just 48 RMB, you can enjoy a complete meal that includes a flavorful curry, fresh baked tandoori or roti, steamed rice, fresh salad, and a drink of your choice.



Price: from RMB48

Monday to Friday, 11.30am - 2pm

Rangoli Zhujiang New Town, No.2 Huali Lu, Tianhe

Dog Point Wine Dinner



Join us for the DOG POINT WINE DINNER at Wee Maison! Indulge in a gourmet menu featuring Roast Brie Cheese, Rushan Oyster, Lotus Leaf Roast Pork Loin, and more, paired with exquisite wines including Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.



July 12, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

For Reservation: +86-15102092214

Wee Maison, Shop 101, 1/F, No.5 Xincheng Nan Jie, Tianhe

Guest Shift at The Happy Monk Lumina

Come and join us for a One-of-a-Kind Cocktail Experience Next Friday! The Busker's Greater China Brand Ambassador, Jackie, will grace our bar as the guest mixologist, bringing 4 exclusive signature cocktails, tantalizing your taste buds with every sip! Gather your friends, this is an opportunity you won't want to pass up!



July 12, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, Level 5, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu

InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night Rooftop Party 2024



Join InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night Rooftop Party 2024 on Saturday, July 13 at 8.30pm! Enjoy a fun social networking evening in COCOA XO Pearl River View Bar with exciting performances, and a fantastic view of Liede Bridge and Canton Tower!



July 13, from 8.30pm

For Reservation: +86-18124204299

COCOA XO River View Bar, Terrace on 4/F, Tiande Square, No.391 Linjiang Dadao, Tianhe

Experience the Euros: Gather at Highland Whiskey



Catch all the excitement of the Euro Cup every night at Highland Whiskey Bar! Enjoy live football broadcasts while savoring your favorite drinks in the perfect atmosphere for every match. Don't miss a moment of the action!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13922303225

Highland Whisky Bar, 1/F, Xinghui Yunjin, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18988970556

Highland Whisky Bar, Sunken Square, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Music

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet



Experience Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love with a fresh, passionate twist. Performances at the Guangzhou Opera House from July 5 to 7, 2024. Tickets from RMB80. Enjoy this critically acclaimed dance theatre masterpiece, directed by Matthew Bourne, with stunning set designs and dynamic choreography. Suitable for ages 16+. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of extraordinary theatre!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB80



July 5 - 7, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Silence

The performance "Silence" is the artistic culmination of French mime master Philippe Bizot's fifty-year career. Having toured globally across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa, it has been performed over 500 times, including more than 100 shows in China. "Silence" has garnered a dedicated following and outstanding reviews, boasting a high Douban rating of 8.3!



July 5 - 7, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8335 9888

Yun Theater, 4/F, E-Park CR8 Mall, Hanxi Avenue and Xinguang Express intersection, Panyu

The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

On July 10, The acclaimed Berlin Philharmonic, a globally renowned ensemble, will grace the stage of the Star Sea Concert Hall for the first time. They will present a spectacular performance blending classical and popular music. The concert repertoire will feature the orchestra's signature piece "12 Cellos Praise," as well as French chanson classic "La Vie en Rose," adaptations of Piazzolla's "Fugata Mystica," Gershwin's "Clap Yo' Hands," and more.



July 10, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

And Then There Were None

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear. Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution is now in its sixth year in London), this brand new production of the best-selling crime novel of all time will keep you on the edge of your seat.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB499

July 10 - 14, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

READ MORE: Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' Hits China

ONE STARRY NIGHT - Out of The Blue



Embark on a magical journey with your children, and explore masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci, while enjoying live classical music from Bach, Chopin, and Schubert. Engage in interactive fun and witness captivating magic that brings art to life. Don't miss this unique cultural experience!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB100

July 20, 2024

Guangzhou The Bud Theater, Inside the Children's Palace Guangzhou, No.875 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu

Lifestyle



Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe Bei Lu, by Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

Upcoming



School of Rock The Musical

Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Tickets from RMB399

Aug 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: