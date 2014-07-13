10 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Glitter and Glamor Dinner Buffet at The Lotus Garden

A great fun buffet for the whole family packed with local specialties, international favorites from around the world, and an array of sweets and desserts in Poppy the Troll’s favorite pink and blue colors.

Enjoy free-flowing juice, soft drinks, and colorful mocktails and come and meet Poppy the Troll from 7.30-8pm.

July 6, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB338/person, RMB198/kids 3-11 years old

Reservations: +86 010 5731 1573

The Lotus Garden, 2F Universal Studios Grand Hotel, No.2 Sunrise Avenue, Tong Zhou

Cantonese Dim Sum All You Can Eat at JIA





This is an offer that dim sum lovers cannot miss out on. JIA is renowned for the quality for their Cantonese food and this all-you-can-eat offer ensures that you will be able to get your fill of the dishes you normally wouldn’t be able to get enough of.

Every Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB228/person

Information and Reservations: +86 010 5926 8298

JIA, 1F Nuo Hotel, No.2A Jiangtai Lu, Chaoyang

Seven Star Gathering Chinese Chess Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge



Enjoy a chessboard covered in exquisite treats at Lobby Lounge at the Nuo Hotel. A delectable treat perfect for foodies and gamers alike.

Everyday, 1-6pm

RMB428/set

Information and Reservations: +86 010 5926 8219

Lobby Lounge, 1F Nuo Hotel, No.2A Jiangtai Lu, Chaoyang

Music



Glow Workout Party at Fusion Bar

Activforever is throwing a heart-pumping, muscle toning, and most importantly fun workout at Fusion. Get ready for high-fives, laughter, and a whole lot of energy. There will be glow gear and glow paint for you to shine while enjoying the amazing rooftop views from Fusion Bar.

There will be an after party with cocktails and DJs, so don't leave right away! Stay and party the night away with great snacks, drinks and music by Wildkats.

Dress code: dark or fluorescent sportswear (even if you’re coming only to the after party, come in your brightest, glowing or dark sport clothing)

June 5, 8pm-late

Early Bird: RMB139 (buy 5 and get RMB20 off on each ticket)

Pre-Sale: RMB169 (buy 5 and get RMB30 off on each ticket)

Party Only (9pm onwards): RMB50

Fusion Restaurant & Bar, L4 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

A Night with the Park & Fruity Shop at Migas Mercado



Friday night, Wes Chen (the Park) & B.C.K. (Fruity Shop) will be teaming up behind the decks and bringing the heat to the Migas Mercado dance floor. Expect an evening filled with the best hip-hop, R&B, funk, soul and afro vibes!

June 5, 10pm-late

Free entry

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Luminous Link – Trust Pres. At Migas Mercado



This Saturday, a unique electronic music night, Luminous Link, will be brought to Migas terrace by Trust. ‘Luminous’ represents light, brightness and purity, symbolizing enlightenment, clarity and positive energy. ‘Link’ represents connections, bridges and bonds between elements.

Therefore, Luminous Link can be understood as the connection and interaction between different individuals and elements in a clean environment. This party is not only about enjoying music and art, but also building connections between people.

Dress code: all white

June 6, 10pm-late

Early Bird Ticket: RMB68

Regular Ticket: RMB88

On Door: RMB128

*All tickets include one drink

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

W HAI at Omni Club



WHAI is the stage name of Chinese rock and roll artist Zhang Wei who created China's first truly psychedelic electronic band. This show will entertain fans of all genres and is also a display of a bit of Chinese music history.

July 5, 8pm

Presale: RMB80

Door: RMB100

Omni Club, No. 15, Qianliang Hutong, No. 95 Longfusi Street, Jingshan Street, Dongcheng

80’s Disco Nonsense Night at Dada



DJ Ozone (San Francisco) plays all vintage vinyl records from the 80’s. It's fun, silly, carefree party music – 80’s synth-pop, Italo disco, boogie funk, post-punk, old school hip-hop and electro, funk and soul, early rave, and lots of cheese.

However, Dada will be putting up curtains to block the view of the DJ to get the crowd focused on dancing and each other!

July 6, 9pm-late

Free before 10.30pm

RMB60 after 10.30pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Beatles Remastered at Jianghu Bar



Beatles Remastered is an international collective of musicians that share the one passion of playing the great songs of the Beatles. Beatles fans won’t want to miss this night of classics and the chance to singalong!

July 5, 9pm

Presale: RMB60

Door: RMB70

Jianghu Bar, No.7 Dongmianhua Hutong, Jiaodaokou Nandajie, Dongcheng

Art



Revel’s World of Shakespeare

A 90-minute autobiographical one-man show performed, directed and written by Joseph Graves that tells the heartwarming and deeply emotional story of the relationship between a bewildered six-year-old boy and a strict Shakespeare-loving teacher.

Graves is an esteemed American theater director and an expert in Shakespearean drama. He worked with renowned theaters around the world before moving to China in 2002. In 2004, he became to Artistic Director of the Institute of World Theater and Film at Peking University and has since directed over 70 plays in both English and Chinese.

July 12, 7.30pm

July 13 &14, 2.30pm

Tickets: RMB76- RMB456

*Get your tickets through That’s+ at a discounted price!

Erqi Theatre, No. 15, Erqi Theatre Road, Xicheng

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: